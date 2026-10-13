Rupee vs Dollar Today: RBI Eases Pressure As Indian Currency Extends Recovery

Rupee Vs Dollar: In the most volatile geopolitical scenario right now, the Indian rupee is taking a lot of stress. Today, on October 13, 2026, the Indian rupee staged a strong comeback against the US dollar. The national currency rallied and surged 82 paise, reaching ₹94.96 against the dollar in early trading.

This one-day recovery follows a 1% gain from the previous session. This marked the biggest single-day rise in the last six months. In the past six months, the rupee has gone through turmoil as the geopolitical conflict did not support it.

In the recent case, the rupee approached ₹97 per dollar, giving India's financial world a hard jerk. But, not letting it fall further, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stepped in with emergency measures.

These measures were introduced to curb speculative trading and ease dollar demand. This step by the central bank aims to stabilise the currency and restore market confidence. With the rupee regaining ground, attention now turns to whether this rally can sustain its momentum.