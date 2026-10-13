Assam NEET UG 2026 Round 3 Allotment Result Released at dme.assam.gov.in, Get Direct Link to Download PDF

The Directorate of Medical Education has released the third allotment list for Assam NEET UG students. Candidates who have participated in the third round of NEET UG counselling can visit the official website to check the provisional allotment result

According to the official notification, the provisional selection list of candidates (Round-3) for Assam State Quota whose names have appeared in Assam NEET UG-2026 must report to the allotted colleges for document verification and admission from October 13 to 14, 2026. Candidates reporting must make sure they carry all relevant documents with them when reporting for admissions.

Candidates can check their Assam NEET UG Round 3 allotment result on the official counselling portal - dme.assam.gov.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to download PDF.