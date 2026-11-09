OSSC CGL 2026 Schedule Released: Admit Card Soon at ossc.gov.in, Download PDF Link Here

OSSC CGL Admit Card 2026 The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) on November 09, has released a detailed preliminary examination schedule for CGLRE Specialist-2025 (Group-B & Group-C). The Commission will be conducting the written exam on November 30, 2026, across Odisha via Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE) mode.

The test will be conducted in two separate sessions, from 09:00 AM to 11:30 AM and from 02:00 PM to 04:30 PM. Candidates will be able to download their admit card from November 20, 2026, through the official website-https://www.ossc.gov.in.

OSSC CGL Admit Card 2026 Date

The OSSC CGL Admit Card 2026 will be released by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) on November 09 for CGLRE Specialist-2025 (Group-B & Group-C). The hall ticket will be available to download from November 20, 2026, on the official website-https://www.ossc.gov.in. Candidates can download their Admission Letters from the official OSSC website (www.ossc.gov.in) starting November 20, 2026.5 after using their login credentials, including User ID and Password to the link.