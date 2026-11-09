Zimbabwe Creates History, Becomes the First Team to Score 500+ Runs in Both Innings of a Test Match

Zimbabwe Cricket Team created a unique record in Test cricket history after becoming the first team to score more than 500 runs in both innings of a single Test match. The historic achievement came during the first Test against Afghanistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Zimbabwe scored 504 runs in their first innings and followed it up with an impressive 523/5 in their second innings. The five-day match, played from November 5 to 9, 2026, ended in a draw. The match also witnessed a remarkable double century from Craig Ervine and maiden Test centuries from Wessly Madhevere and Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Zadran. According to the International Cricket Council (ICC), this was the first occasion in Test cricket history that a team had scored more than 500 runs in both innings of a match.

Zimbabwe and Afghanistan play out a high-scoring draw after 5️⃣ days in Sharjah 🤝 📝: https://t.co/ZQNYAC1OKC https://t.co/M1Z5lGhlRq — ICC (@ICC) November 9, 2026 Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 1st Test: Match Scorecard Here are the key details of the historic first Test between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan: Match Details Information Match Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, 1st Test Series Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 2026 Date November 5–9, 2026 Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium Zimbabwe 1st Innings 504 Afghanistan 1st Innings 514 Zimbabwe 2nd Innings 523/5 Match Result Draw Player of the Match Brendan Taylor How Did Zimbabwe Create This Historic Test Cricket Record? Zimbabwe's record-breaking performance was built on two strong batting displays. 1. Zimbabwe's first innings – 504 runs

Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bat first. Their batters put together an impressive total of 504 runs in 134.3 overs. Brendan Taylor was the leading scorer with 131 runs, while Brian Bennett also scored a century with 128 runs. Their contributions helped Zimbabwe cross the 500-run mark in the first innings. 2. Afghanistan's first innings – 514 runs Afghanistan responded strongly and scored 514 runs in 169.4 overs, taking a narrow 10-run lead. Three Afghan batters scored centuries: Rahmat Shah: 173 runs

Rahmanullah Zadran: 113 runs

Sediqullah Atal: 105 runs Rahmanullah Zadran also made his Test debut memorable by scoring a century in his first Test appearance. 3. Zimbabwe's second innings – 523/5 Zimbabwe continued their outstanding batting performance in the second innings. They finished at 523 runs for five wickets in 122.1 overs.

The biggest highlight was Craig Ervine's unbeaten double century. He scored 206 runs, while Wessly Madhevere remained unbeaten on 100. The two batters shared an unbeaten 208-run partnership for the sixth wicket, helping Zimbabwe establish the historic record. The first Test in Sharjah ends in a draw, with Craig Ervine bringing up his maiden Test double-century and Wessly Madhevere registering his first Test hundred as the pair bat through the final day unbeaten. 🏏🇿🇼 Match Summary 👉 https://t.co/FkxGtToFdu #AFGvZIM https://t.co/Eavxw5gNgq — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) November 9, 2026 Craig Ervine Scores Historic Double Century at 41 Veteran Zimbabwe batter Craig Ervine became one of the biggest highlights of the match after scoring his maiden Test double century. He remained unbeaten at 206 runs off 279 balls, including 23 fours and two sixes.

At 41 years and 82 days, Ervine became the third-oldest player in Test cricket history to score a double century. He also crossed the milestone of 2,000 runs in Test cricket during his innings. Wessly Madhevere Scores His Maiden Test Century Another major achievement came from Zimbabwean batter Wessly Madhevere, who scored his first-ever Test century. Madhevere remained unbeaten on 100 runs from 108 balls. He joined Craig Ervine at the crease and helped Zimbabwe build an unbeaten 208-run partnership for the sixth wicket. This partnership became the highest sixth-wicket partnership in Zimbabwe's Test cricket history. Important Records Created During Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 1st Test The match produced several important milestones in international cricket. Record Achievement First team to score 500+ in both Test innings Zimbabwe Zimbabwe's first-innings score 504 Zimbabwe's second-innings score 523/5 Highest individual score in the match Craig Ervine (206*) Highest sixth-wicket partnership for Zimbabwe 208* runs Oldest Zimbabwean Test double-centurion Craig Ervine Maiden Test century Wessly Madhevere Player of the Match Brendan Taylor