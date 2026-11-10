BSF Tradesman Exam Date 2026 Out: Check Constable Exam Schedule and Admit Card Details

BSF Tradesman Exam Date 2026: The Border Security Force (BSF) has released the written exam date for the Constable (Tradesman) post. Candidates who applied for the BSF Tradesman Recruitment 2026 can now check the exam schedule on the official website, rectt.bsf.gov.in. The written exam is scheduled for December 2, 2026. Along with the exam date, the admit card is also expected to be issued a few days before the exam. In this article, we have shared the exam date, admit card details, exam pattern, and other important information that candidates should know before appearing for the test.

BSF Tradesman Written Exam Date 2026

The BSF has announced the written exam date for Constable (Tradesman) Recruitment 2024-25. Candidates who qualified in the PET/PST stage will appear for the Phase 2 Computer-Based Test (CBT). The admit card will be released before the exam on the official website. Check the official notice given below: