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MPSC Increases Group-C Vacancies to 16,717, Prelims Rescheduled to a New Date, Check Details Here

By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Last Updated: Nov 9, 2026, 14:27 IST

MPSC has increased the Maharashtra Group-C vacancies from 5707 to 16,717 and has rescheduled the 2026 prelims exam to a new date. The application window will reopen from November 13 to 27. Check the complete details in the article below.

MPSC Increases Group-C Vacancies
MPSC Increases Group-C Vacancies

Key Points

  • MPSC Group-C 2026 vacancies increased from 5,707 to 16,717 posts.
  • Preliminary exam rescheduled from January 3, 2027, to January 24, 2027.
  • Fresh applications/preferences accepted Nov 13-27, 2026; age relaxation from Nov 5, 2026.

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has announced a huge increase in vacancies for the Maharashtra Group-C Services Combined Preliminary Exam 2026. Originally, the recruitment was advertised for 5707 posts; now, this recruitment drive has been increased by 11010 additional posts, taking the overall vacancy tally to nearly threefold, to 16717 posts. The decision follows recommendations which are outlined in the interim report of the state-appointed high-level committee, which was constituted to make sure transparency and security in recruitment, alongside fresh requisitions which are received from various administrative departments. To accommodate new eligible and interested candidates and cadre preferences, MPSC has officially rescheduled the preliminary exam from January 3, 2027, to January 24, 2027.

MPSC Group-C Recruitment 2026 Highlights

Given below are the key highlights of the MPSC Group-C recruitment drive 2026:-

Particulars

Details

Recruitment Authority

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC)

Exam Name

Maharashtra Group-C Services Combined Preliminary Exam 2026

Original Posts

5707

New Vacancies 

16717 (11010 vacancies increased)

Old Prelims Date

January 3, 2027

New Prelims Date

January 24, 2027

Fresh Application Window

November 13 to November 27, 2026

Exam Mode

Offline (OMR Sheet-Based)

Official Website

mpsc.gov.in

Also check, Karnataka to Introduce English-Medium Classes in All Government Schools

One-Year Age Relaxation and Reopening of Application Window of MPSC Group C2026

Under a Government Resolution (GR) issued by the General Administration Department on November 5, 2026, the state government granted a one-year relaxation in the prescribed upper age limit for entering government service. Candidates appearing for the Group-C preliminary exam are entitled to this benefit. To make sure each candidate gets an equitable opportunity:-

  • Eligible candidates who missed the earlier registration cycle or qualify under the revised age criteria can submit fresh applications between November 13 and November 27, 2026.
  • Candidates who have already applied do not need to submit fresh forms. They will be granted an option on the portal to submit their preferences for the newly added cadres based on their qualifying credentials.

21 New Cadres Added to MPSC Group-C Exam 2026

The commission has revised the Group-C exam scheme to incorporate 21 additional administrative cadres, expanding beyond the six cadres notified in May 2026.

  • A common, single preliminary test will be conducted for both existing and newly integrated cadres using the standardised syllabus published on November 15, 2022.
  • While administrative cadres requiring general qualifications will follow the standard Mains framework, separate Mains examinations will be conducted for cadres requiring technical or specialised qualifications. Custom syllabi for these specialised cadres will also be uploaded to the official website shortly. 
Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Pratyasha Chaturvedi

Executive - Editorial

Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.

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First Published: Nov 9, 2026, 14:27 IST
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