Karnataka to Introduce English-Medium Classes in All Government Schools
The Karnataka government plans to introduce English-medium sections across all 48527 state-run schools, turning them into bilingual institutions to stop migration to private schools.
Key Points
- Karnataka to make all 48,527 state-run schools bilingual with English sections.
- The initiative began in 2019-20, 2024-25 saw 2000 new sections, 2025-26 will add 4134.
- Teacher training is crucial for success, British Council will conduct workshops.
The Government of Karnataka has announced plans to turn all the state-run schools into bilingual institutions by introducing English-medium sections alongside Kannada-medium classes. The large-scale reform aims to cover 48,527 government schools across the state, addressing soaring parental demand for English-language education and arresting the continuous shift for rural students toward private unaided institutions. Announced by School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa, the policy will provide a parallel English Medium option within existing public schools without dismantling the local Kannada-medium section, making sure equal foundational access for the students from underprivileged rural backgrounds.
Parental Demand and Private School Migration in Karnataka
Over the last decade, government schools in Karnataka have faced dropping student admissions as parents increasingly favoured private schools, perceiving English proficiency as important for higher education entrance exams and professional careers; previous pilot phases have shown high demand in:-
- The bilingual initiative originally began in 2019-20 across 6539 schools, where the initial cohort has now progressed to Class 7.
- In 2024-25, nearly 2000 schools opened new sections, which were followed by another 4134 schools in 2025-26.
- In urban districts like Bengaluru (Bangalore North and Bangalore South), out of 1465 government schools, 1103 institutions have already secured permission to run English-medium primary sections.
By starting English-medium sections across every public school, the administration aims to retain rural students locally and eliminate the financial burden of high private school fees on working-class families.
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Teacher Training and Implementation
While the policy has been welcomed by parents, educationists and teacher associations have stressed that the success of state-wide implementation will rely heavily on teacher preparation.
- The education department is partnering with institutional trainers, including the British Council, to conduct structured bilingual communication and subject-teaching workshops for government school teachers.
- Academic observers note that short three-day orientation modules are insufficient for rural educators to master English-medium subject delivery, recommending intensive continuous training in spoken and pedagogical English.
- The state reiterated that Kannada remains central to the school identity, and students will continue to develop strong mother-tounge literacy alongside English speaking, reading and numerical learning.
What are the benefits of the Dual-Medium Model in Schools?
The benefits of the Dual-medium model in government schools in Karnataka are as follows:-
- Many low-income rural households incur debt to enrol their children in low-cost private English-medium schools that often lack qualified teachers or basic playgrounds.
- Providing standardised English instruction in well-funded government schools offers a quality, free alternative.
- Research in early childhood education shows that bilingual instruction, where concepts are explained in the home language while technical terminology is introduced in English, leads to better conceptual understanding and lower dropout rates than sudden full immersion.
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