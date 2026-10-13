Delhi University Hostel Expansion Plan 2026: DU to Consider Rs 8,000 Crore Project for Over 30,000 Students

The University of Delhi (DU) is set to consider a major hostel expansion plan aimed at adding accommodation for more than 30,000 students. The proposal will be taken up by the university’s Executive Council (EC) at its meeting today, October 13, 2026. The plan includes construction of new hostels as well as redevelopment of existing accommodation facilities across DU campuses. The proposed hostel projects have a combined estimated cost of around Rs 8,000 crore. Of this, projects worth Rs 5,157 crore are planned for new hostel construction, while nearly Rs 3,000 crore has been earmarked for demolition and reconstruction of existing hostels. DU Hostel Expansion 2026: Over 30,000 Students to Get Accommodation According to the proposal, new hostel buildings will be developed at the Dhaka Complex, Najafgarh and Surajmal Vihar campuses. The new construction projects are expected to provide accommodation to 20,594 students.

The Dhaka Complex will account for the largest share of the proposed new accommodation. Two Y-shaped hostel buildings, one for male students and another for female students, have been proposed with a capacity of 4,836 students each. Each project is estimated to cost around Rs 1,130 crore. The university has also proposed dedicated accommodation for working women and women students at the Dhaka Complex. Two such projects are planned with a capacity of 1,674 residents each, with an estimated cost of Rs 400 crore per project. Delhi University Hostel Expansion: Key Projects Location/Project Proposed Capacity Estimated Cost Dhaka Complex- Girls Hostel 4,836 Rs 1,130 crore Dhaka Complex- Boys Hostel 4,836 Rs 1,130 crore Nirbhaya Working Women Accommodation 1,674 Rs 400 crore Women Accommodation II 1,674 Rs 400 crore Dhaka Complex UG Hostel 3,162 Rs 678 crore East Campus, Surajmal Vihar 2,340 Rs 725 crore Najafgarh/West Campus hostels 2,072 Rs 694 crore