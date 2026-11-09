Which State Has the Most Vande Bharat Trains? Check Full List
Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have the highest number of Vande Bharat train services in an unofficial state-wise count. Check which states have 17 services and which have only one.
India’s Vande Bharat Express network has expanded across several states, connecting major cities, railway stations and important travel destinations. But have you ever wondered which state has the highest number of these semi-high-speed train services? According to a state-wise comparison published on November 9, 2026, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh share the top position, with 17 Vande Bharat services each. Karnataka follows with 15 services. At the other end of the list, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh have just one service each. Keep reading to know in detail.
Which State Has the Most Vande Bharat Trains?
Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have the highest number of Vande Bharat services, with 17 each in the reported state-wise comparison. Karnataka comes next with 15 services, followed by Delhi with 13. Bihar, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal each have 11 services.
|Rank
|State or Union Territory
|Number of Vande Bharat Services
|1
|Maharashtra
|17
|1
|Uttar Pradesh
|17
|2
|Karnataka
|15
|3
|Delhi
|13
|4
|Bihar
|11
|4
|Tamil Nadu
|11
|4
|West Bengal
|11
|5
|Jharkhand
|9
|6
|Gujarat
|8
|7
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7
|8
|Andhra Pradesh
|6
|8
|Madhya Pradesh
|6
|8
|Odisha
|6
|9
|Rajasthan
|5
|9
|Telangana
|5
|10
|Kerala
|4
|11
|Punjab
|3
|12
|Assam
|2
|12
|Chhattisgarh
|2
|12
|Goa
|2
|12
|Uttarakhand
|2
|13
|Chandigarh
|1
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1
Note: This is an unofficial state-wise comparison reported on November 9, 2026. The count may vary depending on whether a route is counted for its originating state, terminating state or every state it serves.
Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh Have 17 Vande Bharat Services Each
Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh share the highest position in the reported comparison. Both states have 17 Vande Bharat services.
Maharashtra’s network connects cities and destinations such as Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Shirdi and Solapur. Some services also connect the state with Gujarat, Karnataka, Goa, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana.
Uttar Pradesh is connected through routes serving cities such as Varanasi, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Agra and Meerut. Several services also connect these destinations with Delhi, Bihar, Uttarakhand and other states.
Which State Has the Second-Highest Number of Vande Bharat Trains?
Karnataka ranks next with 15 services in the comparison. Its Vande Bharat network connects Bengaluru, Mysuru, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Mangaluru and other destinations.
Delhi has 13 services, while Bihar, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal have 11 each.
State or Union Territory Services Major Cities Connected
Karnataka 15 Bengaluru, Mysuru, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Mangaluru
Delhi 13 New Delhi, Anand Vihar, Delhi Cantt
Bihar 11 Patna, Gaya, Danapur, Jogbani
Tamil Nadu 11 Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil
West Bengal 11 Howrah, New Jalpaiguri, Rourkela, Puri, Ranchi
Which States Have the Fewest Vande Bharat Services?
Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh are at the bottom of the reported comparison, with one service each.
However, a lower state-wise count does not necessarily mean that passengers have limited access to Vande Bharat trains. A train may originate in one state, pass through another and terminate in a third. Therefore, the count depends on the method used to classify a route.
State or Union Territory Number of Services
Himachal Pradesh 1
Chandigarh 1
Assam 2
Chhattisgarh 2
Goa 2
Uttarakhand 2
Punjab 3
Kerala 4
How Many Vande Bharat Trains Are Running in India?
According to the Ministry of Railways, 164 Vande Bharat Chair Car services were operational as of January 29, 2026. The network also included two Vande Bharat Sleeper services. A separate Ministry of Railways update dated March 12, 2026, listed 162 Chair Car services. A July 2026 Lok Sabha reply subsequently listed 81 pairs of Chair Car services, equivalent to 162 individual directional services.
Official Update Number of Services Reporting Date
|Service Type
|Details / Count
|Date
|Vande Bharat Chair Car services
|164
|January 29, 2026
|Vande Bharat Sleeper services
|2
|January 29, 2026
|Vande Bharat Chair Car services
|162
|March 12, 2026
|Chair Car services
|81 pairs
|July 18, 2026
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.