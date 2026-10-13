AIIMS INI CET January 2027 Session Registration Last Date, Submit Applications at aiimsexams.ac.in

AIIMS INICET Jan 2027: All India Institute of Medical Sciences will close the application window for the INI CET January 2027 session today, October 13, 2026. Students who have not yet registered for the entrance examination can visit the official website today to complete the registration and application process.

AIIMS INI CET January 2027 entrance exam is scheduled for November 1, 2026. As per the schedule released, those who have completed the online registration process can check their registration status from October 17 to 19, 2026. The Final Status of online registration and uploading of the admit card will be available on the AIIMS website on October 26, 2026.

AIIMS INICET January 2027 registration and application link is available on the official website: aiimsexams.ac.in. Candidates can also register for the AIIMS INI CET January 2027 session through the direct link given here.