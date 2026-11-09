CISCE to Conduct National Study to Evaluate its Schools and Students, Online Assessment in November
CISCE to conduct an online assessment of its students and schools to benchmark their academic performance against international standards. The online assessment of students and schools will be conducted this month.
The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination has reportedly planned to conduct a national study to evaluate its schools. As per reports, students from selected ICSE Schools will take the online assessment to benchmark their academic performance against international standards.
The Council will be conducting the national study with the Organisation for Econoomic Co-operation and Devel;opment (OECD) gathering student performance data from CISCE Shine (Student Holistic Insights and Nurturing Evaluation) and Pisa for Schools. According to reports, the class 10 students will take the programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) to test their proficiency in Maths, Science and Reading.
CISCE Shine Assessment
As per reports, the Shine assessment will be conducted online for students from classes 4, 6 and 9 on November 15 and December 7, 2026. The PISA for schools will be conduct its assessment in November.
Reports suggest that participating schools will gain rich perspectives on their teaching and learning practices at key stages of learning through the insights from National and International benchmarked assessments which can be further utilised to support school improvement, strengthen educational planning and develop a richer evidence base for the CISCE school network. The shortlisted schools will be notified by November 10, 2026, the reports further added.
According to reports, if the council claims that its schools and students can compete globally there must be evidence to back the claims. The PISA for Schools is the OECDs global benchmarking assessment measuring a 15 year olds ability to apply their reading, mathematics and science skills to real life problems. The participating schools will receive individual PISA for Schools reports while OECD will prepare a consolidated national level report for the board.
CISCE Exam 2027 Timetable Expected Soon
ICSE and ISC Board Exam 2027 timetable PDF is expected to be released online soon. Earlier last week, the CBSE announced the Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exam 2027 timetable. Since the CBSE Datesheet has been released, it is likely that the Council will be releasing the schedule for the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) exam 2027 soon. The timetable PDF will be available for download on the official Council website. Students preparing for the examinations are advised to keep visiting the official website for updates regarding the board exam schedule.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.