CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Exam Pattern 2027: Marking Scheme, Latest Pattern and Preparation Tips

CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Exam Pattern 2027: The official CBSE Class 12 syllabus is available to check on the board’s portal. While the syllabus will provide an overview of the topics to study for the board exam, students can also check CBSE Class 12 exam pattern to plan your studies well.

It is essential for the candidates to go through the newly released format of the examination so that they can plan their study programme strategically. When it comes to the CBSE Class 12 Physical Education (Subject Code: 048), the 2027 evaluation is of 100 marks. It comprises 70 marks theory portion and 30 marks practical component. There are over 37 questions included in the paper that require students to demonstrate the requisite conceptual knowledge and practical fitness skills. The theory paper of 3 hours long consists of different types of questions from the ten units of the syllabus, such as multiple choice, short answer, case study, and long answer type questions. The practical component on the other hand, consists of a series of simple and challenging tests of the students’ physical fitness.