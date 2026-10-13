NEET PG 2026 Round 1 Choice Filling Window Opens Today, Enter Course and College Options at mcc.nic.in
NEET PG counselling 2026 round 1 choice filling window opens today. Students can refer to the seat matrix and enter the choice of course and college for admissions in the first round of allotment at mcc.nic.in
NEET PG Round 1 Choice Filling: The window for students to enter the choices for the first round of counselling for NEET PG begins today, October 13, 2026. Students eligible to participate in the first round of counselling can visit the official counselling website to enter the choices for allotment.
NEET PG Counselling 2026 Registration is mandatory for students to enter their choice of PG course and college. Candidates are first required to complete the online registration process through the link provided, after which they can enter their choice of course and college for allotment. The last date for students to enter and lock the choices is October 22, 2026.
Students must check the seat matrix provided before filling out the options for allotment. Based on the number of seats, applications received, and the preferences of candidates, the first round NEET PG allotment result will be released at mcc.nic.in.
NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Choice Filling - Click Here (Available Soon)
NEET PG 2026 Round 1 Choice Filling and Locking
Candidates participating in the first round of counselling for NEET PG must make sure they enter their choice of course and college for allotment within the deadline provided. Follow the steps provided below to enter the choices.
Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET PG Counselling
Step 2: Click on the Round 1 registration link
Step 3: Fill out the necessary details
Step 4: Log in and click on choice filling
Step 5: Enter the choice of course and college in the order of preference
Step 6: Review the choices entered and click on submit
NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Seat Matrix
NMC released the tentative seat matrix for the counselling process on the official website. From October 10 to 12, 2026, colleges and participating institutions were required to verify the seat matrix and rectify errors, if any. The first round seat matrix final PDF will be available on the official website. Students are advised to visit the website and check the seat matrix before entering the choices for allotment.
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.