IIM Udaipur RTI Data 2026 Out: Check Category-Wise Shortlist and Total Admission Offers

IIM Updaipur RTI Data 2026: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Udaipur has released the 2026-28 admission cycle. As per the data released by IIM Udaipur, the number of candidates shortlisted for interview from the general category was 4538, and the total number of candidates offered final admission was 1118.

Continue reading this article for category-wise data.

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IIM Udaipur RTI Data 2026: Key Highlights

The IIM Udaipur data says that the candidates shortlisted for PI were 10001, and the general category candidates shortlisted for interview were 4538, and the total admission offers made were 2373. Candidates can check the table below