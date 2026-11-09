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Top 50 MCQs for CBSE Class 10 Social Science Pre-Board Exam 2027: Important Questions with Answers

By Apeksha Agarwal
Last Updated: Nov 9, 2026, 10:18 IST

Practise the top 50 MCQs for CBSE Class 10 Social Science Pre-Board Exam 2027. Get important History, Geography, Political Science and Economics questions with an answer key.

Top 50 MCQs for CBSE Class 10 Social Science Pre-Board Exam 2027: Important Questions with Answers
Top 50 MCQs for CBSE Class 10 Social Science Pre-Board Exam 2027: Important Questions with Answers

CBSE Class 10 students preparing for the Social Science Pre-Board Exam 2026-27 can practise these 50 important Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) to strengthen their understanding of History, Geography, Political Science and Economics. The questions cover important concepts, historical events, geographical resources, democratic institutions and economic development.

The questions are designed for revision and practice, with a mix of factual, conceptual and competency-based questions. Students can use this question bank to assess their preparation before appearing for the CBSE Class 10 Board Examination 2027.

Note: These are practice questions based on the prescribed syllabus, not predictions or official CBSE questions. The 2026-27 Social Science curriculum divides the subject into four sections: History, Geography, Political Science and Economics.

Also Check: CBSE Class 10 Social Science Map Work Syllabus 2027

CBSE Class 10 Social Science: Top 50 MCQs with Answers

Section 1: History (Questions 1-13)

Q1. Who hosted the Congress of Vienna in 1815?

A. Otto von Bismarck
B. Duke Metternich
C. Giuseppe Garibaldi
D. Napoleon Bonaparte

Answer: B. Duke Metternich

Q2. Who founded the secret society called Young Italy?

A. Giuseppe Mazzini
B. Count Cavour
C. Victor Emmanuel II
D. Garibaldi

Answer: A. Giuseppe Mazzini

Q3. Which treaty recognised Greece as an independent nation?

A. Treaty of Vienna
B. Treaty of Versailles
C. Treaty of Constantinople
D. Treaty of Frankfurt

Answer: C. Treaty of Constantinople

Q4. Who painted the famous image of a female allegory representing the German nation?

A. Frederic Sorrieu
B. Pablo Picasso
C. Leonardo da Vinci
D. Eugene Delacroix

Answer: A. Frederic Sorrieu

Q5. Who led the Dandi March in 1930?

A. Jawaharlal Nehru
B. Mahatma Gandhi
C. Subhas Chandra Bose
D. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Answer: B. Mahatma Gandhi

Q6. The Non-Cooperation Movement was launched in which year?

A. 1917
B. 1919
C. 1920
D. 1930

Answer: C. 1920

Q7. Which incident led Mahatma Gandhi to withdraw the Non-Cooperation Movement?

A. Jallianwala Bagh massacre
B. Chauri Chaura incident
C. Kakori incident
D. Simon Commission protest

Answer: B. Chauri Chaura incident

Q8. Who was the author of the book Hind Swaraj?

A. Bal Gangadhar Tilak
B. Mahatma Gandhi
C. Rabindranath Tagore
D. Jawaharlal Nehru

Answer: B. Mahatma Gandhi

Q9. The Rowlatt Act was passed in which year?

A. 1905
B. 1911
C. 1919
D. 1922

Answer: C. 1919

Q10. Which of the following was the main objective of the Khilafat Movement?

A. To demand complete independence from British rule
B. To defend the authority of the Ottoman Caliph
C. To promote industrial development
D. To establish a separate Indian army

Answer: B. To defend the authority of the Ottoman Caliph

Q11. Who invented the printing press in Europe?

A. Martin Luther
B. Johann Gutenberg
C. James Watt
D. Marco Polo

Answer: B. Johann Gutenberg

Q12. Which book was printed by Gutenberg's printing press as one of its earliest major works?

A. The Bible
B. The Communist Manifesto
C. The Republic
D. The Prince

Answer: A. The Bible

Q13. Who wrote the book Gulamgiri?

A. B.R. Ambedkar
B. Jyotiba Phule
C. Raja Ram Mohan Roy
D. Swami Vivekananda

Answer: B. Jyotiba Phule

Also Check: CBSE Class 10 Social Science Pre-Board Sample Paper 2026-27 with Solutions

Section 2: Geography (Questions 14-26)

Q14. Which type of soil is considered ideal for growing cotton?

A. Alluvial soil
B. Black soil
C. Laterite soil
D. Arid soil

Answer: B. Black soil

Q15. Which soil is also known as Regur soil?

A. Red soil
B. Black soil
C. Laterite soil
D. Mountain soil

Answer: B. Black soil

Q16. Which of the following is a renewable resource?

A. Coal
B. Petroleum
C. Solar energy
D. Natural gas

Answer: C. Solar energy

Q17. In which year was Project Tiger launched in India?

A. 1965

B. 1973

C. 1980

D. 1985

Answer: B. 1973

Q18. The Chipko Movement was primarily associated with which of the following?

A. Water conservation
B. Forest conservation
C. Soil conservation
D. Wildlife protection

Answer: B. Forest conservation

Q19. Which river is associated with the Bhakra Nangal Dam?

A. Ganga
B. Sutlej
C. Yamuna
D. Godavari

Answer: B. Sutlej

Q20. Which of the following is a Rabi crop?

A. Rice
B. Cotton
C. Wheat
D. Jute

Answer: C. Wheat

Q21. Which state is the largest producer of coffee in India?

A. Punjab
B. Karnataka
C. Rajasthan
D. Haryana

Answer: B. Karnataka

Q22. Which mineral is the basic raw material for the iron and steel industry?

A. Copper
B. Bauxite
C. Iron ore
D. Mica

Answer: C. Iron ore

Q23. Which of the following is a conventional source of energy?

A. Solar energy
B. Wind energy
C. Tidal energy
D. Coal

Answer: D. Coal

Q24. Which industry is known as the basic industry because it supplies raw materials to several other industries?

A. Textile industry
B. Iron and steel industry
C. Sugar industry
D. Paper industry

Answer: B. Iron and steel industry

Q25. Which Indian state is famous for the production of jute?

A. West Bengal
B. Gujarat
C. Maharashtra
D. Rajasthan

Answer: A. West Bengal

Q26. Which of the following is considered the most important mode of transportation for carrying heavy and bulky goods over long distances on land?

A. Airways
B. Railways
C. Roadways
D. Pipelines

Answer: B. Railways

Also Check: CBSE Class 10 Sample Paper: Social Science

Section 3: Political Science / Civics (Questions 27-38)

Q27. Which country adopted the policy of majoritarianism after independence in 1948?

A. Belgium
B. Sri Lanka
C. India
D. France

Answer: B. Sri Lanka

Q28. Which community was in the majority in Belgium?

A. French-speaking community
B. German-speaking community
C. Dutch-speaking community
D. Tamil-speaking community

Answer: C. Dutch-speaking community

Q29. What is the main objective of power sharing in a democracy?

A. To concentrate power in one authority
B. To reduce political competition
C. To prevent conflicts among social groups
D. To establish military rule

Answer: C. To prevent conflicts among social groups

Q30. Which level of government is responsible for governing an entire country?

A. Local government
B. State government
C. Central government
D. Municipal government

Answer: C. Central government

Q31. India follows which system of government?

A. Unitary system
B. Federal system
C. Monarchical system
D. Military system

Answer: B. Federal system

Q32. Which constitutional amendment gave constitutional status to Panchayati Raj institutions?

A. 42nd Amendment
B. 44th Amendment
C. 73rd Amendment
D. 86th Amendment

Answer: C. 73rd Amendment

Q33. What is the minimum age required to become a member of the Lok Sabha?

A. 18 years
B. 21 years
C. 25 years
D. 30 years

Answer: C. 25 years

Q34. Which institution conducts elections in India?

A. Supreme Court
B. Election Commission of India
C. Parliament
D. Finance Commission

Answer: B. Election Commission of India

Q35. Which of the following is a national political party in India?

A. Bharatiya Janata Party
B. All India Trinamool Congress
C. Biju Janata Dal
D. Telugu Desam Party

Answer: A. Bharatiya Janata Party

Q36. What is the main function of opposition parties in a democracy?

A. To control the judiciary
B. To question and scrutinise the government
C. To conduct elections
D. To appoint the President

Answer: B. To question and scrutinise the government

Q37. Which form of discrimination is associated with the caste system?

A. Economic discrimination only
B. Gender discrimination
C. Social discrimination based on birth
D. Religious discrimination only

Answer: C. Social discrimination based on birth

Q38. Which of the following is an essential feature of democracy?

A. Rule by one individual
B. Free and fair elections
C. Absence of political parties
D. Hereditary leadership

Answer: B. Free and fair elections

Section 4: Economics (Questions 39-50)

Q39. What is the main criterion used by the World Bank to classify countries according to their development?

A. Literacy rate
B. Per capita income
C. Population size
D. Employment rate

Answer: B. Per capita income

Q40. What is the formula for calculating per capita income?

A. Total income × Population
B. Total population ÷ Total income
C. Total income ÷ Total population
D. Total savings ÷ Total expenditure

Answer: C. Total income ÷ Total population

Q41. Which organisation publishes the Human Development Report?

A. World Bank
B. United Nations Development Programme
C. World Trade Organization
D. International Monetary Fund

Answer: B. United Nations Development Programme

Q42. Which of the following is an example of the primary sector?

A. Banking
B. Agriculture
C. Transportation
D. Teaching

Answer: B. Agriculture

Q43. Which sector is also known as the manufacturing and industrial sector?

A. Primary sector
B. Secondary sector
C. Tertiary sector
D. Organised sector

Answer: B. Secondary sector

Q44. Which of the following activities belongs to the tertiary sector?

A. Fishing
B. Mining
C. Banking
D. Farming

Answer: C. Banking

Q45. What is disguised unemployment?

A. When people work for more hours than required
B. When more people are employed than actually needed
C. When people receive high salaries
D. When workers are employed in factories

Answer: B. When more people are employed than actually needed

Q46. Which institution supervises the functioning of formal sources of credit in India?

A. State Bank of India
B. Reserve Bank of India
C. World Bank
D. NABARD only

Answer: B. Reserve Bank of India

Q47. Which of the following is a formal source of credit?

A. Moneylender
B. Trader
C. Commercial bank
D. Relative

Answer: C. Commercial bank

Q48. What is the main function of money in an economy?

A. To increase unemployment
B. To act as a medium of exchange
C. To reduce production
D. To control population

Answer: B. To act as a medium of exchange

Q49. What does MNC stand for?

A. Multi-National Corporation
B. Multi-National Committee
C. Modern National Company
D. Monetary National Corporation

Answer: A. Multi-National Corporation

Q50. Which international organisation aims to liberalise international trade and reduce trade barriers?

A. UNESCO
B. WHO
C. WTO
D. UNICEF

Answer: C. WTO

Answer Key: CBSE Class 10 SST Top 50 MCQs

Subject

Questions

Total MCQs

History

1-13

13

Geography

14-26

13

Political Science

27-38

12

Economics

39-50

12

Total

1-50

50

Preparation Tips for CBSE Class 10 Social Science Pre-Board Exam 2027

  1. Revise important dates, movements, personalities and historical events from History.
  2. Practice map-based questions from Geography.
  3. Understand important constitutional provisions, federalism and power-sharing concepts.
  4. Focus on economic terms such as GDP, per capita income, formal credit and globalisation.
  5. Practise assertion-reason and competency-based MCQs.
  6. Read NCERT textbooks carefully, particularly the examples and case studies.

Also Check: CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam Pattern 2027

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Executive - Editorial

Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future. 

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First Published: Nov 9, 2026, 10:18 IST
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