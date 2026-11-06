RPSC SSO Answer Key 2026 Out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in: Download Response Sheet PDF Link Here
RPSC SSO Answer Key 2026 has been released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), on November 06 for the Assistant Director and Senior Scientific Officer Competitive Exams on its official website. The answer key for various divisions, including DNA, Physics, Chemistry, Narcotics, and Toxicology are available on the official website. Check all details here.
RPSC SSO Answer Key 2026: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), on November 06, released the model answer keys for the Assistant Director and Senior Scientific Officer Competitive Exams on its official website. The Commission has conducted the written exam for the five divisions under the Assistant Director and Senior Scientific Officer Competitive Exams from October 13 to October 16, 2026. The answer key for various divisions including DNA, Physics, Chemistry, Narcotics, and Toxicology are available on the official website. Candidates can download the RPSC SSO Answer Key 2026 through the official website of RPSC-https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
RPSC SSO Answer Key 2026 Download Link
The answer key for various divisions, including DNA, Physics, Chemistry, Narcotics, and Toxicology are available on the official website. Candidates can download the RPSC SSO Answer Key 2026 for the Assistant Director and Senior Scientific Officer Competitive Exams through the link, or directly through the link given below-
|Name of Posts/Divisiona
|Answer Key Download Link
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Model Answer Key for Sr. Scientific Officer (Home Dept.)- Toxicology Division
|Click Here
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Model Answer Key for Sr. Scientific Officer (Home Dept.) - Physics Division
|Click Here
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Model Answer Key for Sr. Scientific Officer (Home Dept.) - Narcotics Division
|Click Here
|
Model Answer Key for Sr. Scientific Officer (Home Dept.)- Chemistry Division
|Click Here
|
Model Answer Key for Asst. Director (Home Dept.) Comp. Exam- 2025 -DNA Division
|Click Here
How to Download RPSC SSO Answer Key 2026?
The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has uploaded the model answer keys for the Assistant Director and Senior Scientific Officer Competitive Exams on its official website. Candidates can follow the steps below to download the Model Answer Key 2026-
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Visit the official website of RPSC: rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
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On the homepage, locate the Candidate Information tab or navigate directly to the Answer Keys section.
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Search for the link titled “Model Answer Key for Assistant Director and Senior Scientific Officer Competitive Exams”.
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Select the name of the division of the posts, including DNA, Physics, Chemistry, Narcotics, and Toxicology
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Click on the link to open the answer key PDF in your browser.
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Download and save the PDF file to your device.
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Match the question paper series and question numbers with your master question paper to evaluate your responses.
RPSC SSO Answer Key 2026: What To Do If Issue In Raising Objections?
Candidates can raise their objections against the provisional answer key after following the guidelines released by the RPSC. The detailed process to raise objections is available on the official website of RPSC-https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
In case of technical difficulties while filing an online objection, candidates can reach out for support using the following contact details provided in the notification.
- Email: recruitmenthelpdesk@rajasthan.gov.in
- Phone Numbers:
- 9352323625
- 7340557555
Steps to Raise Objection Against RPSC SSO Answer Key 2026?
Candidates can raise their objections against the provisional answer key after following the guidelines released by the RPSC. Candidates can raise their objections from November 08 to November 10, 2026, until 12:00 AM (midnight). Check the following steps to raise objections-
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Log in to the SSO Portal.
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Select the Recruitment Portal.
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Click on the Question Objection link available for the respective exam.
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Submit objections according to the sequence of the model question paper available on the RPSC website.
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Attach proof/references from standard and authentic books; objections without valid proof will not be considered.
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Pay the requisite fee i.e. ₹100 per question (plus applicable service charge) through the payment mode given in the notification.
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