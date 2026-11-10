BSF Tradesman Exam Date 2026 Out: Check Constable Exam Schedule and Admit Card Details
BSF Tradesman Exam Date 2026: BSF Tradesman Written Exam Date 2026 has been released on November 10, 2026 on its official website. Candidates who have applied for BSF Constable post can check the exam date and schedule in this article.
Key Points
- The BSF Tradesman written exam is scheduled for December 2, 2026.
- Admit cards for the exam will be released on November 17, 2026.
- The official exam date notice was released on November 10, 2026.
BSF Tradesman Exam Date 2026: The Border Security Force (BSF) has released the written exam date for the Constable (Tradesman) post. Candidates who applied for the BSF Tradesman Recruitment 2026 can now check the exam schedule on the official website, rectt.bsf.gov.in. The written exam is scheduled for December 2, 2026. Along with the exam date, the admit card is also expected to be issued a few days before the exam. In this article, we have shared the exam date, admit card details, exam pattern, and other important information that candidates should know before appearing for the test.
BSF Tradesman Written Exam Date 2026
The BSF has announced the written exam date for Constable (Tradesman) Recruitment 2024-25. Candidates who qualified in the PET/PST stage will appear for the Phase 2 Computer-Based Test (CBT). The admit card will be released before the exam on the official website. Check the official notice given below:
BSF Tradesman Written Exam Date 2026 Highlights
The BSF has announced the written exam date for Constable (Tradesman) candidates. Here are the key details at a glance before we go through each one.
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Particulars
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Details
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Organisation
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Border Security Force (BSF)
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Post Name
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Constable (Tradesman)
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Recruitment Years
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2024 & 2025
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Total Vacancies
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3,588
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Stage
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Phase 2: Written Examination
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Candidates Shortlisted
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1,81,143
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Written Exam Date 2026
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2 December 2026
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Admit Card Release Date
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17 November 2026
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Exam Mode
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Computer-Based Test (CBT) / Offline
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Total Questions / Marks
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100 questions / 100 marks
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Exam Duration
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2 hours
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Negative Marking
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0.25 marks per wrong answer
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Official Website
BSF Constable Exam Schedule 2026
BSF Tradesman Exam Date has been announced on the official website. The 2nd Phase Written Examination (CBT) is scheduled for 2 December 2026, and the notice was released on 10 November 2026. Check the complete schedule in the table given below:
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Event
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Date
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Exam Date Notice Released
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10 November 2026
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Admit Card Release Date
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17 November 2026
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Written Exam (CBT) Date
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2 December 2026
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Shift 1
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9:00 AM to 11:00 AM
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Shift 2
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1:00 PM to 3:00 PM
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Shift 3
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5:00 PM to 7:00 PM
BSF Tradesman Admit Card 2026
The admit card is mandatory for the written exam, and candidates will not be allowed into the exam centre without it. The e-admit card will carry the exam date, shift timing and centre details. The e-admit card will be available from 17 November 2026 and can be downloaded until the exam day, 2 December 2026. The link is also expected to be sent to the registered email ID and mobile number.
Steps to download the BSF Tradesman Admit Card 2026
Candidates can follow the steps given below to download BSF Tradesman Admit Card 2026:
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Visit the official website, rectt.bsf.gov.in.
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Open the Constable (Tradesmen) written exam admit card link.
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Enter your roll number or registration details and your password or date of birth.
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Submit and check the details on the admit card.
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Download it and take a printout for exam day.
Also Check: BSF Constable Tradesman Syllabus 2026: Check Subject-wise Topics and Exam Pattern Here
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com