JKSSB JA Result 2026 Out: Download Junior Assistant Result PDF Download Link at jkssb.nic.in

JKSSB Junior Assistant Result 2026 Out: Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has announced the Type Test (Skill Test) Result for the post of Junior Assistant. A total of 5555 candidates have been shortlisted based on their performance in skill test. The Board had conducted the OMR-based written examination for on April 19, 2026, across the state. The computer-based Type Test was held from July 15, 2026, to August 31, 2026, in Jammu and Srinagar. Candidates who appeared in the Skill Test (Type Test) round can download the result pdf at https://jkssb.nic.in.

The JKSSB Junior Assistant Result 2026 has been released by the authority in PDF format containing the names and roll numbers of the candidates shortlisted for the next round.

JKSSB Junior Assistant Result 2026 Download Link