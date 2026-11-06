MBA Scholarships in India for Government and Private Colleges 2026: Schemes, Eligibility & Fee Details
MBA Scholarships 2026: MBA scholarships in India offset management education fees ranging from ₹15 lakh to ₹32 lakh. The central government administers income- and category-based schemes via NSP, while elite institutes like IIMs, ISB, and XLRI grant need-based and merit waivers covering 20% to 100% of tuition expenses.
MBA Scholarships 2026: An MBA or PGDM from top B-schools in India involves significant expenditure, with the aggregate cost of the entire program from tuition fee, accommodation, case studies and international immersions usually falling within the range of ₹15 lakh and ₹32 lakh at top-notch IIMs and premium private institutions. In order to ensure that such high investment criteria do not act as barriers for bright students belonging to poor economic backgrounds, an elaborate and multilayered financial assistance system has been devised.
This system includes both the central and state government welfare programs, independent institution-wise processes and corporate philanthropy. The central government provides schemes like the Top Class Education Scheme and the AICTE Tuition Fee Waiver scheme, which cover a good part of academic fees. Besides, institutions like IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore and XLRI provide a Need Based Financial Assistance scheme providing fee discounts to deserving students from poor economic backgrounds to the tune of 20% to 100%.
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Direct Link - "Jagran Josh IIM Call Predictor"
MBA Scholarships in India: Government Scholarships
Category-wise and income-wise scholarship is provided by central ministries for MBA, including the following: MoSJE grants Top Class (SC; ≤₹8 LPA), Post Matriculation, and PM-YASASVI (OBC/EBC/DNT; ≤₹2.5 LPA). Further, MoTA provides scholarships for STs (≤₹6 LPA), and MoMA provides minorities scholarships (≤₹2.5 LPA, ≥50% marks).
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Ministry Name
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Name of Scholarship
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Criteria
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Focused Section
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Annual Income Limit
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Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment
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Top Class Education Scheme
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• Admission in notified premier institutes (e.g., IIMs)
• Maximum of 2 siblings per family
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SC Students
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Up to INR 8,00,000
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Ministry of Tribal Affairs
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National Fellowship and Scholarship
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• Admission in recognized premier institutes
• Full-time regular courses only
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ST Students
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Up to INR 6,00,000
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Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment
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Post-Matric Scholarship for SC
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• Enrolled in a recognized PG/MBA program
• Must not hold another government scholarship
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SC Students
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Up to INR 2,50,000
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Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment
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PM YASASVI Post-Matric Scholarship
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• Enrolled in a recognized PG/MBA program
• Must be on the approved Central/State list
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OBC, EBC, & DNT Students
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Up to INR 2,50,000
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Ministry of Minority Affairs
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Merit-cum-Means Scholarship
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• Pursuing professional/technical PG (MBA)
• Minimum 50% marks in previous exam
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Minority Communities
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Up to INR 2,50,000
MBA Sholarships at Top Colleges
Top-tier management schools have a graded system of financial assistance: IIMs (IIM-A, IIM-B, IIM-C) and ISB provide need-based scholarships which range from 50% to 100%. In addition to that, ISB, SPJIMR, Great Lakes, TAPMI, Alliance, and Jaipuria give away generous merit scholarships as well.
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Institute Name
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Scholarship / Aid Name
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Exact Eligibility Criteria
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Benefit / Important Info
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Need-Based Scholarship
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Annual family income below INR 15,00,000.
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Partial to 100% tuition waiver. Evaluated on a case-by-case basis.
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Financial Aid
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Annual family income below INR 8,00,000.
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20% to 100% tuition waiver.
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Need-Based Financial Assistance
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Annual family income below INR 6,00,000.
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Partial to full tuition fee waiver.
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ISB Need-Based Waiver
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Family income up to INR 8,00,000 (including your own pre-MBA income).
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100% tuition fee waiver. Requires an essay & income proof.
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ISB Hyderabad
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ISB Merit Waiver
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High overall academic and profile merit.
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25% to 100% tuition waiver. Automatically considered.
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Mirae Asset Foundation (MAF)
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Merit-based + family income below INR 8,00,000.
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INR 5,00,000 reimbursement for selected 1st and 2nd-year students.
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Dr. Bala V Balachandran Scholarship
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Admitted to 1-year PGPM with an exceptionally strong overall profile.
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100% tuition fee waiver.
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Dr. Ramdas Pai Scholarship (Excellence)
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CAT/XAT 90 perecntile + 2 years work experience, or 95 percentile for freshers.
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100% tuition fee waiver (limited to top 36 students).
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Merit-Based Scholarship
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60% in X, XII, UG + CAT/XAT 90+ percentile.
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50% tuition waiver. (25% waiver for 80+ percentile).
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Merit-Based Scholarship
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Based on CAT/MAT/XAT/CMAT scores.
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Waivers up to INR 5,00,000 (divided over two years).
Documents required to avail these Scholarships
Scholarship supporting documentation includes passport-sized photographs, two-side Aadhaar card, bank passbook (showing the account), domicile certificate, and academic mark sheets (10th, 12th, Graduation). In addition to this, applicants need to provide income proof of the parents, admission receipt/ID card from the college, and revenue officer's caste/birth certificate when needed.
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Document Name
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Important Details
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Photograph
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A recent passport-size photo.
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Aadhaar Card
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Scans of both the front and back sides.
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Bank Passbook
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Scan of the first page showing account details.
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Address Proof
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Permanent Residential Certificate of India (Domicile).
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Marksheets
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Passing certificates for Class 10th, 12th, and Graduation.
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Caste Certificate
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Must be signed by an authorised Revenue Officer if any
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Birth Certificate
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Must be signed by an authorised Revenue Officer.
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Income Certificate
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Official proof of your parents annual income.
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College Admission Proof
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Fee receipt or college ID to prove you are enrolled in an MBA (NSP rule).
How to apply for scholarships in India?
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Search for relevant government, institutional, and corporate scholarships on portals based on your academic merit, category, economic condition, and course requirements.
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Get registered on government scholarship portals such as NSP by using your functional mobile number, valid email id, and official identity proof.
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Collect authenticated marksheets, income certificates of parents, domicile proof, category certificates, admission certificates, and bank passbooks indicating your active bank account details.
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Fill up personal, demographic, academic, and institute details accurately, making sure that all provided information corresponds to your official supporting identity proofs.
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Upload authentic scanned copies of relevant certificates, photograph, and fee receipts within specified file format and size before submission.
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Confirm your application to the nodal officer of your college, check verification at the institute and state level, and finally receive the direct benefit.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.