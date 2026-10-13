AIIMS INI CET January 2027 Session Registration Last Date, Submit Applications at aiimsexams.ac.in
AIIMS INI CET January 2027 registration and application window closes today, October 13, 2026. Candidates yet to register for the entrance exam can visit the official website to apply.
AIIMS INICET Jan 2027: All India Institute of Medical Sciences will close the application window for the INI CET January 2027 session today, October 13, 2026. Students who have not yet registered for the entrance examination can visit the official website today to complete the registration and application process.
AIIMS INI CET January 2027 entrance exam is scheduled for November 1, 2026. As per the schedule released, those who have completed the online registration process can check their registration status from October 17 to 19, 2026. The Final Status of online registration and uploading of the admit card will be available on the AIIMS website on October 26, 2026.
AIIMS INICET January 2027 registration and application link is available on the official website: aiimsexams.ac.in. Candidates can also register for the AIIMS INI CET January 2027 session through the direct link given here.
AIIMS INI CET January 2027 Registration - Click Here
AIIMS INI CET January 2027 Schedule
Candidates applying for the AIIMS INICET January 2027 session examinations can check the important dates related to the exam here.
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Online Registration for application
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September 16 to October 13, 2026
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Status of Registration
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October 17 to 19, 2026
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Final Status of online Registration and uploading of admit
card on AIIMS website
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October 26, 2026
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Date of Examination
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November 1, 2026
AIIMS INICET January 2027: Registration and Application Process
The NEET PG 2026 online registration and application window is available online. Candidates yet to register must make sure to complete the application process by today. Follow the steps provided below to apply.
Step 1: Visit the official website of AIIMS
Step 2: Click on INICET January 2027
Step 3: Click on ‘Create Account’
Step 4: Enter all required credentials
Step 5: Fill out the online application form
Step 6: Upload all necessary documents
Step 7: Submit the application fee
Step 8: Save and click on submit
AIIMS INI CET January 2027 Application Fee
Candidates applying are also required to submit the application fee. Applicants can pay the prescribed application fee through DEBIT CARD/ CREDIT CARD/ NETBANKING. The category-wise fee details are given below
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General /OBC (NCL)/Foreign
National/OCI /Sponsored applicant
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Rs. 4000.00
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SC/ST/EWS applicant
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Rs. 3200.00
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Persons with Benchmark Disabilities
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NIL (Exempted from payment of
Examination fees)
Also Read: NEET PG 2026 Round 1 Choice Filling Window Opens Today, Enter Course and College Options at mcc.nic.in
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.