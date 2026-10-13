UP Board Timetable 2027 Out: Download UPMSP 10th and 12th Datesheet PDF at upmsp.edu.in

UP Board Timetable 2027: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parisha has released the timetable for the upcoming Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. According to the dates announced, the UP Board high school and intermediate examinations will be conducted from February 5 to 24, 2027. The exam will be held in two shifts across all designated exam centres.

Students preparing for the board examinations can now use the timetable as a guide to prepare for the exams UP Board Timetable 2027 has been released as a PDF document. The timetable PDF contains the subject-wise and date-wise schedule for the UP Board Class 10 (Madhyamik) and UP Board Class 12 (Intermediate) Examination. Along with the subjects and dates, the timetable also contains the timing for each shift.

UP Board Timetable 2027 PDF Direct Link - Click Here