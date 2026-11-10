IIM Udaipur RTI Data 2026 Out: Check Category-Wise Shortlist and Total Admission Offers
IIM Udaipur RTI Data 2026 released detailed admission statistics for the 2026-28 batch, which contains category-wise PI shortlists, total admission offers made, and the final batch profile composition. Candidates can check the detailed report here
IIM Updaipur RTI Data 2026: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Udaipur has released the 2026-28 admission cycle. As per the data released by IIM Udaipur, the number of candidates shortlisted for interview from the general category was 4538, and the total number of candidates offered final admission was 1118.
Continue reading this article for category-wise data.
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IIM Udaipur RTI Data 2026: Key Highlights
The IIM Udaipur data says that the candidates shortlisted for PI were 10001, and the general category candidates shortlisted for interview were 4538, and the total admission offers made were 2373. Candidates can check the table below
|
Metric / Admission Stage
|
Details / Count
|
Total Candidates Shortlisted for PI
|
10,001
|
General Category Shortlisted for Interview
|
4,538
|
Total Admission Offers Made
|
2,373
|
General Category Final Admission Offers
|
1,118
|
Current Class Size
|
359 (incl. 6 international)
|
Vacant Seats After Admissions Closed
|
15
IIM Udaipur RTI Data 2026: Category-Wise Shortlisted Candidate
Out of the total number of candidates shortlisted for PI, 45.4% of candidates were shortlisted from the general category, which is followed by NC-OBC of 24.4%.Check the table below for category-wise share.
|
Category
|
Candidates Shortlisted for PI
|
Share of Total
|
General
|
4,538
|
45.4%
|
EWS
|
735
|
7.3%
|
NC-OBC
|
2,436
|
24.4%
|
SC
|
1,313
|
13.1%
|
ST
|
685
|
6.8%
|
DAP
|
294
|
2.9%
|
Total
|
10,001
|
100%
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IIM Udaipur RTI Data 2026: Number of Offered Made
Out of the 10001 candidates shortlisted for PI, a total of 2373 candidates were offered admissions. Candidates can check the category-wise percentage share of total offers.
|
Category
|
Candidates Offered Admission
|
Share of Total Offers
|
General
|
1,118
|
47.1%
|
EWS
|
156
|
6.6%
|
NC-OBC
|
496
|
20.9%
|
SC
|
352
|
14.8%
|
ST
|
137
|
5.8%
|
DAP
|
114
|
4.8%
|
Total
|
2,373
|
100%
How Many Shortlisted Candidates Got an offer?
Overall 23.7% of candidates were offered admissions. DAP candidates had the highest offer rate at 38.8%, whereas SC (26.8%) and General (24.6%) were above the overall average, while ST (20.0%), NC-OBC (20.4%) and EWS (21.2%) were slightly below it. Check the table below for detailed distribution
|
Category
|
Shortlisted
|
Offered
|
Offer Rate
|
General
|
4,538
|
1,118
|
24.6%
|
EWS
|
735
|
156
|
21.2%
|
NC-OBC
|
2,436
|
496
|
20.4%
|
SC
|
1,313
|
352
|
26.8%
|
ST
|
685
|
137
|
20.0%
|
DAP
|
294
|
114
|
38.8%
|
Overall
|
10,001
|
2,373
|
23.7%
IIM Udaipur RTI Data 2026: Final Batch Composition
In the RTI data, IIM Udaipur has also shared the final composition of students in each category. Candidates can check the table below
|
Category
|
Students
|
Share of Class
|
General
|
141
|
39.3%
|
EWS
|
37
|
10.3%
|
NC-OBC
|
90
|
25.1%
|
SC
|
49
|
13.6%
|
ST
|
27
|
7.5%
|
DAP
|
9
|
2.5%
|
International
|
6
|
1.7%
|
Total
|
359
|
100%
Senior Executive - Editorial
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