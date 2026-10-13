KEA UG AYUSH 2026 Round 1 Option Entry Closes on October 14 at 10 AM; Check Counselling Details

KEA UG AYUSH Counselling 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will close the Round 1 option entry process for UG AYUSH 2026 on October 14, 2026, at 10 AM. Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate AYUSH courses in Karnataka must complete their choice filling within the prescribed deadline.

Candidates who have registered for the counselling process should review the available colleges and courses and enter their preferred options before the portal closes. The options submitted during this stage will be considered for seat allotment, subject to the applicable eligibility criteria, merit, reservation rules and seat availability.

Candidates are advised not to wait until the last minute to complete the option entry process, as technical issues or heavy portal traffic could affect submission.