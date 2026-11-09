Karnataka UG NEET 2026 Special Stray Vacancy Option Entry Last Date, Allotment on Nov 11 at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
Karnataka UGNEET 2026 special stray vacancy round option entry window closes today. Eligible candidates can refer to the seat matrix and complete the option entry process at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
Karnataka UGNEET 2026: Karnataka Examination Authority will close the window for students to enter their choices for the Karnataka UG NEET special stray vacancy round. Candidates participating in the special stray vacancy round for admissions to Medical and Dental courses can visit the official website to enter their choices.
As per the schedule, the window for students to enter the choices for the special stray vacancy round closes today, November 9, 2026. Candidates can refer to the seat matrix released when entering the choices for the allotment round.
Karnataka UG NEET 2026 special stray vacancy round allotment result will be declared on November 11, 2026. Students allotted seats in the special stray vacancy round need to complete the fee payment and report to the colleges for admission with all documents from November 12 to 13, 2026.
Karnataka UG NEET Special Stray Vacancy Seat Matrix - Click Here
Karnataka NEET UG 2026 Special Stray Vacancy Option Entry
The link for students to enter the Karnataka NEET UG special stray vacancy round options will close today. Students participating in the special stray vacancy round must make sure they enter the choices for allotment as per the schedule. Follow the steps provided below to enter the choices
Step 1: Visit the official website of Karnataka NEET UG Counselling
Step 2: Click on the option entry link
Step 3: Enter the choices as per the seats available
Step 4: Re-arrange choices in order of preference
Step 5: Click on the final submission link
Karnataka UG NEET Counselling 2026: Special Stray Vacancy Allotment
The Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2026 special stray vacancy round allotment result will be declared on November 11, 2026. Candidates allotted seats in the special stray vacancy round need to complete the fee payment and report to the allotted colleges for the final verification and admission process. When reporting to the colleges, students need to keep their documents ready with them. Candidates will not be given a choice and have to report to the allotted colleges or they forfeit their allotment.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.