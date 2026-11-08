Delhi's air quality degraded sharply on Sunday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) slipping into the 'severe' category at 483 at 8:10 am, as numerous parts of the capital witnessed pollution levels above 400, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The detiorating air quality comes after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Friday invoked Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR, two days ahead of Diwali, amid possibilty over further worsening in pollution levels. Even before Diwali, Delhi was facing another alarming air pollution crisis. The national capital recorded its worst pre-Diwali air quality in a decade, raising concerns that the situation could deteriorate further after the festival. With firecracker emissions, stubble burning and unfavourable weather adding to the pollution burden, the Delhi government is also exploring an unusual intervention: artificial rain.

But can cloud seeding really clean Delhi's polluted air? Delhi Records Its Worst Diwali-Eve Air Quality in a Decade On November 7, Delhi's average Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 369, placing it in the 'very poor' category. This was the highest pre-Diwali reading since 2016, when the AQI stood at 404. The situation was particularly worrying in several neighbourhoods. Monitoring stations in areas including IIT Delhi, Punjabi Bagh and Jahangirpuri recorded readings in the severe category. Pollution levels increased sharply after the permitted firecracker window opened on Saturday evening. PM2.5 concentrations climbed rapidly, with some monitoring stations recording extremely high readings. Weather conditions are making matters worse. Weak winds and falling temperatures prevent pollutants from dispersing, allowing toxic particles to remain trapped close to the ground.

Stubble Burning Adds to Delhi's Pollution Burden Firecrackers are only part of the problem. Agricultural fires in neighbouring Punjab and Haryana are also contributing to the deteriorating air quality Satellite observations showed a rise in farm-fire activity, while north-westerly winds have the potential to transport smoke towards Delhi. The combination of vehicle emissions, construction dust, industrial pollution and agricultural smoke creates a dangerous mixture, particularly when atmospheric conditions restrict ventilation. Delhi Explores Artificial Rain to Fight Pollution Amid the worsening situation, the Delhi government is considering cloud seeding to induce artificial rainfall after Diwali and Chhath Puja. Two cloud-seeding trials have already been conducted near Delhi airport over the past fortnight. The process involves introducing substances such as silver iodide or dry ice into suitable clouds to encourage rainfall.