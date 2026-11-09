Top 50 MCQs for CBSE Class 10 Social Science Pre-Board Exam 2027: Important Questions with Answers
Practise the top 50 MCQs for CBSE Class 10 Social Science Pre-Board Exam 2027. Get important History, Geography, Political Science and Economics questions with an answer key.
CBSE Class 10 students preparing for the Social Science Pre-Board Exam 2026-27 can practise these 50 important Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) to strengthen their understanding of History, Geography, Political Science and Economics. The questions cover important concepts, historical events, geographical resources, democratic institutions and economic development.
The questions are designed for revision and practice, with a mix of factual, conceptual and competency-based questions. Students can use this question bank to assess their preparation before appearing for the CBSE Class 10 Board Examination 2027.
Note: These are practice questions based on the prescribed syllabus, not predictions or official CBSE questions. The 2026-27 Social Science curriculum divides the subject into four sections: History, Geography, Political Science and Economics.
Also Check: CBSE Class 10 Social Science Map Work Syllabus 2027
CBSE Class 10 Social Science: Top 50 MCQs with Answers
Section 1: History (Questions 1-13)
Q1. Who hosted the Congress of Vienna in 1815?
A. Otto von Bismarck
B. Duke Metternich
C. Giuseppe Garibaldi
D. Napoleon Bonaparte
Answer: B. Duke Metternich
Q2. Who founded the secret society called Young Italy?
A. Giuseppe Mazzini
B. Count Cavour
C. Victor Emmanuel II
D. Garibaldi
Answer: A. Giuseppe Mazzini
Q3. Which treaty recognised Greece as an independent nation?
A. Treaty of Vienna
B. Treaty of Versailles
C. Treaty of Constantinople
D. Treaty of Frankfurt
Answer: C. Treaty of Constantinople
Q4. Who painted the famous image of a female allegory representing the German nation?
A. Frederic Sorrieu
B. Pablo Picasso
C. Leonardo da Vinci
D. Eugene Delacroix
Answer: A. Frederic Sorrieu
Q5. Who led the Dandi March in 1930?
A. Jawaharlal Nehru
B. Mahatma Gandhi
C. Subhas Chandra Bose
D. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
Answer: B. Mahatma Gandhi
Q6. The Non-Cooperation Movement was launched in which year?
A. 1917
B. 1919
C. 1920
D. 1930
Answer: C. 1920
Q7. Which incident led Mahatma Gandhi to withdraw the Non-Cooperation Movement?
A. Jallianwala Bagh massacre
B. Chauri Chaura incident
C. Kakori incident
D. Simon Commission protest
Answer: B. Chauri Chaura incident
Q8. Who was the author of the book Hind Swaraj?
A. Bal Gangadhar Tilak
B. Mahatma Gandhi
C. Rabindranath Tagore
D. Jawaharlal Nehru
Answer: B. Mahatma Gandhi
Q9. The Rowlatt Act was passed in which year?
A. 1905
B. 1911
C. 1919
D. 1922
Answer: C. 1919
Q10. Which of the following was the main objective of the Khilafat Movement?
A. To demand complete independence from British rule
B. To defend the authority of the Ottoman Caliph
C. To promote industrial development
D. To establish a separate Indian army
Answer: B. To defend the authority of the Ottoman Caliph
Q11. Who invented the printing press in Europe?
A. Martin Luther
B. Johann Gutenberg
C. James Watt
D. Marco Polo
Answer: B. Johann Gutenberg
Q12. Which book was printed by Gutenberg's printing press as one of its earliest major works?
A. The Bible
B. The Communist Manifesto
C. The Republic
D. The Prince
Answer: A. The Bible
Q13. Who wrote the book Gulamgiri?
A. B.R. Ambedkar
B. Jyotiba Phule
C. Raja Ram Mohan Roy
D. Swami Vivekananda
Answer: B. Jyotiba Phule
Also Check: CBSE Class 10 Social Science Pre-Board Sample Paper 2026-27 with Solutions
Section 2: Geography (Questions 14-26)
Q14. Which type of soil is considered ideal for growing cotton?
A. Alluvial soil
B. Black soil
C. Laterite soil
D. Arid soil
Answer: B. Black soil
Q15. Which soil is also known as Regur soil?
A. Red soil
B. Black soil
C. Laterite soil
D. Mountain soil
Answer: B. Black soil
Q16. Which of the following is a renewable resource?
A. Coal
B. Petroleum
C. Solar energy
D. Natural gas
Answer: C. Solar energy
Q17. In which year was Project Tiger launched in India?
A. 1965
B. 1973
C. 1980
D. 1985
Answer: B. 1973
Q18. The Chipko Movement was primarily associated with which of the following?
A. Water conservation
B. Forest conservation
C. Soil conservation
D. Wildlife protection
Answer: B. Forest conservation
Q19. Which river is associated with the Bhakra Nangal Dam?
A. Ganga
B. Sutlej
C. Yamuna
D. Godavari
Answer: B. Sutlej
Q20. Which of the following is a Rabi crop?
A. Rice
B. Cotton
C. Wheat
D. Jute
Answer: C. Wheat
Q21. Which state is the largest producer of coffee in India?
A. Punjab
B. Karnataka
C. Rajasthan
D. Haryana
Answer: B. Karnataka
Q22. Which mineral is the basic raw material for the iron and steel industry?
A. Copper
B. Bauxite
C. Iron ore
D. Mica
Answer: C. Iron ore
Q23. Which of the following is a conventional source of energy?
A. Solar energy
B. Wind energy
C. Tidal energy
D. Coal
Answer: D. Coal
Q24. Which industry is known as the basic industry because it supplies raw materials to several other industries?
A. Textile industry
B. Iron and steel industry
C. Sugar industry
D. Paper industry
Answer: B. Iron and steel industry
Q25. Which Indian state is famous for the production of jute?
A. West Bengal
B. Gujarat
C. Maharashtra
D. Rajasthan
Answer: A. West Bengal
Q26. Which of the following is considered the most important mode of transportation for carrying heavy and bulky goods over long distances on land?
A. Airways
B. Railways
C. Roadways
D. Pipelines
Answer: B. Railways
Also Check: CBSE Class 10 Sample Paper: Social Science
Section 3: Political Science / Civics (Questions 27-38)
Q27. Which country adopted the policy of majoritarianism after independence in 1948?
A. Belgium
B. Sri Lanka
C. India
D. France
Answer: B. Sri Lanka
Q28. Which community was in the majority in Belgium?
A. French-speaking community
B. German-speaking community
C. Dutch-speaking community
D. Tamil-speaking community
Answer: C. Dutch-speaking community
Q29. What is the main objective of power sharing in a democracy?
A. To concentrate power in one authority
B. To reduce political competition
C. To prevent conflicts among social groups
D. To establish military rule
Answer: C. To prevent conflicts among social groups
Q30. Which level of government is responsible for governing an entire country?
A. Local government
B. State government
C. Central government
D. Municipal government
Answer: C. Central government
Q31. India follows which system of government?
A. Unitary system
B. Federal system
C. Monarchical system
D. Military system
Answer: B. Federal system
Q32. Which constitutional amendment gave constitutional status to Panchayati Raj institutions?
A. 42nd Amendment
B. 44th Amendment
C. 73rd Amendment
D. 86th Amendment
Answer: C. 73rd Amendment
Q33. What is the minimum age required to become a member of the Lok Sabha?
A. 18 years
B. 21 years
C. 25 years
D. 30 years
Answer: C. 25 years
Q34. Which institution conducts elections in India?
A. Supreme Court
B. Election Commission of India
C. Parliament
D. Finance Commission
Answer: B. Election Commission of India
Q35. Which of the following is a national political party in India?
A. Bharatiya Janata Party
B. All India Trinamool Congress
C. Biju Janata Dal
D. Telugu Desam Party
Answer: A. Bharatiya Janata Party
Q36. What is the main function of opposition parties in a democracy?
A. To control the judiciary
B. To question and scrutinise the government
C. To conduct elections
D. To appoint the President
Answer: B. To question and scrutinise the government
Q37. Which form of discrimination is associated with the caste system?
A. Economic discrimination only
B. Gender discrimination
C. Social discrimination based on birth
D. Religious discrimination only
Answer: C. Social discrimination based on birth
Q38. Which of the following is an essential feature of democracy?
A. Rule by one individual
B. Free and fair elections
C. Absence of political parties
D. Hereditary leadership
Answer: B. Free and fair elections
Section 4: Economics (Questions 39-50)
Q39. What is the main criterion used by the World Bank to classify countries according to their development?
A. Literacy rate
B. Per capita income
C. Population size
D. Employment rate
Answer: B. Per capita income
Q40. What is the formula for calculating per capita income?
A. Total income × Population
B. Total population ÷ Total income
C. Total income ÷ Total population
D. Total savings ÷ Total expenditure
Answer: C. Total income ÷ Total population
Q41. Which organisation publishes the Human Development Report?
A. World Bank
B. United Nations Development Programme
C. World Trade Organization
D. International Monetary Fund
Answer: B. United Nations Development Programme
Q42. Which of the following is an example of the primary sector?
A. Banking
B. Agriculture
C. Transportation
D. Teaching
Answer: B. Agriculture
Q43. Which sector is also known as the manufacturing and industrial sector?
A. Primary sector
B. Secondary sector
C. Tertiary sector
D. Organised sector
Answer: B. Secondary sector
Q44. Which of the following activities belongs to the tertiary sector?
A. Fishing
B. Mining
C. Banking
D. Farming
Answer: C. Banking
Q45. What is disguised unemployment?
A. When people work for more hours than required
B. When more people are employed than actually needed
C. When people receive high salaries
D. When workers are employed in factories
Answer: B. When more people are employed than actually needed
Q46. Which institution supervises the functioning of formal sources of credit in India?
A. State Bank of India
B. Reserve Bank of India
C. World Bank
D. NABARD only
Answer: B. Reserve Bank of India
Q47. Which of the following is a formal source of credit?
A. Moneylender
B. Trader
C. Commercial bank
D. Relative
Answer: C. Commercial bank
Q48. What is the main function of money in an economy?
A. To increase unemployment
B. To act as a medium of exchange
C. To reduce production
D. To control population
Answer: B. To act as a medium of exchange
Q49. What does MNC stand for?
A. Multi-National Corporation
B. Multi-National Committee
C. Modern National Company
D. Monetary National Corporation
Answer: A. Multi-National Corporation
Q50. Which international organisation aims to liberalise international trade and reduce trade barriers?
A. UNESCO
B. WHO
C. WTO
D. UNICEF
Answer: C. WTO
Answer Key: CBSE Class 10 SST Top 50 MCQs
|
Subject
|
Questions
|
Total MCQs
|
History
|
1-13
|
13
|
Geography
|
14-26
|
13
|
Political Science
|
27-38
|
12
|
Economics
|
39-50
|
12
|
Total
|
1-50
|
50
Preparation Tips for CBSE Class 10 Social Science Pre-Board Exam 2027
- Revise important dates, movements, personalities and historical events from History.
- Practice map-based questions from Geography.
- Understand important constitutional provisions, federalism and power-sharing concepts.
- Focus on economic terms such as GDP, per capita income, formal credit and globalisation.
- Practise assertion-reason and competency-based MCQs.
- Read NCERT textbooks carefully, particularly the examples and case studies.
Also Check: CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam Pattern 2027
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