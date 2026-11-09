Which State Has the Most Vande Bharat Trains? Check Full List

India’s Vande Bharat Express network has expanded across several states, connecting major cities, railway stations and important travel destinations. But have you ever wondered which state has the highest number of these semi-high-speed train services? According to a state-wise comparison published on November 9, 2026, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh share the top position, with 17 Vande Bharat services each. Karnataka follows with 15 services. At the other end of the list, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh have just one service each. Keep reading to know in detail. Which State Has the Most Vande Bharat Trains? Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have the highest number of Vande Bharat services, with 17 each in the reported state-wise comparison. Karnataka comes next with 15 services, followed by Delhi with 13. Bihar, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal each have 11 services.

Rank State or Union Territory Number of Vande Bharat Services 1 Maharashtra 17 1 Uttar Pradesh 17 2 Karnataka 15 3 Delhi 13 4 Bihar 11 4 Tamil Nadu 11 4 West Bengal 11 5 Jharkhand 9 6 Gujarat 8 7 Jammu and Kashmir 7 8 Andhra Pradesh 6 8 Madhya Pradesh 6 8 Odisha 6 9 Rajasthan 5 9 Telangana 5 10 Kerala 4 11 Punjab 3 12 Assam 2 12 Chhattisgarh 2 12 Goa 2 12 Uttarakhand 2 13 Chandigarh 1 13 Himachal Pradesh 1 Note: This is an unofficial state-wise comparison reported on November 9, 2026. The count may vary depending on whether a route is counted for its originating state, terminating state or every state it serves. Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh Have 17 Vande Bharat Services Each Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh share the highest position in the reported comparison. Both states have 17 Vande Bharat services.

Maharashtra’s network connects cities and destinations such as Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Shirdi and Solapur. Some services also connect the state with Gujarat, Karnataka, Goa, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana. Uttar Pradesh is connected through routes serving cities such as Varanasi, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Agra and Meerut. Several services also connect these destinations with Delhi, Bihar, Uttarakhand and other states. Which State Has the Second-Highest Number of Vande Bharat Trains? Karnataka ranks next with 15 services in the comparison. Its Vande Bharat network connects Bengaluru, Mysuru, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Mangaluru and other destinations. Delhi has 13 services, while Bihar, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal have 11 each. State or Union Territory Services Major Cities Connected

Karnataka 15 Bengaluru, Mysuru, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Mangaluru

Delhi 13 New Delhi, Anand Vihar, Delhi Cantt

Bihar 11 Patna, Gaya, Danapur, Jogbani

Tamil Nadu 11 Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil

West Bengal 11 Howrah, New Jalpaiguri, Rourkela, Puri, Ranchi

Which States Have the Fewest Vande Bharat Services? Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh are at the bottom of the reported comparison, with one service each. However, a lower state-wise count does not necessarily mean that passengers have limited access to Vande Bharat trains. A train may originate in one state, pass through another and terminate in a third. Therefore, the count depends on the method used to classify a route. State or Union Territory Number of Services

Himachal Pradesh 1

Chandigarh 1

Assam 2

Chhattisgarh 2

Goa 2

Uttarakhand 2

Punjab 3

Kerala 4 How Many Vande Bharat Trains Are Running in India? According to the Ministry of Railways, 164 Vande Bharat Chair Car services were operational as of January 29, 2026. The network also included two Vande Bharat Sleeper services. A separate Ministry of Railways update dated March 12, 2026, listed 162 Chair Car services. A July 2026 Lok Sabha reply subsequently listed 81 pairs of Chair Car services, equivalent to 162 individual directional services.