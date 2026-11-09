IBPS PO Result 2026 at ibps.in: Download Mains Exam Scorecard PDF - Direct Link Shortly
IBPS PO Result 2026 is expected to be released soon by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) for the Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees XVI. The Computer-Based Test for the 7565 Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees posts was held on October 04, 2026. Check the result release date and more details here.
IBPS PO Result 2026: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to release the IBPS PO Mains Result 2026 for the Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees XVI. The Computer-Based Test for the 7565 Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees posts under 11 participating banks was held on October 04, 2026, across the country. All those candidates who have appeared in the CBT are eagerly waiting for the result. Candidates should note that the IBPS PO Mains Result 2026 will only notify the qualifying status in the mains exam round. Once released, candidates will be able to download their result and merit list PDF from the official website of IBPS-https://www.ibps.in.
IBPS PO Phase 2 Qualifying Status 2026: Why It's Important
As per the selection process for the Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees XVI, all those candidates who qualify in the mains exam will be able to appear for the next Interview round. Once result will be released, candidates who appeared in the mains exam will be able to check their result-qualifying status carefully. Candidates who qualify in the Mains Examination can proceed to the IBPS PO Interview 2026 round. Once shortlisted, concerned candidates should immediately shift their preparation towards the Personality Test & Interview round and further their personality development and preparation. Remember that the qualification in the mains exam does not mean final selection for the Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees. Candidates will have to clear the subsequent stages prescribed under the recruitment process, including interview and subsequent rounds.
How to Check IBPS PO Mains Result 2026?
Once released, candidates who appeared in the written mains exam for Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees XVI can download their result through the official website. To make it easy and convenient for you, we have mentioned the complete step-by-step procedure to check your IBPS PO Phase 2 Result 2026 below-
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Visit the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection Board (IBPS) 's official website at https://www.ibps.in/.
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Now, click on “CRP-PO/MT” appearing on the left side of the homepage of IBPS.
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Now click on“Common Recruitment Process for Probationary Officer/Management Trainee-XVI” .
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Now click on the link reading “Result for Mains Exam for CRP PO/MT CRP-XVI”
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Enter your login details (Registration Number/ Roll Number and Password / DOB) to check your IBPS PO result.
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Download your IBPS PO Phase 2 Result 2026 and take a printout of the result for future reference.
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Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.