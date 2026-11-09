Govardhan Puja 2026: Date, Time, and Significance

Govardhan Puja 2026 Date: Govardhan Puja will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, across most parts of India. Goverdhan Pooja is also known as Annakut Puja, which is dedicated to Lord Krishna. This day is celebrated because he, his life, and Govardhan Hill to protect the people of Braj, in Mathura from heavy rainfall. The festival is celebrated on Kartik Shukla Pratipada, the first day of the bright fortnight of the Hindu month of Kartik. Let's explore about Goverdhan Puja 2026 with its date, timing & significance. Govardhan Puja 2026: Date and Important Details Event Date / Details Festival Govardhan Puja 2026 Date November 10, 2026 Day Tuesday Hindu Month Kartik Tithi Kartik Shukla Pratipada Other Name Annakut Puja Main Deity Lord Krishna Associated Place Govardhan Hill, Mathura, Uttar Pradesh

Govardhan Puja 2026: Shubh Muhurat and Tithi Timings The auspicious timing of Govardhan Puja is determined by the Hindu Panchang. The morning period is traditionally considered suitable for performing the puja. According to the Panchang calculations for Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, the following are the important timings: Event Date and Time Govardhan Puja Tuesday, November 10, 2026 Pratah Kaal Muhurat 6:23 AM – 8:34 AM Pratipada Tithi Begins November 9, 12:31 PM Pratipada Tithi Ends November 10, 2:00 PM Sunrise in Lucknow 6:23 AM Important: These timings are for Lucknow. Puja timings may differ slightly from one city to another. Devotees should check their local Panchang before performing the rituals. Why is Govardhan Puja Celebrated? Govardhan Puja is celebrated to remember an important story from the life of Lord Krishna. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna lifted Govardhan Hill on his little finger to protect the people and cattle of Vrindavan from heavy rainfall.

The story is associated with Lord Indra, the Hindu deity of rain and thunderstorms. The Story of Govardhan Hill According to Hindu mythology, the people of Vrindavan worshipped Lord Indra to receive rainfall for their crops and farming activities. However, Lord Krishna advised the villagers to worship Govardhan Hill instead. He explained that the hill provided grass for cattle, supported farming and helped people in their daily lives. Lord Indra became angry when the villagers followed Krishna's advice. He sent heavy rainfall and thunderstorms to the region. To protect the villagers, Lord Krishna lifted Govardhan Hill on his little finger. The people and their cattle took shelter beneath the hill for seven days. Eventually, Lord Indra understood Krishna's divine power and stopped the rainfall. Since then, devotees have celebrated Govardhan Puja to remember this event and express gratitude towards nature.

What is the Significance of Govardhan Puja? Govardhan Puja has religious, cultural and environmental significance. It teaches people to respect nature and understand the importance of animals, agriculture and natural resources. Here are some important points about the festival: Worship of Lord Krishna: The festival celebrates Lord Krishna's protection of the people of Vrindavan. Respect for Nature: It reminds people that mountains, forests, rivers and natural resources support human life. Importance of Cattle: Cows and other cattle are honoured because they play an important role in agriculture and rural life. Gratitude for Food: The Annakut tradition teaches people to respect food and express gratitude for nature's gifts. Victory over Pride: The story also teaches that arrogance and excessive pride can lead to mistakes.

How is Govardhan Puja Celebrated? Govardhan Puja is celebrated with different religious rituals and traditions. Some of the most common practices include: 1. Govardhan Parvat Worship Devotees create a symbolic Govardhan Hill using cow dung, clay or other natural materials. They decorate it with flowers, leaves and other पूजा items and offer prayers to Lord Krishna. 2. Annakut Bhog Annakut means a mountain of food. Devotees prepare several vegetarian dishes and offer them to Lord Krishna. In many temples, 56 different food items, popularly known as Chhappan Bhog, are prepared. 3. Gau Puja (Cow Worship) Cows are worshipped and offered food, flowers and other traditional items. This ritual highlights the importance of cattle in Indian agriculture and culture. 4. Govardhan Parikrama Many devotees visit Govardhan Hill in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, and perform a religious circumambulation called Parikrama. They walk around the sacred hill as an act of devotion to Lord Krishna.

5. Krishna Bhajans and Aarti Temples and households organise special prayers, devotional songs and aarti dedicated to Lord Krishna. 10 Interesting GK Facts About Govardhan Puja Govardhan Puja is not just a religious festival; it is also associated with Indian mythology, geography and cultural traditions. No. Interesting GK Fact 1. Govardhan Puja is also known as Annakut Puja. 2. The festival is dedicated to Lord Krishna. 3. It is observed on Kartik Shukla Pratipada. 4. Govardhan Hill is located in Mathura district, Uttar Pradesh. 5. Lord Krishna lifted Govardhan Hill on his little finger, according to Hindu mythology. 6. The festival commemorates the protection of people and cattle from heavy rainfall. 7. Annakut means a mountain of food. 8. Chhappan Bhog refers to an offering of 56 food items. 9. Cow worship is an important part of Govardhan Puja. 10. In Maharashtra, the day is also associated with Bali Pratipada or Bali Padwa.

What is the Difference Between Govardhan Puja and Annakut? Govardhan Puja and Annakut are closely connected and are often used interchangeably. However, they highlight different aspects of the same festival. Govardhan Puja Annakut It focuses on the worship of Govardhan Hill and Lord Krishna. It focuses on preparing and offering a variety of food items to Lord Krishna. It commemorates Krishna lifting Govardhan Hill. It expresses gratitude for food and agricultural prosperity. Devotees perform Govardhan worship and Parikrama. Devotees prepare different vegetarian dishes as offerings. Both traditions are important parts of the festival. Why is Govardhan Hill Important? Govardhan Hill, also called Giriraj Parvat, is an important religious place associated with Lord Krishna.

It is located in the Braj region of Uttar Pradesh, near Mathura and Vrindavan. According to Hindu beliefs, Lord Krishna lifted this hill to protect the people of the region from Lord Indra's heavy rainfall. Today, thousands of devotees visit Govardhan throughout the year, especially during religious festivals. Many pilgrims perform the traditional Govardhan Parikrama, which involves walking around the sacred hill. Govardhan Puja 2026: Important Things to Remember Govardhan Puja will be observed on Tuesday, November 10, according to the cited Indian Panchang calculations.

It is celebrated on Kartik Shukla Pratipada.

The festival is associated with Lord Krishna and Govardhan Hill.

Annakut Bhog and Gau Puja are important traditions.

The festival teaches respect for nature, animals and food.