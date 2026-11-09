Top 50 MCQs for CBSE Class 10 Social Science Pre-Board Exam 2027: Important Questions with Answers

CBSE Class 10 students preparing for the Social Science Pre-Board Exam 2026-27 can practise these 50 important Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) to strengthen their understanding of History, Geography, Political Science and Economics. The questions cover important concepts, historical events, geographical resources, democratic institutions and economic development. The questions are designed for revision and practice, with a mix of factual, conceptual and competency-based questions. Students can use this question bank to assess their preparation before appearing for the CBSE Class 10 Board Examination 2027. Note: These are practice questions based on the prescribed syllabus, not predictions or official CBSE questions. The 2026-27 Social Science curriculum divides the subject into four sections: History, Geography, Political Science and Economics.

Also Check: CBSE Class 10 Social Science Map Work Syllabus 2027 CBSE Class 10 Social Science: Top 50 MCQs with Answers Section 1: History (Questions 1-13) Q1. Who hosted the Congress of Vienna in 1815? A. Otto von Bismarck

B. Duke Metternich

C. Giuseppe Garibaldi

D. Napoleon Bonaparte Answer: B. Duke Metternich Q2. Who founded the secret society called Young Italy? A. Giuseppe Mazzini

B. Count Cavour

C. Victor Emmanuel II

D. Garibaldi Answer: A. Giuseppe Mazzini Q3. Which treaty recognised Greece as an independent nation? A. Treaty of Vienna

B. Treaty of Versailles

C. Treaty of Constantinople

D. Treaty of Frankfurt Answer: C. Treaty of Constantinople Q4. Who painted the famous image of a female allegory representing the German nation? A. Frederic Sorrieu

B. Pablo Picasso

C. Leonardo da Vinci

D. Eugene Delacroix Answer: A. Frederic Sorrieu

Q5. Who led the Dandi March in 1930? A. Jawaharlal Nehru

B. Mahatma Gandhi

C. Subhas Chandra Bose

D. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Answer: B. Mahatma Gandhi Q6. The Non-Cooperation Movement was launched in which year? A. 1917

B. 1919

C. 1920

D. 1930 Answer: C. 1920 Q7. Which incident led Mahatma Gandhi to withdraw the Non-Cooperation Movement? A. Jallianwala Bagh massacre

B. Chauri Chaura incident

C. Kakori incident

D. Simon Commission protest Answer: B. Chauri Chaura incident Q8. Who was the author of the book Hind Swaraj? A. Bal Gangadhar Tilak

B. Mahatma Gandhi

C. Rabindranath Tagore

D. Jawaharlal Nehru Answer: B. Mahatma Gandhi Q9. The Rowlatt Act was passed in which year? A. 1905

B. 1911

C. 1919

D. 1922 Answer: C. 1919 Q10. Which of the following was the main objective of the Khilafat Movement? A. To demand complete independence from British rule

B. To defend the authority of the Ottoman Caliph

C. To promote industrial development

D. To establish a separate Indian army

Answer: B. To defend the authority of the Ottoman Caliph Q11. Who invented the printing press in Europe? A. Martin Luther

B. Johann Gutenberg

C. James Watt

D. Marco Polo Answer: B. Johann Gutenberg Q12. Which book was printed by Gutenberg's printing press as one of its earliest major works? A. The Bible

B. The Communist Manifesto

C. The Republic

D. The Prince Answer: A. The Bible Q13. Who wrote the book Gulamgiri? A. B.R. Ambedkar

B. Jyotiba Phule

C. Raja Ram Mohan Roy

D. Swami Vivekananda Answer: B. Jyotiba Phule Also Check: CBSE Class 10 Social Science Pre-Board Sample Paper 2026-27 with Solutions Section 2: Geography (Questions 14-26) Q14. Which type of soil is considered ideal for growing cotton? A. Alluvial soil

B. Black soil

C. Laterite soil

D. Arid soil Answer: B. Black soil Q15. Which soil is also known as Regur soil?

A. Red soil

B. Black soil

C. Laterite soil

D. Mountain soil Answer: B. Black soil Q16. Which of the following is a renewable resource? A. Coal

B. Petroleum

C. Solar energy

D. Natural gas Answer: C. Solar energy Q17. In which year was Project Tiger launched in India? A. 1965 B. 1973 C. 1980 D. 1985 Answer: B. 1973 Q18. The Chipko Movement was primarily associated with which of the following? A. Water conservation

B. Forest conservation

C. Soil conservation

D. Wildlife protection Answer: B. Forest conservation Q19. Which river is associated with the Bhakra Nangal Dam? A. Ganga

B. Sutlej

C. Yamuna

D. Godavari Answer: B. Sutlej Q20. Which of the following is a Rabi crop? A. Rice

B. Cotton

C. Wheat

D. Jute Answer: C. Wheat Q21. Which state is the largest producer of coffee in India? A. Punjab

B. Karnataka

C. Rajasthan

D. Haryana Answer: B. Karnataka

Q22. Which mineral is the basic raw material for the iron and steel industry? A. Copper

B. Bauxite

C. Iron ore

D. Mica Answer: C. Iron ore Q23. Which of the following is a conventional source of energy? A. Solar energy

B. Wind energy

C. Tidal energy

D. Coal Answer: D. Coal Q24. Which industry is known as the basic industry because it supplies raw materials to several other industries? A. Textile industry

B. Iron and steel industry

C. Sugar industry

D. Paper industry Answer: B. Iron and steel industry Q25. Which Indian state is famous for the production of jute? A. West Bengal

B. Gujarat

C. Maharashtra

D. Rajasthan Answer: A. West Bengal Q26. Which of the following is considered the most important mode of transportation for carrying heavy and bulky goods over long distances on land? A. Airways

B. Railways

C. Roadways

D. Pipelines

Answer: B. Railways Also Check: CBSE Class 10 Sample Paper: Social Science Section 3: Political Science / Civics (Questions 27-38) Q27. Which country adopted the policy of majoritarianism after independence in 1948? A. Belgium

B. Sri Lanka

C. India

D. France Answer: B. Sri Lanka Q28. Which community was in the majority in Belgium? A. French-speaking community

B. German-speaking community

C. Dutch-speaking community

D. Tamil-speaking community Answer: C. Dutch-speaking community Q29. What is the main objective of power sharing in a democracy? A. To concentrate power in one authority

B. To reduce political competition

C. To prevent conflicts among social groups

D. To establish military rule Answer: C. To prevent conflicts among social groups Q30. Which level of government is responsible for governing an entire country?

A. Local government

B. State government

C. Central government

D. Municipal government Answer: C. Central government Q31. India follows which system of government? A. Unitary system

B. Federal system

C. Monarchical system

D. Military system Answer: B. Federal system Q32. Which constitutional amendment gave constitutional status to Panchayati Raj institutions? A. 42nd Amendment

B. 44th Amendment

C. 73rd Amendment

D. 86th Amendment Answer: C. 73rd Amendment Q33. What is the minimum age required to become a member of the Lok Sabha? A. 18 years

B. 21 years

C. 25 years

D. 30 years Answer: C. 25 years Q34. Which institution conducts elections in India? A. Supreme Court

B. Election Commission of India

C. Parliament

D. Finance Commission Answer: B. Election Commission of India Q35. Which of the following is a national political party in India?

A. Bharatiya Janata Party

B. All India Trinamool Congress

C. Biju Janata Dal

D. Telugu Desam Party Answer: A. Bharatiya Janata Party Q36. What is the main function of opposition parties in a democracy? A. To control the judiciary

B. To question and scrutinise the government

C. To conduct elections

D. To appoint the President Answer: B. To question and scrutinise the government Q37. Which form of discrimination is associated with the caste system? A. Economic discrimination only

B. Gender discrimination

C. Social discrimination based on birth

D. Religious discrimination only Answer: C. Social discrimination based on birth Q38. Which of the following is an essential feature of democracy? A. Rule by one individual

B. Free and fair elections

C. Absence of political parties

D. Hereditary leadership Answer: B. Free and fair elections

Section 4: Economics (Questions 39-50) Q39. What is the main criterion used by the World Bank to classify countries according to their development? A. Literacy rate

B. Per capita income

C. Population size

D. Employment rate Answer: B. Per capita income Q40. What is the formula for calculating per capita income? A. Total income × Population

B. Total population ÷ Total income

C. Total income ÷ Total population

D. Total savings ÷ Total expenditure Answer: C. Total income ÷ Total population Q41. Which organisation publishes the Human Development Report? A. World Bank

B. United Nations Development Programme

C. World Trade Organization

D. International Monetary Fund Answer: B. United Nations Development Programme Q42. Which of the following is an example of the primary sector? A. Banking

B. Agriculture

C. Transportation

D. Teaching

Answer: B. Agriculture Q43. Which sector is also known as the manufacturing and industrial sector? A. Primary sector

B. Secondary sector

C. Tertiary sector

D. Organised sector Answer: B. Secondary sector Q44. Which of the following activities belongs to the tertiary sector? A. Fishing

B. Mining

C. Banking

D. Farming Answer: C. Banking Q45. What is disguised unemployment? A. When people work for more hours than required

B. When more people are employed than actually needed

C. When people receive high salaries

D. When workers are employed in factories Answer: B. When more people are employed than actually needed Q46. Which institution supervises the functioning of formal sources of credit in India? A. State Bank of India

B. Reserve Bank of India

C. World Bank

D. NABARD only Answer: B. Reserve Bank of India Q47. Which of the following is a formal source of credit?

A. Moneylender

B. Trader

C. Commercial bank

D. Relative Answer: C. Commercial bank Q48. What is the main function of money in an economy? A. To increase unemployment

B. To act as a medium of exchange

C. To reduce production

D. To control population Answer: B. To act as a medium of exchange Q49. What does MNC stand for? A. Multi-National Corporation

B. Multi-National Committee

C. Modern National Company

D. Monetary National Corporation Answer: A. Multi-National Corporation Q50. Which international organisation aims to liberalise international trade and reduce trade barriers? A. UNESCO

B. WHO

C. WTO

D. UNICEF Answer: C. WTO Answer Key: CBSE Class 10 SST Top 50 MCQs Subject Questions Total MCQs History 1-13 13 Geography 14-26 13 Political Science 27-38 12 Economics 39-50 12 Total 1-50 50