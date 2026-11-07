Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami has officially announced retirement from his Test career after eleven years of leading the national pace attack. Shami shared the news directly on Instagram and clarified that while he is done with red-ball cricket, he is not leaving the game entirely. He will continue to play white ball matches for India. In his post, Shami wrote: "I am bidding farewell to the white jersey, but never to the memories associated with it. Test cricket is not just a format for me, it has been a deeply special part of my life". Safed jersey se vida le raha hoon, lekin usse judi yaadon se kabhi nahi… 🇮🇳❤️



Jab pehli baar Bharat ki Test jersey pehni thi, tab sirf ek sapna tha — apne desh ke liye kuch kar dikhane ka..



Uske baad har wicket, har sangharsh, har chot aur har comeback ne mujhe kuch na kuch… pic.twitter.com/hBsH0z7YQl — 𝕸𝖔𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖒𝖆𝖉 𝖘𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖎 (@MdShami11) November 6, 2026

Why Mohammad Shami Retires from Red-Ball Cricket Shami announced his exit directly to his followers. He thanked both the BCCI and the Cricket Association of Bengal for supporting him throughout his career. Mohammad Shami started his Test journey back in 2013 and remained a core part of the attack for over a decade. Injuries played a major role in this call. Shami dealt with ankle issues and long recovery breaks after playing in the 2023 World Test Championship final as per reports. Even though he bowled well for Bengal in domestic matches national selectors looked toward younger pacers for long five-day tours. So instead of pushing his body through heavy five-day workloads Shami chose to save his fitness for fifty-over and T20 games. What are Mohammed Shami Test Career Records? Shami retires as one of India's most dependable fast bowlers. His records are especially on lively pitches away from home.

Here is how his complete Test record stands: Metric Number Matches Played 64 Innings 122 Total Wickets 229 Bowling Average 27.71 Economy Rate 3.30 Strike Rate 50.2 Five-Wicket Innings 6 Ten-Wicket Matches 0 Best Innings Spell 6/56 Best Match Figures 9/118 Mohammad Shami’s Biggest Spells and Career Best Shami caught everyone's eye right on his debut against the West Indies at Kolkata in November 2013. He picked up nine wickets across two innings with a sharp reverse swing. Match Winner in South Africa Shami ran through South Africa's lineup with 5 for 28 in the final innings to hand India a memorable win at Johannesburg in 2018. And in 2021 at Centurion he picked up another five-for to set up a famous win on Boxing Day. Record on Touring Matches