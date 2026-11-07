GRAP 3 in Delhi-NCR: Check list of Vehicle Bans, School Modes, and Office Restrictions

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has invoked Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi and surrounding NCR districts as the regional air quality index (AQI) has dropped steadily toward the ‘severe’ category. The precautionary measure was triggered after the capital’s 24-hour average AQI touched 382 on Friday (up from 369 the previous day), with many monitoring popular spots recording values well above the 400 mark. The activation of Stage III comes just four days after Stage II bans were implemented, reflecting rapidly worsening meteorological conditions and increasing particulate concentration.

GRAP Stage III Restrictions Key Highlights

Given below are some of the key highlights of the GRAP Stage III restrictions which have been imposed:-