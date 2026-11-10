CISR UGC NET December 2026 Application Correction Window Open; Make Edits until Nov 12 at csirnet.nta.nic.in

CSIR UGC NET Correction: The National Testing Agency has commenced the application correction process for CSIR UGC NET December 2026. Candidates who have applied for the December session exam and need to make changes in their filled application form can visit the official website and make the required changes.

The CSIR UGC NET 2026 December application correction link is available on the official website. The last date for candidates to make changes to their application form is November 12, 2026. It must be noted that the final correction shall be applicable only after payment of an additional fee. The notification further states that in case of a change in Category or PwBD, if there is an impact on the fee amount, then the candidate will be charged an additional fee as applicable. Excess payment, if any, will not be refunded.