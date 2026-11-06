MBA Scholarships in India for Government and Private Colleges 2026: Schemes, Eligibility & Fee Details

MBA Scholarships 2026: An MBA or PGDM from top B-schools in India involves significant expenditure, with the aggregate cost of the entire program from tuition fee, accommodation, case studies and international immersions usually falling within the range of ₹15 lakh and ₹32 lakh at top-notch IIMs and premium private institutions. In order to ensure that such high investment criteria do not act as barriers for bright students belonging to poor economic backgrounds, an elaborate and multilayered financial assistance system has been devised.

This system includes both the central and state government welfare programs, independent institution-wise processes and corporate philanthropy. The central government provides schemes like the Top Class Education Scheme and the AICTE Tuition Fee Waiver scheme, which cover a good part of academic fees. Besides, institutions like IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore and XLRI provide a Need Based Financial Assistance scheme providing fee discounts to deserving students from poor economic backgrounds to the tune of 20% to 100%.