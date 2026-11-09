MPSC Increases Group-C Vacancies to 16,717, Prelims Rescheduled to a New Date, Check Details Here

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has announced a huge increase in vacancies for the Maharashtra Group-C Services Combined Preliminary Exam 2026. Originally, the recruitment was advertised for 5707 posts; now, this recruitment drive has been increased by 11010 additional posts, taking the overall vacancy tally to nearly threefold, to 16717 posts. The decision follows recommendations which are outlined in the interim report of the state-appointed high-level committee, which was constituted to make sure transparency and security in recruitment, alongside fresh requisitions which are received from various administrative departments. To accommodate new eligible and interested candidates and cadre preferences, MPSC has officially rescheduled the preliminary exam from January 3, 2027, to January 24, 2027 .

MPSC Group-C Recruitment 2026 Highlights

Given below are the key highlights of the MPSC Group-C recruitment drive 2026:-

Particulars Details Recruitment Authority Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) Exam Name Maharashtra Group-C Services Combined Preliminary Exam 2026 Original Posts 5707 New Vacancies 16717 (11010 vacancies increased) Old Prelims Date January 3, 2027 New Prelims Date January 24, 2027 Fresh Application Window November 13 to November 27, 2026 Exam Mode Offline (OMR Sheet-Based) Official Website mpsc.gov.in

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One-Year Age Relaxation and Reopening of Application Window of MPSC Group C2026

Under a Government Resolution (GR) issued by the General Administration Department on November 5, 2026, the state government granted a one-year relaxation in the prescribed upper age limit for entering government service. Candidates appearing for the Group-C preliminary exam are entitled to this benefit. To make sure each candidate gets an equitable opportunity:-