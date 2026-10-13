NEET PG 2026 Round 1 Choice Filling Window Opens Today, Enter Course and College Options at mcc.nic.in

NEET PG Round 1 Choice Filling: The window for students to enter the choices for the first round of counselling for NEET PG begins today, October 13, 2026. Students eligible to participate in the first round of counselling can visit the official counselling website to enter the choices for allotment.

NEET PG Counselling 2026 Registration is mandatory for students to enter their choice of PG course and college. Candidates are first required to complete the online registration process through the link provided, after which they can enter their choice of course and college for allotment. The last date for students to enter and lock the choices is October 22, 2026.

Students must check the seat matrix provided before filling out the options for allotment. Based on the number of seats, applications received, and the preferences of candidates, the first round NEET PG allotment result will be released at mcc.nic.in.