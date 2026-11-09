MP Board Class 10 English Syllabus 2026-27: Check Complete Syllabus, Chapters, Exam Pattern and Mark

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has prescribed the Class 10 English syllabus for the 2026-27 academic session. The syllabus is designed to improve students' reading, writing, grammar and communication skills. It includes unseen passages, letter writing, grammar exercises and prescribed English literature. Students preparing for the MP Board Class 10 examination 2027 should understand all the topics included in the syllabus before starting their preparation. Knowing the marks distribution will also help them decide how much time to give to each section. MP Board Class 10 English Syllabus 2026-27: Overview The following table provides a quick overview of the subject and its prescribed course structure. Particulars Details Board Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) Class 10 Subject English Academic Session 2026-27 Examination Year 2027 Main Textbook First Flight Supplementary Reader Footprints Without Feet Syllabus Sections Reading, Writing, Grammar and Literature Official Website mpbse.nic.in

MP Board Class 10 English Complete Syllabus 2026-27 The English syllabus is divided into four main sections. Each section tests a different skill, such as understanding a passage, writing answers, using correct grammar and understanding stories and poems. The complete syllabus is explained below in tables for easy understanding. 1. Section A: Reading Skills This section tests how well students can read and understand a passage. Students will have to read unseen passages and answer questions based on the information given in them. Topics What students need to study Reading Comprehension Reading passages carefully and understanding their meaning Factual Passages Passages containing facts, information, descriptions or reports Descriptive Passages Passages describing a person, place, event or situation Literary Passages Passages taken from stories, poems or other literary works Case-based Passages Passages containing information that students must understand and interpret Vocabulary Finding the meanings of words and understanding their use in sentences Inference Understanding information that is not directly stated in the passage

Students will be given passages that they have not studied before. They must read them carefully and answer questions based on them. These questions will test their understanding, vocabulary and ability to identify important information. 2. Section B: Writing Skills This section checks whether students can express their thoughts clearly in written English. It includes different types of writing activities. Topics What students need to study Note Making Preparing short notes from a given passage using headings and important points Letter Writing Writing formal and informal letters in the correct format Formal Letters Letters related to complaints, requests, applications and official communication Informal Letters Letters written to friends and family members Long Composition Writing essays, articles or paragraphs on given topics Picture-Guided Composition Writing a short composition after observing a given picture Paragraph Writing Presenting ideas about a particular topic in a clear and organised manner

Students should practise writing letters, essays and paragraphs regularly. They should also learn how to prepare notes by identifying the main points in a passage. For picture-based writing, students need to observe the picture and explain what is happening in simple and meaningful sentences. 3. Section C: Grammar Grammar is an important part of the English syllabus. This section checks whether students can use English correctly while speaking and writing. The following grammar topics are included: Grammar Topics Explanation Tenses Understanding present, past and future actions Verbs Words that show an action or state, such as run, eat and write Prepositions Words showing the relationship between things, such as in, on, at and under Conjunctions Words used to join sentences or words, such as and, but and because Articles Correct use of a, an and the Modals Words such as can, could, may, might, should and must Determiners Words used before nouns, such as some, many, much, this and those Gap Filling Completing sentences by choosing suitable words Voice Changing sentences from active voice to passive voice and vice versa Transformation of Sentences Changing sentence structures without changing their meaning Clauses Understanding groups of words that form part of a sentence Do as Directed Changing sentences according to the instructions given in the question

Students should understand the rules of each grammar topic and practise questions based on them. For example, they should learn how to change a sentence from active voice to passive voice and how to use the correct tense while completing sentences. 4. Section D: Literature and Textbooks The literature section includes questions from the prescribed English textbooks. Students must read the stories, poems and other lessons carefully. The two prescribed books are: First Flight – Main English textbook

Footprints Without Feet – Supplementary reader The complete chapter list is given below. A. First Flight: Main Textbook No. Chapter/Poem Author 1 A Letter to God G. L. Fuentes 2 Dust of Snow Robert Frost 3 Fire and Ice Robert Frost 4 Nelson Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom Nelson Mandela 5 A Tiger in the Zoo Leslie Norris 6 Two Stories About Flying: His First Flight and The Black Aeroplane Liam O'Flaherty and Frederick Forsyth 7 How to Tell Wild Animals Carolyn Wells 8 The Ball Poem John Berryman 9 From the Diary of Anne Frank Anne Frank 10 Amanda! Robin Klein 11 Glimpses of India: A Baker from Goa, Coorg and Tea from Assam Lucio Rodrigues, Lokesh Abrol and Arup Kumar Datta 12 The Trees Adrienne Rich 13 Mijbil the Otter Gavin Maxwell 14 Fog Carl Sandburg 15 Madam Rides the Bus Vallikkannan 16 The Tale of Custard the Dragon Ogden Nash 17 The Sermon at Benares Betty Renshaw

18 For Anne Gregory W. B. Yeats 19 The Proposal Anton Chekhov

B. Footprints Without Feet: Supplementary Reader No. Chapter 1 A Triumph of Surgery 2 The Thief's Story 3 The Midnight Visitor 4 A Question of Trust 5 Footprints Without Feet 6 The Making of a Scientist 7 The Necklace 8 Bholi 9 The Book That Saved the Earth What should students study in literature? Students should focus on understanding the complete stories and poems instead of memorising only their summaries. They should pay attention to the following: Main idea and summary of every chapter

Important characters and their roles

Central idea and message of each poem

Important events and incidents in stories

Questions based on the meaning of extracts

Short-answer and long-answer questions MP Board Class 10 English Syllabus PDF Download Students can download the complete MP Board Class 10 English Syllabus 2026-27 PDF from the link given below. The official document contains the prescribed syllabus and examination scheme for the academic session 2026-27.