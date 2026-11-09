MP Board Class 10 English Syllabus 2026-27: Check Complete Syllabus, Chapters, Exam Pattern and Mark
MP Board Class 10 English Syllabus 2026-27: Check the complete English syllabus, prescribed chapters, reading, writing and grammar topics, marks distribution and exam pattern.
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has prescribed the Class 10 English syllabus for the 2026-27 academic session. The syllabus is designed to improve students' reading, writing, grammar and communication skills. It includes unseen passages, letter writing, grammar exercises and prescribed English literature.
Students preparing for the MP Board Class 10 examination 2027 should understand all the topics included in the syllabus before starting their preparation. Knowing the marks distribution will also help them decide how much time to give to each section.
MP Board Class 10 English Syllabus 2026-27: Overview
The following table provides a quick overview of the subject and its prescribed course structure.
|Particulars
|Details
|Board
|Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE)
|Class
|10
|Subject
|English
|Academic Session
|2026-27
|Examination Year
|2027
|Main Textbook
|First Flight
|Supplementary Reader
|Footprints Without Feet
|Syllabus Sections
|Reading, Writing, Grammar and Literature
|Official Website
|mpbse.nic.in
MP Board Class 10 English Complete Syllabus 2026-27
The English syllabus is divided into four main sections. Each section tests a different skill, such as understanding a passage, writing answers, using correct grammar and understanding stories and poems.
The complete syllabus is explained below in tables for easy understanding.
1. Section A: Reading Skills
This section tests how well students can read and understand a passage. Students will have to read unseen passages and answer questions based on the information given in them.
|Topics
|What students need to study
|Reading Comprehension
|Reading passages carefully and understanding their meaning
|Factual Passages
|Passages containing facts, information, descriptions or reports
|Descriptive Passages
|Passages describing a person, place, event or situation
|Literary Passages
|Passages taken from stories, poems or other literary works
|Case-based Passages
|Passages containing information that students must understand and interpret
|Vocabulary
|Finding the meanings of words and understanding their use in sentences
|Inference
|Understanding information that is not directly stated in the passage
Students will be given passages that they have not studied before. They must read them carefully and answer questions based on them. These questions will test their understanding, vocabulary and ability to identify important information.
2. Section B: Writing Skills
This section checks whether students can express their thoughts clearly in written English. It includes different types of writing activities.
|Topics
|What students need to study
|Note Making
|Preparing short notes from a given passage using headings and important points
|Letter Writing
|Writing formal and informal letters in the correct format
|Formal Letters
|Letters related to complaints, requests, applications and official communication
|Informal Letters
|Letters written to friends and family members
|Long Composition
|Writing essays, articles or paragraphs on given topics
|Picture-Guided Composition
|Writing a short composition after observing a given picture
|Paragraph Writing
|Presenting ideas about a particular topic in a clear and organised manner
Students should practise writing letters, essays and paragraphs regularly. They should also learn how to prepare notes by identifying the main points in a passage.
For picture-based writing, students need to observe the picture and explain what is happening in simple and meaningful sentences.
3. Section C: Grammar
Grammar is an important part of the English syllabus. This section checks whether students can use English correctly while speaking and writing.
The following grammar topics are included:
|Grammar Topics
|Explanation
|Tenses
|Understanding present, past and future actions
|Verbs
|Words that show an action or state, such as run, eat and write
|Prepositions
|Words showing the relationship between things, such as in, on, at and under
|Conjunctions
|Words used to join sentences or words, such as and, but and because
|Articles
|Correct use of a, an and the
|Modals
|Words such as can, could, may, might, should and must
|Determiners
|Words used before nouns, such as some, many, much, this and those
|Gap Filling
|Completing sentences by choosing suitable words
|Voice
|Changing sentences from active voice to passive voice and vice versa
|Transformation of Sentences
|Changing sentence structures without changing their meaning
|Clauses
|Understanding groups of words that form part of a sentence
|Do as Directed
|Changing sentences according to the instructions given in the question
Students should understand the rules of each grammar topic and practise questions based on them. For example, they should learn how to change a sentence from active voice to passive voice and how to use the correct tense while completing sentences.
4. Section D: Literature and Textbooks
The literature section includes questions from the prescribed English textbooks. Students must read the stories, poems and other lessons carefully.
The two prescribed books are:
- First Flight – Main English textbook
- Footprints Without Feet – Supplementary reader
The complete chapter list is given below.
A. First Flight: Main Textbook
|No.
|Chapter/Poem
|Author
|1
|A Letter to God
|G. L. Fuentes
|2
|Dust of Snow
|Robert Frost
|3
|Fire and Ice
|Robert Frost
|4
|Nelson Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
|Nelson Mandela
|5
|A Tiger in the Zoo
|Leslie Norris
|6
|Two Stories About Flying: His First Flight and The Black Aeroplane
|Liam O'Flaherty and Frederick Forsyth
|7
|How to Tell Wild Animals
|Carolyn Wells
|8
|The Ball Poem
|John Berryman
|9
|From the Diary of Anne Frank
|Anne Frank
|10
|Amanda!
|Robin Klein
|11
|Glimpses of India: A Baker from Goa, Coorg and Tea from Assam
|Lucio Rodrigues, Lokesh Abrol and Arup Kumar Datta
|12
|The Trees
|Adrienne Rich
|13
|Mijbil the Otter
|Gavin Maxwell
|14
|Fog
|Carl Sandburg
|15
|Madam Rides the Bus
|Vallikkannan
|16
|The Tale of Custard the Dragon
|Ogden Nash
|17
|The Sermon at Benares
|Betty Renshaw
|18
|For Anne Gregory
|W. B. Yeats
|19
|The Proposal
|Anton Chekhov
B. Footprints Without Feet: Supplementary Reader
|No.
|Chapter
|1
|A Triumph of Surgery
|2
|The Thief's Story
|3
|The Midnight Visitor
|4
|A Question of Trust
|5
|Footprints Without Feet
|6
|The Making of a Scientist
|7
|The Necklace
|8
|Bholi
|9
|The Book That Saved the Earth
What should students study in literature?
Students should focus on understanding the complete stories and poems instead of memorising only their summaries. They should pay attention to the following:
- Main idea and summary of every chapter
- Important characters and their roles
- Central idea and message of each poem
- Important events and incidents in stories
- Questions based on the meaning of extracts
- Short-answer and long-answer questions
MP Board Class 10 English Syllabus PDF Download
Students can download the complete MP Board Class 10 English Syllabus 2026-27 PDF from the link given below. The official document contains the prescribed syllabus and examination scheme for the academic session 2026-27.
|Subject
|Official Syllabus PDF
|MP Board Class 10 English Syllabus 2026-27
|Download PDF
Preparation Tips for MP Board Class 10 English Exam 2027
Students should follow the prescribed syllabus while preparing for the examination. They should read every chapter and poem from the textbooks and practise grammar questions regularly.
Regular practice of unseen passages can improve reading speed and comprehension. Students should also practise letter writing, note making and paragraph writing to improve their written English.
Solving previous years' question papers and sample papers can help students understand the types of questions asked in the examination.
Executive
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