GATE 2027 Correction Window Open at gate2027.iitm.ac.in: Check Direct Link & How to Edit Application Form
GATE 2027: IIT Madras has opened the GATE 2027 correction window from 10 to 14 November 2026. Candidates can edit their application form through the GOAPS portal at gate2027.iitm.ac.in. Scrutiny defects can be rectified till 30 November 2026. Check details before submission.
Key Points
- The GATE 2027 application correction window opened on 10 November 2026.
- Candidates can edit their application forms until 14 November 2026.
- Scrutiny defects in applications can be rectified until 30 November 2026.
GATE 2027 Correction Window: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has opened the GATE 2027 correction window on 10 November 2026. Candidates who have already registered for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027 can now edit their application form till 14 November 2026. Those whose forms have scrutiny defects can also rectify them till 30 November 2026. IIT Madras released the GATE 2027 notification on 20 July 2026. The exam is held for 30 test papers and opens the door to postgraduate admissions and Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) recruitment. Here, check all the dates, editable details and steps to make changes.
GATE 2027 Correction Window Highlights
IIT Madras has started the GATE 2027 application correction facility. Here are the key details at a glance.
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam Name
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Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027
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Conducting Body
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Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras
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Notification Release Date
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20 July 2026
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Number of Test Papers
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30
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Correction Window Start Date
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10 November 2026
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Correction Window Last Date
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14 November 2026
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Scrutiny Defect Rectification Last Date
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30 November 2026
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Mode of Correction
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Online
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Official Website
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Purpose of Exam
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Admission to postgraduate programmes and recruitment in PSUs
GATE 2027 Correction Link
IIT Madras has activated the GATE 2027 correction facility on the GOAPS portal. Candidates do not need a separate application. They can reach the correction option from the official website through the GATE 2027 GOAPS portal, gate2027.iitm.ac.in, and it is used for all exam-related processes. Candidates can check the direct link below:
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GATE 2027 Application Correction Link
How to Edit GATE 2027 Application Form
Candidates who want to make changes in their GATE 2027 application can do so through the online website during the correction window. Follow the simple steps given below to edit your form.
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Visit the official GATE 2027 website, gate2027.iitm.ac.in.
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Click on the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) login link.
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Enter your enrolment ID or email address and password, then click on "Login".
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Open the application form and select the "Edit Application" or "Correction" option.
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Make the required changes in the editable fields.
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Upload the corrected documents, if required.
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Pay the correction fee, if applicable.
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Review the form carefully and click on "Submit".
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Download the updated application form and keep a printout for future use.
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Important points for candidates:
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Make all changes before 14 November 2026, as the window will not be extended unless officially announced.
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Candidates with scrutiny defects must rectify them by 30 November 2026.
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Check every detail again before final submission.
Also Read: List Of PSUs That Offer Jobs Through GATE 2027, Check Eligibility & Selection Process Here
Details That Can Be Edited in GATE 2027 Application Form
During the correction window, IIT Madras allows candidates to change some details in their GATE 2027 application. Not every field can be edited, so candidates should check which details are open before making changes.
Editable Details
Candidates are usually allowed to update the following details in the application form.
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Test paper and second test paper, if applicable
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Examination city choices
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Category (General, EWS, OBC-NCL, SC, ST)
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Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) status and scribe requirement
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Educational qualification details
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College and university details
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Uploaded photograph, signature, category certificate and other documents
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Communication address
Details That May Not Be Editable
Some basic details are generally locked after registration to avoid errors and misuse.
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Registered email address and mobile number
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Name, date of birth and gender, unless the scrutiny defect relates to them
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Enrolment ID
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Scrutiny Defect Rectification
IIT Madras checks every application after submission. If any document or detail is found incorrect, unclear or mismatched, candidates can fix it till 30 November 2026. Candidates should check their GOAPS login regularly for such messages.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com