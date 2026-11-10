CLAT 2027 Mock Test Link Active at consortiumofnlus.ac.in⁠; Check Direct Link, How to Attempt

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) is conducting the first official mock test for CLAT 2027 today, November 10, 2026. Candidates who have registered for the Common Law Admission Test can attempt the online practice test through the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in⁠.

The mock test is available for both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) candidates. It will help students understand the online test interface, practise questions and assess their preparation before the actual entrance examination.

Candidates must log in to their registered accounts to access the mock test. The practice paper is not available as a publicly accessible question paper. The Consortium will also conduct another official mock test on November 20, 2026.

CLAT 2027 Mock Test: Direct Link

Candidates can access the official CLAT 2027 mock test through the link below: