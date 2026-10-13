NEET UG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round Registration Will Begin Today; Apply by October 14 at mcc.nic.in

NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start the registration process for the NEET UG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round. Eligible candidates seeking admission to MBBS and BDS courses can register online through the official website, mcc.nic.in. The registration window will be opened today, October 13 and will close on October 14, 2026. The registration window was going to be opened on October 12, 2026 but according to the recent notification the window will be opened today.

The stray vacancy round is conducted to fill vacant medical and dental seats remaining after the completion of the earlier rounds of counselling. Candidates who wish to participate in this round should complete the registration process, pay the applicable fees and submit their preferred colleges and courses within the given schedule.