JKSSB JA Result 2026 Out: Download Junior Assistant Result PDF Download Link at jkssb.nic.in
JKSSB Junior Assistant Result 2026 has been released by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) for the Type Test (Skill Test) round for the post of Junior Assistant. Candidates who appeared in the Skill Test (Type Test) round can download the result pdf at https://jkssb.nic.in. Check all details here.
JKSSB Junior Assistant Result 2026 Out: Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has announced the Type Test (Skill Test) Result for the post of Junior Assistant. A total of 5555 candidates have been shortlisted based on their performance in skill test. The Board had conducted the OMR-based written examination for on April 19, 2026, across the state. The computer-based Type Test was held from July 15, 2026, to August 31, 2026, in Jammu and Srinagar. Candidates who appeared in the Skill Test (Type Test) round can download the result pdf at https://jkssb.nic.in.
The JKSSB Junior Assistant Result 2026 has been released by the authority in PDF format containing the names and roll numbers of the candidates shortlisted for the next round.
JKSSB Junior Assistant Result 2026 Download Link
The Result of the Type Test (Skill Test) for the post of Junior Assistant advertised under Notification No. 08 of 2025 has been released by the JKSSB on the official website. You can download the result PDF directly through the link given below-
|JKSSB Junior Assistant Result 2026
|Download Link
JKSSB JA Result 2026 Overview
Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) had launched the recruitment drive for the posts of Junior Assistant against Notification No. 08 of 2025 across the state. To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same
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JKSSB JA Result 2026- Highlights
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Organization
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Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB).
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Exam Name
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Combined Recruitment Examination-2025 (II) for the posts of Forester, Forest Guard
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Post
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Junior Assistant (Various Departments)
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Result Status
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Out
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Job Location
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Jammu and Kashmir
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Official website
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https://jkssb.nic.in
How to Download JKSSB JA Result 2026 Online?
Candidates who appeared in the Junior Assistant (Various Departments) posts Skill Test (Type Test) round can download the result PDF through the link on the official website. The result can be downloaded after following the steps given below-
- Visit the official website of JKSSB - jkssb. nic.in
- Go to the What's New Section on the home page.
- Click on the link "Result of Type Test (Skill Test) for the post of Junior Assistant, advertised vide Advertisement Notification No. 08 of 2025 dated 27.09.2025. on the home page.
- You will get the PDF of the JKSSB Result 2026 in a new window.
- Download the JKSSSB Result 2026 for future reference.
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Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.