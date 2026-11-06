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CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Exam Pattern 2027: Marking Scheme, Latest Pattern and Preparation Tips

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Nov 6, 2026, 23:47 IST

The CBSE Class 12 Physical Education exam for 2027 features a 70-mark theory paper and a 30-mark practical component, totaling 100 marks. Students should review the detailed marking scheme, question types, and utilize preparation tips like NCERT and PYQs for strategic study.

CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Exam Pattern 2027: Marking Scheme, Latest Pattern and Preparation Tips
CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Exam Pattern 2027: Marking Scheme, Latest Pattern and Preparation Tips

CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Exam Pattern 2027: The official CBSE Class 12 syllabus is available to check on the board’s portal. While the syllabus will provide an overview of the topics to study for the board exam, students can also check CBSE Class 12 exam pattern to plan your studies well. 

It is essential for the candidates to go through the newly released format of the examination so that they can plan their study programme strategically. When it comes to the CBSE Class 12 Physical Education (Subject Code: 048), the 2027 evaluation is of 100 marks. It comprises 70 marks theory portion and 30 marks practical component. There are over 37 questions included in the paper that require students to demonstrate the requisite conceptual knowledge and practical fitness skills. The theory paper of 3 hours long consists of different types of questions from the ten units of the syllabus, such as multiple choice, short answer, case study, and long answer type questions. The practical component on the other hand, consists of a series of simple and challenging tests of the students’ physical fitness.

Check| CBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern 2026-27: Subject-Wise Marking Scheme, Question Paper Structure and Marks Distribution

CBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern 2027: Overview 

Component

Details 

Board 

Central Boaf Secondary Education

Paper Type

Academic Electives 

Exam Duration

3 Hours

Theory Paper

70 Marks

Practical Assessment

30 Marks

Grand Total

100 Marks

Official Website 

cbseacademic.nic.in/

Latest Paper Pattern for CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Exam 2027

The CBSE Class 12 Physical Education exam structure for the year 2027 consists of a total of 100 marks, out of which the theory exam has 70 marks and the practical component has 30. The theory exam will last for 3 hours and will feature 37 questions, categorized into 5 sections, with MCQs as well as short and long answer questions, and reports on the various units in Physical Education including Biomechanics and Sports, Training in Sports, etc. The practical aspect of the exam consists of various assessments like students’ performance in Physical Fitness Test (SAI Khelo India), proficiency in sports, yoga, lab record, and viva.

CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Exam Pattern 2027: Marking Scheme

As per the official CBSE Class 12 syllabus for Physical Education, a detailed exam pattern for 2026-27 academic cycle is shared below. 

Unit No.

Unit Name

Weightage (Marks Allotted)

UNIT 1

Changing Trends & Career in Physical Education

04 + 04b*

UNIT 2

Olympic Value Education

05

UNIT 3

Yoga

06 + 01b*

UNIT 4

Physical Education & Sports for CWSN

04 + 03b*

UNIT 5

Physical Fitness, Wellness

05

UNIT 6

Test, Measurements & Evaluation

08

UNIT 7

Fundamentals of Anatomy and Physiology in Sports

08

UNIT 8

Fundamentals of Kinesiology and Biomechanics in Sports

04 + 04b*

UNIT 9

Psychology and Sports

07

UNIT 10

Training & Doping in Sports

07

PRACTICAL (LAB)#

Including 3 Practical

30

TOTAL

Theory 70 + Practical 30

100

Note: b are the Concept based questions like Tactile diagram/data interpretation/ case base study for visually Impaired Child.*

Check| CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam Pattern 2026-27: Marks Distribution & Question Types

Preparation Tips for CBSE Class 12 Board Exams

Check out quick and effective preparation tips for CBSE Class 12 board exams shared below: 

  • Utilise the NCERT Textbooks well: Treat NCERT as your chief manual with utmost respect particularly when it comes to literature and core important subjects.

  • Practice Previous Year Question Papers (PYQs): Do past board papers for past 5 years to know the repeated type of questions.

  • Learn Time Management skills: Create and take three-hour long entire paper tests at home.

  • Give Importance to the Presentation: Use well-defined subtitles, bullet points, high-quality paper to score good marks.

  • Make Short Revisions Notes: Create short flashcards or summaries for significant equations, ideal character descriptions, and important literary terms for last-time reviews.

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Nov 6, 2026, 23:47 IST
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