MPSC Increases Group-C Vacancies to 16,717, Prelims Rescheduled to a New Date, Check Details Here
MPSC has increased the Maharashtra Group-C vacancies from 5707 to 16,717 and has rescheduled the 2026 prelims exam to a new date. The application window will reopen from November 13 to 27. Check the complete details in the article below.
Key Points
- MPSC Group-C 2026 vacancies increased from 5,707 to 16,717 posts.
- Preliminary exam rescheduled from January 3, 2027, to January 24, 2027.
- Fresh applications/preferences accepted Nov 13-27, 2026; age relaxation from Nov 5, 2026.
The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has announced a huge increase in vacancies for the Maharashtra Group-C Services Combined Preliminary Exam 2026. Originally, the recruitment was advertised for 5707 posts; now, this recruitment drive has been increased by 11010 additional posts, taking the overall vacancy tally to nearly threefold, to 16717 posts. The decision follows recommendations which are outlined in the interim report of the state-appointed high-level committee, which was constituted to make sure transparency and security in recruitment, alongside fresh requisitions which are received from various administrative departments. To accommodate new eligible and interested candidates and cadre preferences, MPSC has officially rescheduled the preliminary exam from January 3, 2027, to January 24, 2027.
लोकसेवा आयोगामार्फत ( #एमपीएससी ) घेण्यात येणाऱ्या महाराष्ट्र गट-क सेवा संयुक्त पूर्व परीक्षा-२०२६ मधील पदसंख्येत मोठी वाढ करण्यात आली आहे. यापूर्वी ५ हजार ७०७ पदांसाठी जाहीर झालेल्या या परीक्षेत आता आणखी ११ हजार १० पदांचा समावेश करण्यात आला असून, एकूण १६ हजार ७१७ पदे भरली जाणार आहेत. यासंदर्भातील शुद्धिपत्रक आयोगाच्या संकेतस्थळावर प्रसिद्ध करण्यात आले आहे. राज्यातील भरती प्रक्रिया अधिक पारदर्शक व सुरक्षित करण्यासाठी राज्य शासनाने स्थापन केलेल्या उच्चस्तरीय समितीने सादर केलेल्या अंतरिम अहवालातील शिफारशींच्या अनुषंगाने हा निर्णय घेण्यात आला आहे. आयोगास प्राप्त झालेल्या अतिरिक्त मागणीपत्रांनुसार पदसंख्येत वाढ करण्यात आली आहे. ▶️या परीक्षेसाठी यापूर्वी २५ जून २०२६ रोजी २ हजार ६१९ पदांची जाहिरात प्रसिद्ध करण्यात आली होती. त्यानंतर २२ जुलै २०२६ च्या शुद्धिपत्रकाद्वारे आणखी ३ हजार ८८ पदांचा समावेश करण्यात आला. त्यामुळे पदसंख्या ५ हजार ७०७ झाली होती. आता नव्याने ११ हजार १० पदांचा समावेश झाल्याने एकूण पदसंख्या १६ हजार ७१७ झाली आहे. दरम्यान, सामान्य प्रशासन विभागाच्या ५ नोव्हेंबर २०२६ रोजीच्या शासन निर्णयानुसार शासन सेवेत प्रवेशासाठी विहित कमाल वयोमर्यादेत एक वर्षाची शिथिलता देण्यात आली आहे. या निर्णयाचा लाभ महाराष्ट्र गट-क सेवा संयुक्त पूर्व परीक्षा-२०२६ साठी पात्र उमेदवारांनाही मिळणार आहे. ▶️वाढीव पदसंख्येच्या अनुषंगाने उमेदवारांना नव्याने अर्ज सादर करण्याची संधी देण्यात येणार आहे. तसेच, यापूर्वी अर्ज केलेल्या आणि शैक्षणिक अर्हतेनुसार नव्याने समाविष्ट झालेल्या एकापेक्षा अधिक संवर्गांसाठी पात्र असलेल्या उमेदवारांना विकल्प सादर करता येणार आहेत. त्यासाठी नव्याने अर्ज करण्याची आवश्यकता नाही. नव्याने अर्ज तसेच विकल्प सादर करण्यासाठी १३ ते २७ नोव्हेंबर २०२६ या कालावधीत आयोगाच्या संकेतस्थळावर लिंक उपलब्ध करून देण्यात येणार आहे. ▶️विद्यमान तसेच नव्याने समाविष्ट झालेल्या संवर्गांसाठी एकच संयुक्त पूर्व परीक्षा घेण्यात येणार आहे. या परीक्षेसाठी आयोगाच्या संकेतस्थळावर १५ नोव्हेंबर २०२२ रोजी प्रसिद्ध करण्यात आलेला अभ्यासक्रम लागू राहणार असून परीक्षा ऑफलाइन (OMR) पद्धतीने घेण्यात येईल. ▶️सामान्य शैक्षणिक अर्हता आवश्यक असलेल्या गट-क सेवेतील प्रशासकीय संवर्गांच्या मुख्य परीक्षेचे आयोजन विहित परीक्षा योजना व अभ्यासक्रमानुसार करण्यात येणार आहे. विशिष्ट शैक्षणिक अर्हता आवश्यक असलेल्या तसेच नव्याने समाविष्ट झालेल्या संवर्गांसाठी स्वतंत्र मुख्य परीक्षा घेण्यात येणार असून, संबंधित संवर्गांचा अभ्यासक्रम प्राधान्याने तयार करून आयोगाच्या संकेतस्थळावर लवकरच प्रसिद्ध करण्यात येणार आहे. ▶️वाढीव पदसंख्येमुळे नव्याने अर्ज स्वीकारणे आणि यापूर्वी अर्ज केलेल्या पात्र उमेदवारांकडून विकल्प घेण्यासाठी पुरेसा कालावधी देणे आवश्यक असल्याने महाराष्ट्र गट-क सेवा संयुक्त पूर्व परीक्षा-२०२६ च्या तारखेत बदल करण्यात आला आहे. यापूर्वी ३ जानेवारी २०२७ रोजी नियोजित असलेली ही परीक्षा आता २४ जानेवारी २०२७ रोजी घेण्यात येणार आहे. ▶️पदसंख्येतील वाढ आणि परीक्षा योजनेतील बदलासंदर्भातील शुद्धिपत्रके आयोगाच्या अधिकृत संकेतस्थळावर प्रसिद्ध करण्यात आली आहेत. उमेदवारांनी या शुद्धिपत्रकांचे अवलोकन करून त्यानुसार पुढील कार्यवाही करावी,असे महाराष्ट्र लोकसेवा आयोगाने प्रसिद्धी पत्रकाद्वारे कळविले आहे. @mpsc_office #MPSC— MAHARASHTRA DGIPR (@MahaDGIPR) November 6, 2026
MPSC Group-C Recruitment 2026 Highlights
Given below are the key highlights of the MPSC Group-C recruitment drive 2026:-
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruitment Authority
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Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC)
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Exam Name
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Maharashtra Group-C Services Combined Preliminary Exam 2026
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Original Posts
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5707
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New Vacancies
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16717 (11010 vacancies increased)
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Old Prelims Date
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January 3, 2027
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New Prelims Date
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January 24, 2027
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Fresh Application Window
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November 13 to November 27, 2026
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Exam Mode
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Offline (OMR Sheet-Based)
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Official Website
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mpsc.gov.in
Also check, Karnataka to Introduce English-Medium Classes in All Government Schools
One-Year Age Relaxation and Reopening of Application Window of MPSC Group C2026
Under a Government Resolution (GR) issued by the General Administration Department on November 5, 2026, the state government granted a one-year relaxation in the prescribed upper age limit for entering government service. Candidates appearing for the Group-C preliminary exam are entitled to this benefit. To make sure each candidate gets an equitable opportunity:-
- Eligible candidates who missed the earlier registration cycle or qualify under the revised age criteria can submit fresh applications between November 13 and November 27, 2026.
- Candidates who have already applied do not need to submit fresh forms. They will be granted an option on the portal to submit their preferences for the newly added cadres based on their qualifying credentials.
21 New Cadres Added to MPSC Group-C Exam 2026
The commission has revised the Group-C exam scheme to incorporate 21 additional administrative cadres, expanding beyond the six cadres notified in May 2026.
- A common, single preliminary test will be conducted for both existing and newly integrated cadres using the standardised syllabus published on November 15, 2022.
- While administrative cadres requiring general qualifications will follow the standard Mains framework, separate Mains examinations will be conducted for cadres requiring technical or specialised qualifications. Custom syllabi for these specialised cadres will also be uploaded to the official website shortly.
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