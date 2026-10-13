Rupee vs Dollar Today: RBI Eases Pressure As Indian Currency Extends Recovery
The Indian rupee is regaining ground against the US dollar following emergency measures by the RBI. After nearing ₹97 per dollar, the currency has recovered, but global market trends and dollar demand will determine whether the rally continues.
Rupee Vs Dollar: In the most volatile geopolitical scenario right now, the Indian rupee is taking a lot of stress. Today, on October 13, 2026, the Indian rupee staged a strong comeback against the US dollar. The national currency rallied and surged 82 paise, reaching ₹94.96 against the dollar in early trading.
This one-day recovery follows a 1% gain from the previous session. This marked the biggest single-day rise in the last six months. In the past six months, the rupee has gone through turmoil as the geopolitical conflict did not support it.
In the recent case, the rupee approached ₹97 per dollar, giving India's financial world a hard jerk. But, not letting it fall further, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stepped in with emergency measures.
These measures were introduced to curb speculative trading and ease dollar demand. This step by the central bank aims to stabilise the currency and restore market confidence. With the rupee regaining ground, attention now turns to whether this rally can sustain its momentum.
How Rupee Gains Against The US Dollar
After the RBI’s intervention, the rupee has been regaining ground against the US dollar. So, this has been done after facing over six months of heavy pressure.
The currency slipped to 97 rupees, and gave the financial gurus a shock. It raised concerns over import costs and the wider economy.
The RBI’s recent intervention appears to have provided some relief. This has eased dollar demand and discouraged speculative trading.
The rupee’s next move will depend on global market trends, dollar demand and international financial developments. For now, the currency has caught its breath, but whether it can maintain this momentum remains to be seen.
USD to INR Exchange Rate Today: 30-Day Historical Trends
The table below tracks USD/INR exchange rates over the past 30 days, highlighting the rupee’s decline, October peak, and recent recovery following reported RBI intervention.
|
Date (2026)
|
Exchange Rate (INR per 1 USD)
|
Context & Market Milestone
|
Oct 13 (Live)
|
₹95.17
|
Rupee recovery extends to a multi-week low.
|
Oct 12
|
₹95.78
|
Massive 1% drop in USD following initial RBI intervention.
|
Oct 11
|
₹96.78
|
Market stays flat near peak levels through the weekend.
|
Oct 10
|
₹96.77
|
Weekend high-holding pattern.
|
Oct 09
|
₹96.62
|
Dollar maintains significant structural pressure.
|
Oct 08
|
₹96.82
|
30-Day Peak Close amid rapid foreign capital outflows.
|
Oct 07
|
₹96.76
|
Pre-peak acceleration as import demand mounts.
|
Oct 06
|
₹96.37
|
Clear upward breakout past key consolidation zones.
|
Oct 05
|
₹96.34
|
Dollar strengthens systematically early in the week.
|
Oct 04
|
₹96.33
|
Minor upside adjustment.
|
Oct 03
|
₹96.32
|
Interbank rate settles higher over the weekend.
|
Oct 02
|
₹95.40
|
Brief reprieve in global dollar index value.
|
Oct 01
|
₹96.22
|
October trading opens with immediate dollar strength.
|
Sep 30
|
₹95.93
|
End-of-month portfolio rebalancing pressures.
|
Sep 29
|
₹96.05
|
Dollar breaches the ₹96 barrier temporarily.
|
Sep 28
|
₹95.98
|
Minor upward movement in the interbank market.
|
Sep 27
|
₹95.79
|
Weekend rate holding firm.
|
Sep 26
|
₹95.81
|
Tight weekend trading pattern.
|
Sep 25
|
₹95.82
|
Steady mid-market consolidation.
|
Sep 24
|
₹96.16
|
Initial pre-peak surge testing overhead resistance.
|
Sep 23
|
₹95.74
|
Rate remains bound to its moving baseline averages.
|
Sep 22
|
₹95.69
|
Rupee benefits from a momentary dip in global oil prices.
|
Sep 21
|
₹95.71
|
Steady trading following central bank comments.
|
Sep 20
|
₹96.01
|
Weekend pricing structural test.
|
Sep 19
|
₹95.93
|
Saturday reference rate holding.
|
Sep 18
|
₹95.99
|
Standard global macro variance adjustments.
|
Sep 17
|
₹95.80
|
Local markets steady ahead of trade balance inputs.
|
Sep 16
|
₹96.13
|
Sharp single-day spike in localized dollar demand.
|
Sep 15
|
₹95.99
|
Rupee registers initial mid-month resilience.
|
Sep 14
|
₹95.84
|
Standard market opening volume constraints.
|
Sep 13
|
₹95.03
|
30-Day Structural Low before late-month demand built.
Senior Executive - Editorial
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