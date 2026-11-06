Rupee Vs Dollar: Indian Rupee Hits 6-Month High At 94.08; Check Last 6 Month’s Trend, 15-Day Movement And Key Factors

Rupee Vs Dollar: After months of struggle and pulling strings in global markets, the rupee has staged a remarkable comeback against the US dollar on Friday, November 6, 2026.

It has been touching a six-month high of 94.08 during intraday trading. This is after the rupee was under immense pressure and slipping to a record low against the dollar.

The national currency, the rupee, has finally found a stable net for swinging. Due to easing geopolitical conflicts and unexpected US midterm election results, the whole global economy is breathing a little bit of relief.

Interestingly, the rupee began the trading session on a weaker note at 94.50, compared with its previous close of 94.41, but soon turned the tables and strengthened through the day. Improved domestic market sentiment and fresh foreign investor inflows provided support, although rising crude oil prices and a stronger US dollar continue to keep the currency market on its toes.