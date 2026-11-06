CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Exam Pattern 2027: Marking Scheme, Latest Pattern and Preparation Tips
The CBSE Class 12 Physical Education exam for 2027 features a 70-mark theory paper and a 30-mark practical component, totaling 100 marks. Students should review the detailed marking scheme, question types, and utilize preparation tips like NCERT and PYQs for strategic study.
CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Exam Pattern 2027: The official CBSE Class 12 syllabus is available to check on the board’s portal. While the syllabus will provide an overview of the topics to study for the board exam, students can also check CBSE Class 12 exam pattern to plan your studies well.
It is essential for the candidates to go through the newly released format of the examination so that they can plan their study programme strategically. When it comes to the CBSE Class 12 Physical Education (Subject Code: 048), the 2027 evaluation is of 100 marks. It comprises 70 marks theory portion and 30 marks practical component. There are over 37 questions included in the paper that require students to demonstrate the requisite conceptual knowledge and practical fitness skills. The theory paper of 3 hours long consists of different types of questions from the ten units of the syllabus, such as multiple choice, short answer, case study, and long answer type questions. The practical component on the other hand, consists of a series of simple and challenging tests of the students’ physical fitness.
Check| CBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern 2026-27: Subject-Wise Marking Scheme, Question Paper Structure and Marks Distribution
CBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern 2027: Overview
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Component
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Details
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Board
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Central Boaf Secondary Education
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Paper Type
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Academic Electives
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Exam Duration
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3 Hours
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Theory Paper
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70 Marks
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Practical Assessment
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30 Marks
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Grand Total
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100 Marks
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Official Website
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cbseacademic.nic.in/
Latest Paper Pattern for CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Exam 2027
The CBSE Class 12 Physical Education exam structure for the year 2027 consists of a total of 100 marks, out of which the theory exam has 70 marks and the practical component has 30. The theory exam will last for 3 hours and will feature 37 questions, categorized into 5 sections, with MCQs as well as short and long answer questions, and reports on the various units in Physical Education including Biomechanics and Sports, Training in Sports, etc. The practical aspect of the exam consists of various assessments like students’ performance in Physical Fitness Test (SAI Khelo India), proficiency in sports, yoga, lab record, and viva.
CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Exam Pattern 2027: Marking Scheme
As per the official CBSE Class 12 syllabus for Physical Education, a detailed exam pattern for 2026-27 academic cycle is shared below.
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Unit No.
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Unit Name
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Weightage (Marks Allotted)
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UNIT 1
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Changing Trends & Career in Physical Education
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04 + 04b*
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UNIT 2
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Olympic Value Education
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05
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UNIT 3
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Yoga
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06 + 01b*
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UNIT 4
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Physical Education & Sports for CWSN
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04 + 03b*
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UNIT 5
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Physical Fitness, Wellness
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05
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UNIT 6
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Test, Measurements & Evaluation
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08
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UNIT 7
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Fundamentals of Anatomy and Physiology in Sports
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08
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UNIT 8
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Fundamentals of Kinesiology and Biomechanics in Sports
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04 + 04b*
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UNIT 9
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Psychology and Sports
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07
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UNIT 10
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Training & Doping in Sports
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07
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PRACTICAL (LAB)#
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Including 3 Practical
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30
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TOTAL
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Theory 70 + Practical 30
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100
Note: b are the Concept based questions like Tactile diagram/data interpretation/ case base study for visually Impaired Child.*
Check| CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam Pattern 2026-27: Marks Distribution & Question Types
Preparation Tips for CBSE Class 12 Board Exams
Check out quick and effective preparation tips for CBSE Class 12 board exams shared below:
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Utilise the NCERT Textbooks well: Treat NCERT as your chief manual with utmost respect particularly when it comes to literature and core important subjects.
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Practice Previous Year Question Papers (PYQs): Do past board papers for past 5 years to know the repeated type of questions.
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Learn Time Management skills: Create and take three-hour long entire paper tests at home.
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Give Importance to the Presentation: Use well-defined subtitles, bullet points, high-quality paper to score good marks.
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Make Short Revisions Notes: Create short flashcards or summaries for significant equations, ideal character descriptions, and important literary terms for last-time reviews.
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.