Rupee Vs Dollar: Indian Rupee Hits 6-Month High At 94.08; Check Last 6 Month’s Trend, 15-Day Movement And Key Factors
The Indian rupee has staged a strong comeback, touching a six-month high of 94.08 against the US dollar. Check the last six months' USD/INR trend, recent 15-day movement and key factors supporting the domestic currency.
Rupee Vs Dollar: After months of struggle and pulling strings in global markets, the rupee has staged a remarkable comeback against the US dollar on Friday, November 6, 2026.
It has been touching a six-month high of 94.08 during intraday trading. This is after the rupee was under immense pressure and slipping to a record low against the dollar.
The national currency, the rupee, has finally found a stable net for swinging. Due to easing geopolitical conflicts and unexpected US midterm election results, the whole global economy is breathing a little bit of relief.
Interestingly, the rupee began the trading session on a weaker note at 94.50, compared with its previous close of 94.41, but soon turned the tables and strengthened through the day. Improved domestic market sentiment and fresh foreign investor inflows provided support, although rising crude oil prices and a stronger US dollar continue to keep the currency market on its toes.
Rupee Vs Dollar: Last 6 Months' Trend (May–November 2026)
Over the last six months, the Indian rupee has experienced a roller-coaster ride against the US dollar. From touching record-low levels in May to staging a notable recovery in November, the domestic currency has witnessed several ups and downs. Here is a month-wise breakdown of the USD/INR exchange rate movement.
|
Month
|
USD/INR trend
|
Market movement
|
May 2026
|
₹97.12 (high)
|
Rupee touched a record low
|
June 2026
|
₹94.16–₹95.99
|
Recovery and consolidation
|
July 2026
|
₹94.59–₹96.94
|
Renewed depreciation
|
August 2026
|
₹94.87–₹95.85
|
Relative stability
|
September 2026
|
₹94.25–₹96.22
|
Increased volatility
|
October 2026
|
₹94.29–₹96.90
|
Gradual recovery
|
November 2026
|
₹94.08–₹95
|
Stronger rupee
Note: Figures represent indicative monthly trading ranges, not month-end closing rates. November data is up to November 6, 2026.
What Happened To The Rupee In The Last 15 Days?
The Indian rupee witnessed a volatile fortnight against the US dollar. On October 23, the dollar traded around ₹94.71 before moving above ₹95 towards month-end, reflecting pressure on the domestic currency amid global market uncertainties.
However, November brought a reversal in sentiment. The USD/INR exchange rate declined from approximately ₹94.91 on November 2 to ₹94.39 by November 5, indicating a gradual recovery in the rupee's value.
Key Factors Supporting The Indian Rupee
1. Foreign Institutional Investor (FII) Inflows: FIIs purchased Indian equities worth ₹14,974.68 crore on November 5.
2. Crude Oil Price Movements: Recent corrections in global crude oil prices have eased concerns over India's import bill.
3. US Dollar Movement: Changes in the US Dollar Index (DXY) and global investment sentiment have influenced the rupee's movement.
4. Global Geopolitical Developments: Easing geopolitical tensions and developments involving Russia, Ukraine and the Middle East have influenced currency market sentiment.
Also Read: Rupee vs Dollar Today: RBI Eases Pressure As Indian Currency Extends Recovery
Senior Executive - Editorial
Aishwarya Samant is a journalist with over 4 years of experience navigating the fast-paced corporate media landscape. She specializes in decoding business news, world economy, personal finance, and stock market trends, often adding a subtle touch of political perspective to keep things interesting.
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