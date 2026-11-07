GRAP 3 in Delhi-NCR: Check list of Vehicle Bans, School Modes, and Office Restrictions
The CAQM has enforced GRAP Stage III across Delhi-NCR as air quality nears severe. Various restrictions have been imposed, including bans on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars, hybrid classes up to Class 5, and a stop on construction.
Key Points
- CAQM invoked GRAP Stage III in Delhi-NCR on Friday as AQI reached 382.
- Schools recommended hybrid classes for students up to Class 5
- 50 percent Work from Home advised, non-compliance led to show-cause notices in Gurugram.
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has invoked Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi and surrounding NCR districts as the regional air quality index (AQI) has dropped steadily toward the ‘severe’ category. The precautionary measure was triggered after the capital’s 24-hour average AQI touched 382 on Friday (up from 369 the previous day), with many monitoring popular spots recording values well above the 400 mark. The activation of Stage III comes just four days after Stage II bans were implemented, reflecting rapidly worsening meteorological conditions and increasing particulate concentration.
GRAP Stage III Restrictions Key Highlights
Given below are some of the key highlights of the GRAP Stage III restrictions which have been imposed:-
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Particulars
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Details
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Air Quality Criteria
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Average AQI reaching near or above 400, placing it in the Severe category.
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School Schedule
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CAQM has recommended schools for hybrid classes (online + offline) for students up to Class 5.
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Vehicle Bans
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Strict restriction on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel light motor vehicles in Delhi and 5-high density NCR districts.
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Office Operations
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An advisory has been released to implement 50% Work from Home (WFH) capacity across various offices.
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Industrial and Mining
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Complete stop on stone crushers, mining activities, and non-essential demolition or construction.
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Dust Control
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Intensive mechanised sweeping and water sprinkling or mist spraying in important corridors.
Which Are the Most Polluted Hotspots in Delhi?
While the city-wide AQI average bordered on severe, localised pollution monitoring stations reported hazardous particulate levels:-
- Punjabi Bagh: AQI 455
- Jahangirpuri: AQI 449
- DTU: AQI 455
- North Campus: AQI 431
- RK Puram: AQI 443
- Rohini: AQI 449
- Mundka: AQI 438
- Vivek Vihar: AQI 430
- Najafgarh: AQI 430
WFH Break Will Face Administrative Action
Enforcement agencies have started cracking down on non-compliance with pollution directives. In Gurugram, the sub-divisional magistrate has issued a show-cause notice to two law firms after on-site inspections that revealed a failure to comply with the mandated 50% work-from-home rules. The inspections followed complaints from employees regarding the workplace attendance mandates, marking the first example where penal provisions have been invoked under the current season’s emergency orders.
Also check, GRAP II Imposed in Delhi-NCR: Are Schools and Colleges Closed Tomorrow?
Important Takeaways from GRAP 3 Restrictions
The important takeaways from the GRAP 3 restrictions which have been imposed in Delhi-NCR are as follows:-
- Parents are advised to track their school-specific communications, as private and government schools are authorised to shift primary classes (Nursery to Class 5) to hybrid or online modes.
- Driving BS-III petrol or BS-IV diesel passenger cars in designated NCR zones attracts strict traffic fines under the Motor Vehicles Act during GRAP III.
- Vulnerable groups include children, the elderly, and individuals with chronic respiratory or cardiovascular conditions; they are advised to avoid morning outdoor exertion and utilise high-filtration masks outdoors.
Also check, UP Board to Introduce New Secure Answer Sheets for 2027 Exams: Check Key Security Features
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Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.