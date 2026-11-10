CLAT 2027 Mock Test Link Active at consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Check Direct Link, How to Attempt
The first official CLAT 2027 mock test is being conducted today, November 10. Registered UG and PG candidates can attempt the online practice test through consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Check the direct link, login process and important instructions.
The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) is conducting the first official mock test for CLAT 2027 today, November 10, 2026. Candidates who have registered for the Common Law Admission Test can attempt the online practice test through the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
The mock test is available for both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) candidates. It will help students understand the online test interface, practise questions and assess their preparation before the actual entrance examination.
Candidates must log in to their registered accounts to access the mock test. The practice paper is not available as a publicly accessible question paper. The Consortium will also conduct another official mock test on November 20, 2026.
CLAT 2027 Mock Test: Direct Link
Candidates can access the official CLAT 2027 mock test through the link below:
Click here to access CLAT 2027 Mock Test
After opening the website, candidates need to log in using their registered credentials. The mock test link will be available through the candidate dashboard.
How to Attempt CLAT 2027 Mock Test?
Candidates can follow these steps to attempt the official mock test:
- Visit the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
- Log in using the registered mobile number and password.
- Open the CLAT 2027 candidate dashboard.
- Click on the official mock test link.
- Read the instructions displayed on the screen.
- Start answering the questions.
- Click on the submit option after completing the test to check the score.
CLAT 2027 Mock Test: Important Instructions
The Consortium has issued some instructions for candidates attempting the online mock test.
- The test duration is two hours.
- The paper contains 120 questions.
- Each correct answer carries one mark.
- There is a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every incorrect answer.
- No marks will be deducted for unanswered questions.
- Candidates should ensure they have a stable internet connection.
- The test is designed to be completed in one sitting.
- Candidates can review their scores after submitting their responses.
- Candidates can retake the mock test for further practice.
The Consortium has clarified that the mock test is meant only for practice and self-assessment. Its difficulty level, question distribution and format should not be considered a prediction of the actual examination paper.
When Will CLAT 2027 Be Conducted?
The Consortium will conduct CLAT 2027 on December 6, 2026, for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes offered by participating National Law Universities.
The actual examination will be held in offline, pen-and-paper mode from 2 pm to 4 pm. This is different from the official mock test, which is being conducted online.
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Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.