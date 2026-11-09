Delhi AQI
INFOCUS

MP Board Class 10 English Syllabus 2026-27: Check Complete Syllabus, Chapters, Exam Pattern and Mark

By Anjali Kumari Yadav
Last Updated: Nov 9, 2026, 14:33 IST

MP Board Class 10 English Syllabus 2026-27: Check the complete English syllabus, prescribed chapters, reading, writing and grammar topics, marks distribution and exam pattern.

MP Board Class 10 English Syllabus
MP Board Class 10 English Syllabus

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has prescribed the Class 10 English syllabus for the 2026-27 academic session. The syllabus is designed to improve students' reading, writing, grammar and communication skills. It includes unseen passages, letter writing, grammar exercises and prescribed English literature.

Students preparing for the MP Board Class 10 examination 2027 should understand all the topics included in the syllabus before starting their preparation. Knowing the marks distribution will also help them decide how much time to give to each section.

MP Board Class 10 English Syllabus 2026-27: Overview

The following table provides a quick overview of the subject and its prescribed course structure.

ParticularsDetails
Board Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE)
Class 10
Subject English
Academic Session 2026-27
Examination Year 2027
Main Textbook First Flight
Supplementary Reader Footprints Without Feet
Syllabus Sections Reading, Writing, Grammar and Literature
Official Website mpbse.nic.in

MP Board Class 10 English Complete Syllabus 2026-27

The English syllabus is divided into four main sections. Each section tests a different skill, such as understanding a passage, writing answers, using correct grammar and understanding stories and poems.

The complete syllabus is explained below in tables for easy understanding.

1. Section A: Reading Skills

This section tests how well students can read and understand a passage. Students will have to read unseen passages and answer questions based on the information given in them.

TopicsWhat students need to study
Reading Comprehension Reading passages carefully and understanding their meaning
Factual Passages Passages containing facts, information, descriptions or reports
Descriptive Passages Passages describing a person, place, event or situation
Literary Passages Passages taken from stories, poems or other literary works
Case-based Passages Passages containing information that students must understand and interpret
Vocabulary Finding the meanings of words and understanding their use in sentences
Inference Understanding information that is not directly stated in the passage

Students will be given passages that they have not studied before. They must read them carefully and answer questions based on them. These questions will test their understanding, vocabulary and ability to identify important information.

2. Section B: Writing Skills

This section checks whether students can express their thoughts clearly in written English. It includes different types of writing activities.

TopicsWhat students need to study
Note Making Preparing short notes from a given passage using headings and important points
Letter Writing Writing formal and informal letters in the correct format
Formal Letters Letters related to complaints, requests, applications and official communication
Informal Letters Letters written to friends and family members
Long Composition Writing essays, articles or paragraphs on given topics
Picture-Guided Composition Writing a short composition after observing a given picture
Paragraph Writing Presenting ideas about a particular topic in a clear and organised manner

Students should practise writing letters, essays and paragraphs regularly. They should also learn how to prepare notes by identifying the main points in a passage.

For picture-based writing, students need to observe the picture and explain what is happening in simple and meaningful sentences.

3. Section C: Grammar

Grammar is an important part of the English syllabus. This section checks whether students can use English correctly while speaking and writing.

The following grammar topics are included:

Grammar TopicsExplanation
Tenses Understanding present, past and future actions
Verbs Words that show an action or state, such as run, eat and write
Prepositions Words showing the relationship between things, such as in, on, at and under
Conjunctions Words used to join sentences or words, such as and, but and because
Articles Correct use of a, an and the
Modals Words such as can, could, may, might, should and must
Determiners Words used before nouns, such as some, many, much, this and those
Gap Filling Completing sentences by choosing suitable words
Voice Changing sentences from active voice to passive voice and vice versa
Transformation of Sentences Changing sentence structures without changing their meaning
Clauses Understanding groups of words that form part of a sentence
Do as Directed Changing sentences according to the instructions given in the question

Students should understand the rules of each grammar topic and practise questions based on them. For example, they should learn how to change a sentence from active voice to passive voice and how to use the correct tense while completing sentences.

4. Section D: Literature and Textbooks

The literature section includes questions from the prescribed English textbooks. Students must read the stories, poems and other lessons carefully.

The two prescribed books are:

  • First Flight – Main English textbook
  • Footprints Without Feet – Supplementary reader

The complete chapter list is given below.

A. First Flight: Main Textbook

No.Chapter/PoemAuthor
1 A Letter to God G. L. Fuentes
2 Dust of Snow Robert Frost
3 Fire and Ice Robert Frost
4 Nelson Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom Nelson Mandela
5 A Tiger in the Zoo Leslie Norris
6 Two Stories About Flying: His First Flight and The Black Aeroplane Liam O'Flaherty and Frederick Forsyth
7 How to Tell Wild Animals Carolyn Wells
8 The Ball Poem John Berryman
9 From the Diary of Anne Frank Anne Frank
10 Amanda! Robin Klein
11 Glimpses of India: A Baker from Goa, Coorg and Tea from Assam Lucio Rodrigues, Lokesh Abrol and Arup Kumar Datta
12 The Trees Adrienne Rich
13 Mijbil the Otter Gavin Maxwell
14 Fog Carl Sandburg
15 Madam Rides the Bus Vallikkannan
16 The Tale of Custard the Dragon Ogden Nash
17 The Sermon at Benares Betty Renshaw
18 For Anne Gregory W. B. Yeats
19 The Proposal Anton Chekhov

B. Footprints Without Feet: Supplementary Reader

No.Chapter
1 A Triumph of Surgery
2 The Thief's Story
3 The Midnight Visitor
4 A Question of Trust
5 Footprints Without Feet
6 The Making of a Scientist
7 The Necklace
8 Bholi
9 The Book That Saved the Earth

What should students study in literature?

Students should focus on understanding the complete stories and poems instead of memorising only their summaries. They should pay attention to the following:

  • Main idea and summary of every chapter
  • Important characters and their roles
  • Central idea and message of each poem
  • Important events and incidents in stories
  • Questions based on the meaning of extracts
  • Short-answer and long-answer questions

MP Board Class 10 English Syllabus PDF Download 

Students can download the complete MP Board Class 10 English Syllabus 2026-27 PDF from the link given below. The official document contains the prescribed syllabus and examination scheme for the academic session 2026-27.

SubjectOfficial Syllabus PDF
MP Board Class 10 English Syllabus 2026-27 Download PDF

Preparation Tips for MP Board Class 10 English Exam 2027

Students should follow the prescribed syllabus while preparing for the examination. They should read every chapter and poem from the textbooks and practise grammar questions regularly.

Regular practice of unseen passages can improve reading speed and comprehension. Students should also practise letter writing, note making and paragraph writing to improve their written English.

Solving previous years' question papers and sample papers can help students understand the types of questions asked in the examination.

Anjali Kumari Yadav
Anjali Kumari Yadav

Executive

Anjali is an education journalist with over a year of experience in digital and business journalism. She has previously worked with BW Businessworld and ANI, where she gained experience in news writing, editing, research, and fact-checking. At Jagran Josh, she writes education news and covers competitive exams and current affairs, with a keen interest in delivering accurate, informative, and reader-focused content. She holds a BA from Miranda House, University of Delhi, and a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). Anjali enjoys reading and exploring new ideas and perspectives through books.

... Read More
First Published: Nov 9, 2026, 14:33 IST
Fire Icon

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Education News Live

Popular Searches

Latest Education News