IBPS PO Result 2026 at ibps.in: Download Mains Exam Scorecard PDF - Direct Link Shortly

IBPS PO Result 2026: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to release the IBPS PO Mains Result 2026 for the Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees XVI. The Computer-Based Test for the 7565 Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees posts under 11 participating banks was held on October 04, 2026, across the country. All those candidates who have appeared in the CBT are eagerly waiting for the result. Candidates should note that the IBPS PO Mains Result 2026 will only notify the qualifying status in the mains exam round. Once released, candidates will be able to download their result and merit list PDF from the official website of IBPS-https://www.ibps.in.

IBPS PO Phase 2 Qualifying Status 2026: Why It's Important

As per the selection process for the Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees XVI, all those candidates who qualify in the mains exam will be able to appear for the next Interview round. Once result will be released, candidates who appeared in the mains exam will be able to check their result-qualifying status carefully. Candidates who qualify in the Mains Examination can proceed to the IBPS PO Interview 2026 round. Once shortlisted, concerned candidates should immediately shift their preparation towards the Personality Test & Interview round and further their personality development and preparation. Remember that the qualification in the mains exam does not mean final selection for the Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees. Candidates will have to clear the subsequent stages prescribed under the recruitment process, including interview and subsequent rounds.