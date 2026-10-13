Assam NEET UG 2026 Round 3 Allotment Result Released at dme.assam.gov.in, Get Direct Link to Download PDF
Assam NEET UG 2026 counselling Round 3 allotment result is now available online. Students can download the allotment result and report to the colleges for admission with documents.
The Directorate of Medical Education has released the third allotment list for Assam NEET UG students. Candidates who have participated in the third round of NEET UG counselling can visit the official website to check the provisional allotment result
According to the official notification, the provisional selection list of candidates (Round-3) for Assam State Quota whose names have appeared in Assam NEET UG-2026 must report to the allotted colleges for document verification and admission from October 13 to 14, 2026. Candidates reporting must make sure they carry all relevant documents with them when reporting for admissions.
Candidates can check their Assam NEET UG Round 3 allotment result on the official counselling portal - dme.assam.gov.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to download PDF.
Assam NEET UG Round 3 Allotment List - Click Here
Assam NEET UG Round 3 Allotment Result: Steps to Download PDF
The NEET UG 2026 Round 3 seat allotment result is now available on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided below to download the PDF
Step 1: Visit the official website of Assam NEET Counselling
Step 2: Click on Round 3 Allotment List
Step 3: Check the allotment list
Step 4: Download for further reference
Also Read: AIIMS INI CET January 2027 Session Registration Last Date, Submit Applications at aiimsexams.ac.in
Assam NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 3 Allotment: Documents Required
Candidates allotted seats in the third round of counselling are required to report to the allotted colleges with all required documents. The list of documents required is provided below
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NEET UG Admit Card and NEET UG Scorecard
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NEET UG Round 3 Allotment letter
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Class 10 Admit Card, Marksheet, and Pass Certificate (used as proof of date of birth)
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Class 12 (HSSLC / Science or Equivalent) Marksheet and Pass Certificate
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Completed Application Form
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Government Photo ID (such as an Aadhaar Card with updated biometrics)
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Passport-Size Photographs (typically 6 to 8 recent colour copies matching the NEET application)
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Permanent Residential Certificate (PRC) of Assam
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Study / Academic Certificates
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Medical Fitness Certificate issued by a registered MBBS doctor or State Medical Board
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Caste Certificate (SC, ST, OBC, or MOBC) issued by the Deputy Commissioner
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Non-Creamy Layer (NCL) Certificate for OBC/MOBC candidates (including TGL / Ex-TGL / Moran / Motak / State Char Area communities)
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EWS Certificate issued by a Circle Officer
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Special Quota Certificates
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At least 2 sets of self-attested photocopies of all original documents.
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Admission and Counselling Fees
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.