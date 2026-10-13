NEET UG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round Registration Will Begin Today; Apply by October 14 at mcc.nic.in
NEET UG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round registration will begin at mcc.nic.in. Check the last date, choice-filling schedule, seat allotment date and registration steps.
NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start the registration process for the NEET UG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round. Eligible candidates seeking admission to MBBS and BDS courses can register online through the official website, mcc.nic.in. The registration window will be opened today, October 13 and will close on October 14, 2026. The registration window was going to be opened on October 12, 2026 but according to the recent notification the window will be opened today.
The stray vacancy round is conducted to fill vacant medical and dental seats remaining after the completion of the earlier rounds of counselling. Candidates who wish to participate in this round should complete the registration process, pay the applicable fees and submit their preferred colleges and courses within the given schedule.
According to the counselling schedule reported by education news outlets, the choice-filling process is scheduled to continue until October 15, while the choice-locking window will close at 10 AM on the same day. Candidates are advised to check the latest MCC notifications for detailed instructions and any subsequent changes to the schedule.
NEET UG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round: Important Dates
Candidates can check the important dates for the NEET UG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round below.
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Event
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Date
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Stray Vacancy Round registration begins
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October 12, 2026
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Last date to register
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October 14, 2026
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Choice filling
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October 12 to 15, 2026
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Choice locking begins
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October 14, 2026, at 4 PM
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Choice locking closes
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October 15, 2026, at 10 AM
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Stray Vacancy Round seat allotment result
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October 17, 2026
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Reporting to allotted colleges
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October 19 to 26, 2026
How to Register for NEET UG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round?
Eligible candidates can follow these steps to register for the NEET UG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round:
- Visit the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in
- Open the NEET UG Counselling 2026 section
- Click on the registration link for the Stray Vacancy Round
- Enter the required details and log in using the prescribed credentials
- Complete the registration form and pay the applicable counselling fee, if required
- Proceed to the choice-filling section and select preferred colleges and courses
- Review the entered choices and complete the required submission or locking process within the deadline
- Download or save the confirmation page for future reference, if available
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Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.