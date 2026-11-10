CISR UGC NET December 2026 Application Correction Window Open; Make Edits until Nov 12 at csirnet.nta.nic.in
CSIR UGC NET December 2026 application correction window is now open. Candidates who have submitted the online applications can make changes in the filled applications as per the editable fields open.
CSIR UGC NET Correction: The National Testing Agency has commenced the application correction process for CSIR UGC NET December 2026. Candidates who have applied for the December session exam and need to make changes in their filled application form can visit the official website and make the required changes.
The CSIR UGC NET 2026 December application correction link is available on the official website. The last date for candidates to make changes to their application form is November 12, 2026. It must be noted that the final correction shall be applicable only after payment of an additional fee. The notification further states that in case of a change in Category or PwBD, if there is an impact on the fee amount, then the candidate will be charged an additional fee as applicable. Excess payment, if any, will not be refunded.
CSIR UGC NET December 2026 Application Correction - Click Here
Official Notification - Click Here
CSIR UGC NET December 2026: Application Correction Details
Candidates can check below the lis of editable and non-editable fields in the application form
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Actions
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Fields
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Candidates shall NOT be allowed to change:
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i. Mobile Number
ii. E-Mail address
iii. Address (Permanent and Present)
iv. Photograph (Image Uploaded)
v. Signature (Image Uploaded)
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Candidates shall be allowed to change any ONE of the following fields:
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i. Candidate Name or
ii. Father's Name or
iii. Mother's Name
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Candidates shall be allowed to change any of these fields:
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i. Date of Birth
ii. Gender
iii. Category
iv. Sub-category/PwBD (if not verified by UDID Portal)
v. Graduation Details
vi. Post-Graduation Details
vii. Subject
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Candidates shall be allowed to change examination Cities based on their Permanent and Present address (filled earlier during registration period)
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i. Examination City Selection (all 04 preferences)
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i. If a correction results in an increase in the applicable fee, the candidate shall pay the additional amount. Fees already paid shall not be refunded.
ii. Corrections requiring an additional fee shall take effect only after successful payment of that fee.
iii. Only one-time correction will be allowed to the candidates i.e. once the corrections are done and submitted, the form shall be frozen.
CSIR UGC NET December 2025 Steps to Make Changes in Application Form
CSIR UGC NET December 2026 application correction link is available on the official website. Candidates interested in making changes in the application form can follow the steps provided below
Step 1: Visit the official website of CSIR NET
Step 2: Click on the correction link
Step 3: Login with the Application number and Password
Step 4: Click on the correction link
Step 5: Click on the fields open for editing and make the required changes
Step 6: Submit the application fee
Step 7: Save and click on submit
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Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.