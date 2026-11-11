With the pollution levels across the Delhi-NCR region rising, authorities have imposed several restrictions under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). GRAP is a system of emergency measures which has been introduced to tackle rising pollution levels across the Delhi-NCR region, especially during winters. The restrictions apply to certain BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers. The order will remain in effect as long as GRAP Stage III continues to be implemented. Check out which vehicles are banned and other important details. Which Vehicles Are Banned in Delhi-NCR During GRAP-3? As per the revised GRAP schedule issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), restrictions apply to BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel light motor vehicles (LMVs), which include four-wheelers.

The restrictions have been imposed across Delhi and some of the high vehicle density districts of the Delhi-NCR region. These include: Gurugram

Faridabad

Ghaziabad

Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida and Greater Noida)

Sonipat Check the vehicle categories below: Vehicle Category Restrictions BS-III petrol four-wheelers Banned BS-IV diesel four-wheelers Banned BS-VI vehicles Not covered under this particular restriction BS-IV petrol four-wheelers Not covered under this particular restriction Source: PIB Why Are Vehicles Registered Before 2020 Facing Restrictions? India implemented the BS-VI norms for the entire country from April 1, 2020. Before this, vehicles were manufactured according to the BS-IV and older emissions standards. Nevertheless, some car manufacturers had already started the production of BS-VI norms compliant cars prior to this date. One such example is Maruti Suzuki, which introduced the first BS-VI norms compliant petrol car in 2019.

This means that not all the vehicles that were registered prior to 2020 have been banned. The ban is dependent on the emission norms of the car, not just the year of registration. People can find out about the norm of their vehicle from their RC. What is the Fine for Violating the Vehicle Ban? As per reports, vehicle owners found violating the restrictions in Delhi NCR could face a fine of ₹20,000. The traffic police have also warned of strict action against violators, including possible vehicle seizure in cases of repeated violations. When Will the Vehicle Restrictions Be Removed? The restrictions will remain in force as long as GRAP Stage III continues to be implemented across Delhi-NCR. There is no fixed date for the removal of these restrictions as it completely depends on the pollution levels across the region. The authorities will review the air quality situation and take a decision accordingly.