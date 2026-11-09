Karnataka to Introduce English-Medium Classes in All Government Schools

The Government of Karnataka has announced plans to turn all the state-run schools into bilingual institutions by introducing English-medium sections alongside Kannada-medium classes. The large-scale reform aims to cover 48,527 government schools across the state, addressing soaring parental demand for English-language education and arresting the continuous shift for rural students toward private unaided institutions. Announced by School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa, the policy will provide a parallel English Medium option within existing public schools without dismantling the local Kannada-medium section, making sure equal foundational access for the students from underprivileged rural backgrounds.

Parental Demand and Private School Migration in Karnataka

Over the last decade, government schools in Karnataka have faced dropping student admissions as parents increasingly favoured private schools, perceiving English proficiency as important for higher education entrance exams and professional careers; previous pilot phases have shown high demand in:-