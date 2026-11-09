OSSC CGL 2026 Schedule Released: Admit Card Soon at ossc.gov.in, Download PDF Link Here
OSSC CGL 2026 Schedule has been released by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) on November 09 for CGLRE Specialist-2025 (Group-B & Group-C). The Commission will be conducting the written exam on November 30, 2026 and the hall ticket will be available on November 20, 2026. Check all details here.
OSSC CGL Admit Card 2026 The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) on November 09, has released a detailed preliminary examination schedule for CGLRE Specialist-2025 (Group-B & Group-C). The Commission will be conducting the written exam on November 30, 2026, across Odisha via Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE) mode.
The test will be conducted in two separate sessions, from 09:00 AM to 11:30 AM and from 02:00 PM to 04:30 PM. Candidates will be able to download their admit card from November 20, 2026, through the official website-https://www.ossc.gov.in.
OSSC CGL Admit Card 2026 Date
The OSSC CGL Admit Card 2026 will be released by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) on November 09 for CGLRE Specialist-2025 (Group-B & Group-C). The hall ticket will be available to download from November 20, 2026, on the official website-https://www.ossc.gov.in. Candidates can download their Admission Letters from the official OSSC website (www.ossc.gov.in) starting November 20, 2026.5 after using their login credentials, including User ID and Password to the link.
How to Download OSSC CGLRE Admit Card 2026?
The candidates can download the OSSC CGLRE Admit Card 2026 from the website of the commission. The steps to download the call letter are provided here:
Step 1: Go to the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC)-ossc.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the admit card link 'Download the Admission Letter for Preliminary Examination of CGLRE Specialist 2025Advt. No.5919/OSSC Dt.30.12.2025 '‘What's New Section’ on the home page.
Step 3: Enter your details to the link on the home page.
Step 4: Download the OSSC Call Letter and save it for future reference.
Important Instructions For OSSC CGLRE Exam 2026
Candidates who are going to appear in the CGLRE Specialist-2025 (Group-B & Group-C) exam on November 30, 2026, should ensure that they have gone through the exam day guidelines before attempting the examination. Candidates should reach the exam centre before the reporting time in order to complete all the requirements of the exam. Candidates should adhere to these instructions and ensure a smooth and hassle-free exam experience.
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Hall Ticket and ID Proof: You are advised to carry your admit cards and a valid photo ID i.e., (Voter ID, Aadhaar, Driving Licence, Passport, etc)
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Avoid Prohibited Items: You should avoid items which are not allowed in exam centers, including mobile phones, smartwatches, earphones, and other equipment.
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OMR Instructions: Follow the proper guidelines during filling the OMR sheet in the same manner as mentioned in the instructions.
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Seating Arrangement: Don't occupy the other seats in the exam hall and sit only the assigned seat as per your roll number/registration number.
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Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.