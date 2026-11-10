NMC Issues Advisory for Students, Parents Regarding Verification and Approval of Medical Colleges

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As per the notification issued by the National Medical Commission (NMC), certain institutions are purportedly offering medical and allied courses without obtaining the requisite statutory recognition, approval or permission from the competent regulatory authorities. National Medical Commission has advised all concerned to exercise due diligence and verify the authenticity and regulatory status of any institution before seeking admission to, enrolling in, or making any payment towards a medical course. The notification has been issued as per the order issued by the Supreme Court considering the ongoing Ayesha Jain v. Amity University, Noida & Ors. The SC has directed all regulatory bodies, including NMC, to warn students and parents against taking admission in, or dealing with, educational institutions without first verifying their authenticity.

NMC Official Notification - Click Here Precautions Issued by NMC i. Verify the authenticity of the medical college: Before taking admission to an MBBS course, verify whether the concerned medical college is included in the official list of medical colleges published by the National Medical Commission and whether the requisite permission/approval has been granted for the relevant academic year. ii. Verify the approved intake and academic year:The presence of a college in a list or its previous operation shall not, by itself, be treated as confirmation of permission to admit students for every subsequent academic year or beyond the approved intake. The permission status course, and number of seats approved for the relevant academic year must be independently verified through official NMC/MARB records.

iii. Verify the authenticity of admission offers and documents: Do not rely solely on brochures, prospectuses, websites, advertisements, social media posts, purported Letters of Permission, approval letters, certificates or other documents circulated by an institution or its representatives. Any doubt regarding the authenticity of such documents should be verified directly with the concerned regulatory authority through its official communication channels. iv. Use official counselling and admission channels: For admissions subject to prescribed counselling procedures, candidates should follow the applicable counselling process and verify the institution and seat allotted through the official counselling authority, including the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), wherever applicable, or the competent State/UT counselling authority.

v. Verify the institutional premises and facilities: Students and parents are advised to exercise caution where an institution makes extraordinary claims regarding medical education, clinical training, hospital facilities or admission opportunities that appear inconsistent with the nature and scale of the proposed course. The existence of a building, office, website or advertisement does not, by itself, establish that the institution is legally authorised to impart medical education. vi. Exercise caution before making payments: Do not make admission-related payments to unauthorised agents, personal bank accounts or unverified intermediaries. No representation by an agent or institution should be accepted as a substitute for verification of the requisite statutory permission and compliance with the applicable admission procedure.