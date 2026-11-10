GATE 2027 Correction Window Open at gate2027.iitm.ac.in: Check Direct Link & How to Edit Application Form

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Key Points The GATE 2027 application correction window opened on 10 November 2026.

Candidates can edit their application forms until 14 November 2026.

Scrutiny defects in applications can be rectified until 30 November 2026.

GATE 2027 Correction Window: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has opened the GATE 2027 correction window on 10 November 2026. Candidates who have already registered for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027 can now edit their application form till 14 November 2026. Those whose forms have scrutiny defects can also rectify them till 30 November 2026. IIT Madras released the GATE 2027 notification on 20 July 2026. The exam is held for 30 test papers and opens the door to postgraduate admissions and Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) recruitment. Here, check all the dates, editable details and steps to make changes. GATE 2027 Correction Window Highlights IIT Madras has started the GATE 2027 application correction facility. Here are the key details at a glance. Particulars Details Exam Name Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027 Conducting Body Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras Notification Release Date 20 July 2026 Number of Test Papers 30 Correction Window Start Date 10 November 2026 Correction Window Last Date 14 November 2026 Scrutiny Defect Rectification Last Date 30 November 2026 Mode of Correction Online Official Website gate2027.iitm.ac.in Purpose of Exam Admission to postgraduate programmes and recruitment in PSUs

GATE 2027 Correction Link IIT Madras has activated the GATE 2027 correction facility on the GOAPS portal. Candidates do not need a separate application. They can reach the correction option from the official website through the GATE 2027 GOAPS portal, gate2027.iitm.ac.in, and it is used for all exam-related processes. Candidates can check the direct link below: GATE 2027 Application Correction Link Click Here How to Edit GATE 2027 Application Form Candidates who want to make changes in their GATE 2027 application can do so through the online website during the correction window. Follow the simple steps given below to edit your form. Visit the official GATE 2027 website, gate2027.iitm.ac.in.

Click on the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) login link.

Enter your enrolment ID or email address and password, then click on "Login".

Open the application form and select the "Edit Application" or "Correction" option.

Make the required changes in the editable fields.

Upload the corrected documents, if required.

Pay the correction fee, if applicable.

Review the form carefully and click on "Submit".

Download the updated application form and keep a printout for future use.

Important points for candidates:

Make all changes before 14 November 2026, as the window will not be extended unless officially announced.

Candidates with scrutiny defects must rectify them by 30 November 2026.

Check every detail again before final submission.

Also Read: List Of PSUs That Offer Jobs Through GATE 2027, Check Eligibility & Selection Process Here Details That Can Be Edited in GATE 2027 Application Form During the correction window, IIT Madras allows candidates to change some details in their GATE 2027 application. Not every field can be edited, so candidates should check which details are open before making changes. Editable Details Candidates are usually allowed to update the following details in the application form. Test paper and second test paper, if applicable

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