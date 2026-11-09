Karnataka UG NEET 2026 Special Stray Vacancy Option Entry Last Date, Allotment on Nov 11 at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka UGNEET 2026: Karnataka Examination Authority will close the window for students to enter their choices for the Karnataka UG NEET special stray vacancy round. Candidates participating in the special stray vacancy round for admissions to Medical and Dental courses can visit the official website to enter their choices.

As per the schedule, the window for students to enter the choices for the special stray vacancy round closes today, November 9, 2026. Candidates can refer to the seat matrix released when entering the choices for the allotment round.

Karnataka UG NEET 2026 special stray vacancy round allotment result will be declared on November 11, 2026. Students allotted seats in the special stray vacancy round need to complete the fee payment and report to the colleges for admission with all documents from November 12 to 13, 2026.