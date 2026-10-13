UP Scholarship 2026-27 Eligibility Criteria: Check Income Limit, Qualification and Category-Wise Rules
Check UP Scholarship 2026-27 eligibility criteria, category-wise income limits, educational qualifications, required documents and official application details.
UP Scholarship 2026-27: The Uttar Pradesh government provides financial assistance to eligible students through its UP Scholarship Scheme for the academic year 2026-27. The scheme covers students studying in Classes 9 and 10, Classes 11 and 12, as well as those pursuing undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, ITI and other eligible courses.
Students belonging to the General, Other Backward Classes (OBC), Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and minority communities can apply, subject to the eligibility conditions prescribed for their respective scholarship categories. The scholarship aims to help students from eligible families meet educational expenses and continue their studies.
The application process is conducted through the official UP Scholarship portal at scholarship.up.gov.in. While the application window for students in Classes 9 to 12 has closed, eligible students pursuing courses beyond Class 12 can apply under the Post-Matric Other Than Intermediate (Dashmottar) category, according to the published schedule.
UP Scholarship 2026-27: Eligibility Criteria
Students must meet the prescribed residency, educational and family income requirements to qualify for the UP Scholarship 2026-27. The conditions vary according to the scholarship category and the course being pursued.
1. Domicile Requirements
Applicants are generally required to be residents of Uttar Pradesh and provide valid residence or domicile details. Students must also be enrolled in a recognised school, college, university or other eligible educational institution under the applicable scheme rules.
Certain provisions may apply to eligible Uttar Pradesh residents studying outside the state. Such applicants should check the relevant category and institutional requirements before applying.
2. Educational Qualification
The UP Scholarship Scheme covers students at different stages of education, including pre-matric and post-matric courses.
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Scholarship category
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Eligible students
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Pre-Matric
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Students studying in Classes 9 and 10
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Post-Matric Intermediate
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Students studying in Classes 11 and 12
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Post-Matric Other Than Intermediate (Dashmottar)
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Eligible students pursuing graduation, postgraduation, diploma, ITI and other recognised courses
Students must be enrolled in an eligible course and satisfy the academic progression requirements prescribed for their category. Fresh applicants and renewal applicants should follow the respective instructions issued on the official portal.
3. UP Scholarship 2026-27: Family Income Limit
The annual family income limit is one of the key eligibility conditions for the UP Scholarship Scheme. The applicable limit depends on the student's category and whether the application is for a pre-matric or post-matric scholarship.
The published scheme information lists the following income ceilings for students studying in Uttar Pradesh:
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Student category
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Annual family income limit
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General
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Up to Rs 2 lakh under the post-matric scheme
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OBC
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Up to Rs 2 lakh
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Minority communities
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Up to Rs 2 lakh
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SC
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Up to Rs 2.5 lakh
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ST
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Up to Rs 2.5 lakh
For pre-matric scholarships, the applicable income ceiling may differ by category. Students should check the current official guidelines for their specific class and scheme before submitting an application.
4. Category-Wise Eligibility
The UP Scholarship 2026-27 scheme covers eligible students from multiple social categories.
- General category: Students must satisfy the prescribed income, educational and other scheme requirements.
- OBC category: Applicants must meet the relevant family income criteria and provide category documentation wherever required.
- SC and ST categories: Eligible students must satisfy the applicable income and educational conditions and submit the required supporting documents.
- Minority communities: Applicants must meet the conditions applicable to their scholarship category and provide the required details.
Eligibility is not determined by category alone. Students must also meet the relevant course, institution, income and verification requirements.
UP Scholarship 2026-27: Documents Required
Candidates should keep the following documents and details ready before applying:
- Aadhaar card or other given identification
- Uttar Pradesh domicile or residence certificate, where required
- Income certificate
- Caste certificate, where applicable
- Previous qualifying examination marksheet
- Current course enrolment or registration number
- Fee receipt and details of eligible non-refundable fees
- Bank passbook or prescribed bank account details
- Recent passport-size photograph
- Mobile number and other required contact details
How to Check UP Scholarship 2026-27 Eligibility?
Students can check the applicable eligibility requirements by visiting the official website, scholarship.up.gov.in. They should select the appropriate pre-matric or post-matric category and read the instructions issued for their course and social category.
UP Scholarship 2026-27: Official Website
Students are advised to rely on the latest official notification for the final eligibility conditions, category-specific income limits and application requirements. Meeting the basic eligibility criteria does not automatically guarantee scholarship approval, as applications are subject to verification and sanction under the applicable scheme rules.
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Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.