UP Scholarship 2026-27 Eligibility Criteria: Check Income Limit, Qualification and Category-Wise Rules

UP Scholarship 2026-27: The Uttar Pradesh government provides financial assistance to eligible students through its UP Scholarship Scheme for the academic year 2026-27. The scheme covers students studying in Classes 9 and 10, Classes 11 and 12, as well as those pursuing undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, ITI and other eligible courses. Students belonging to the General, Other Backward Classes (OBC), Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and minority communities can apply, subject to the eligibility conditions prescribed for their respective scholarship categories. The scholarship aims to help students from eligible families meet educational expenses and continue their studies. The application process is conducted through the official UP Scholarship portal at scholarship.up.gov.in. While the application window for students in Classes 9 to 12 has closed, eligible students pursuing courses beyond Class 12 can apply under the Post-Matric Other Than Intermediate (Dashmottar) category, according to the published schedule.

UP Scholarship 2026-27: Eligibility Criteria Students must meet the prescribed residency, educational and family income requirements to qualify for the UP Scholarship 2026-27. The conditions vary according to the scholarship category and the course being pursued. 1. Domicile Requirements Applicants are generally required to be residents of Uttar Pradesh and provide valid residence or domicile details. Students must also be enrolled in a recognised school, college, university or other eligible educational institution under the applicable scheme rules. Certain provisions may apply to eligible Uttar Pradesh residents studying outside the state. Such applicants should check the relevant category and institutional requirements before applying. 2. Educational Qualification The UP Scholarship Scheme covers students at different stages of education, including pre-matric and post-matric courses.

Scholarship category Eligible students Pre-Matric Students studying in Classes 9 and 10 Post-Matric Intermediate Students studying in Classes 11 and 12 Post-Matric Other Than Intermediate (Dashmottar) Eligible students pursuing graduation, postgraduation, diploma, ITI and other recognised courses Students must be enrolled in an eligible course and satisfy the academic progression requirements prescribed for their category. Fresh applicants and renewal applicants should follow the respective instructions issued on the official portal. 3. UP Scholarship 2026-27: Family Income Limit The annual family income limit is one of the key eligibility conditions for the UP Scholarship Scheme. The applicable limit depends on the student's category and whether the application is for a pre-matric or post-matric scholarship.

The published scheme information lists the following income ceilings for students studying in Uttar Pradesh: Student category Annual family income limit General Up to Rs 2 lakh under the post-matric scheme OBC Up to Rs 2 lakh Minority communities Up to Rs 2 lakh SC Up to Rs 2.5 lakh ST Up to Rs 2.5 lakh For pre-matric scholarships, the applicable income ceiling may differ by category. Students should check the current official guidelines for their specific class and scheme before submitting an application. 4. Category-Wise Eligibility The UP Scholarship 2026-27 scheme covers eligible students from multiple social categories. General category: Students must satisfy the prescribed income, educational and other scheme requirements.

OBC category: Applicants must meet the relevant family income criteria and provide category documentation wherever required.

SC and ST categories: Eligible students must satisfy the applicable income and educational conditions and submit the required supporting documents.

Minority communities: Applicants must meet the conditions applicable to their scholarship category and provide the required details.