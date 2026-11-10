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IIM Udaipur RTI Data 2026 Out: Check Category-Wise Shortlist and Total Admission Offers

By Mohd Salman
Last Updated: Nov 10, 2026, 17:33 IST

IIM Udaipur RTI Data 2026 released detailed admission statistics for the 2026-28 batch, which contains category-wise PI shortlists, total admission offers made, and the final batch profile composition. Candidates can check the detailed report here 

IIM Udaipur RTI Data 2026
IIM Udaipur RTI Data 2026

IIM Updaipur RTI Data 2026: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Udaipur has released the 2026-28 admission cycle. As per the data released by IIM Udaipur, the number of candidates shortlisted for interview from the general category was 4538, and the total number of candidates offered final admission was 1118.
Continue reading this article for category-wise data.

To know about your college with the help of your percentile and complete profile, you can check out MBA Profilizer   

IIM Udaipur RTI Data 2026: Key Highlights

The IIM Udaipur data says that the candidates shortlisted for PI were 10001, and the general category candidates shortlisted for interview were 4538, and the total admission offers made were 2373. Candidates can check the table below

Metric / Admission Stage

Details / Count

Total Candidates Shortlisted for PI

10,001

General Category Shortlisted for Interview

4,538

Total Admission Offers Made

2,373

General Category Final Admission Offers

1,118

Current Class Size

359 (incl. 6 international)

Vacant Seats After Admissions Closed

15

IIM Udaipur RTI Data 2026: Category-Wise Shortlisted Candidate

Out of the total number of candidates shortlisted for PI, 45.4% of candidates were shortlisted from the general category, which is followed by NC-OBC of 24.4%.Check the table below for category-wise share.

Category

Candidates Shortlisted for PI

Share of Total

General

4,538

45.4%

EWS

735

7.3%

NC-OBC

2,436

24.4%

SC

1,313

13.1%

ST

685

6.8%

DAP

294

2.9%

Total

10,001

100%

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IIM Udaipur RTI Data 2026: Number of Offered Made

Out of the 10001 candidates shortlisted for PI, a total of 2373 candidates were offered admissions. Candidates can check the category-wise percentage share of total offers.

Category

Candidates Offered Admission

Share of Total Offers

General

1,118

47.1%

EWS

156

6.6%

NC-OBC

496

20.9%

SC

352

14.8%

ST

137

5.8%

DAP

114

4.8%

Total

2,373

100%

How Many Shortlisted Candidates Got an offer?

Overall 23.7% of candidates were offered admissions. DAP candidates had the highest offer rate at 38.8%, whereas SC (26.8%) and General (24.6%) were above the overall average, while ST (20.0%), NC-OBC (20.4%) and EWS (21.2%) were slightly below it. Check the table below for detailed distribution

Category

Shortlisted

Offered

Offer Rate

General

4,538

1,118

24.6%

EWS

735

156

21.2%

NC-OBC

2,436

496

20.4%

SC

1,313

352

26.8%

ST

685

137

20.0%

DAP

294

114

38.8%

Overall

10,001

2,373

23.7%

IIM Udaipur RTI Data 2026: Final Batch Composition

In the RTI data, IIM Udaipur has also shared the final composition of students in each category. Candidates can check the table below

Category

Students

Share of Class

General

141

39.3%

EWS

37

10.3%

NC-OBC

90

25.1%

SC

49

13.6%

ST

27

7.5%

DAP

9

2.5%

International

6

1.7%

Total

359

100%

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive - Editorial

Mohd Salman is a Senior Content Expert with over 6.5 years of experience in the education industry. He has a successful track record of building and scaling major content categories for exams such as SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. With his technical background, Salman connects editorial strategy with product innovation. Currently, he is driving the conceptualisation and development of interactive digital tools such as Rank Predictors and College Predictors for high stake competitive national examinations such as JEE, NEET and MBA.

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First Published: Nov 10, 2026, 17:33 IST
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