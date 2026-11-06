RPSC SSO Answer Key 2026 Out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in: Download Response Sheet PDF Link Here

RPSC SSO Answer Key 2026: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), on November 06, released the model answer keys for the Assistant Director and Senior Scientific Officer Competitive Exams on its official website. The Commission has conducted the written exam for the five divisions under the Assistant Director and Senior Scientific Officer Competitive Exams from October 13 to October 16, 2026. The answer key for various divisions including DNA, Physics, Chemistry, Narcotics, and Toxicology are available on the official website. Candidates can download the RPSC SSO Answer Key 2026 through the official website of RPSC-https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC SSO Answer Key 2026 Download Link

The answer key for various divisions, including DNA, Physics, Chemistry, Narcotics, and Toxicology are available on the official website. Candidates can download the RPSC SSO Answer Key 2026 for the Assistant Director and Senior Scientific Officer Competitive Exams through the link, or directly through the link given below-