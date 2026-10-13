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KEA UG AYUSH 2026 Round 1 Option Entry Closes on October 14 at 10 AM; Check Counselling Details

By Apeksha Agarwal
Last Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 11:04 IST

KEA UG AYUSH Counselling 2026 Round 1 option entry closes on October 14 at 10 AM. Check the last date, choice-filling steps and important counselling details.

KEA UG AYUSH 2026 Round 1 Option Entry Closes on October 14 at 10 AM; Check Counselling Details
KEA UG AYUSH 2026 Round 1 Option Entry Closes on October 14 at 10 AM; Check Counselling Details
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KEA UG AYUSH Counselling 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will close the Round 1 option entry process for UG AYUSH 2026 on October 14, 2026, at 10 AM. Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate AYUSH courses in Karnataka must complete their choice filling within the prescribed deadline.

Candidates who have registered for the counselling process should review the available colleges and courses and enter their preferred options before the portal closes. The options submitted during this stage will be considered for seat allotment, subject to the applicable eligibility criteria, merit, reservation rules and seat availability.

Candidates are advised not to wait until the last minute to complete the option entry process, as technical issues or heavy portal traffic could affect submission.

KEA UG AYUSH 2026 Round 1 Option Entry: Important Dates

Candidates can check the key details of the KEA UG AYUSH 2026 Round 1 option entry process below.

Particulars

Details

Counselling authority

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)

Admission process

UG AYUSH Counselling 2026

Counselling round

Round 1

Activity

Option entry / choice filling

Last date for option entry

October 14, 2026

Closing time

10 AM

Official website

cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea

How to Complete KEA UG AYUSH 2026 Round 1 Option Entry?

Candidates who have not yet submitted their choices can follow these steps to complete the option entry process:

  1. Visit the official KEA website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea
  2. Open the UG AYUSH 2026 counselling or option entry link
  3. Log in using the required credentials, if asked
  4. Review the list of available colleges and courses
  5. Select the preferred colleges and courses in the desired order
  6. Verify the entered options carefully before submitting them
  7. Save or confirm the choices as instructed on the portal
  8. Keep a copy or screenshot of the submitted options for future reference, if available.

Candidates should ensure that their preferences reflect their admission priorities before the October 14 deadline.

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Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Executive - Editorial

Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future. 

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First Published: Oct 13, 2026, 11:04 IST
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