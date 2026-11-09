CISCE to Conduct National Study to Evaluate its Schools and Students, Online Assessment in November

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination has reportedly planned to conduct a national study to evaluate its schools. As per reports, students from selected ICSE Schools will take the online assessment to benchmark their academic performance against international standards.

The Council will be conducting the national study with the Organisation for Econoomic Co-operation and Devel;opment (OECD) gathering student performance data from CISCE Shine (Student Holistic Insights and Nurturing Evaluation) and Pisa for Schools. According to reports, the class 10 students will take the programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) to test their proficiency in Maths, Science and Reading.

CISCE Shine Assessment

As per reports, the Shine assessment will be conducted online for students from classes 4, 6 and 9 on November 15 and December 7, 2026. The PISA for schools will be conduct its assessment in November.