UP Board Timetable 2027 Out: Download UPMSP 10th and 12th Datesheet PDF at upmsp.edu.in
The Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (UPMSP) has released the UP Board Timetable 2027 for Class 10th and 12th examinations. Students can check or download the latest exam schedule for class 10th, 12tg PDF from the official portal upmsp.edu.in.
UP Board Timetable 2027: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parisha has released the timetable for the upcoming Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. According to the dates announced, the UP Board high school and intermediate examinations will be conducted from February 5 to 24, 2027. The exam will be held in two shifts across all designated exam centres.
Students preparing for the board examinations can now use the timetable as a guide to prepare for the exams UP Board Timetable 2027 has been released as a PDF document. The timetable PDF contains the subject-wise and date-wise schedule for the UP Board Class 10 (Madhyamik) and UP Board Class 12 (Intermediate) Examination. Along with the subjects and dates, the timetable also contains the timing for each shift.
UP Board Timetable 2027 PDF Direct Link - Click Here
UPMSP 10th and 12th Timetable 2027: Date and Time
As per the timetable released, UP board will be conducting the examinations for the class 10 and class 12 students in two shifts. The exams will be conducted from February 5 to 24, 2027 for both classes. The first shift of the exam will be conducted from 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM and the second shift will be conducted from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM. Students appearing for the exams are advised to check through the exam time and schedule before reporting to the centres. Details of the exam centres will be mentioned in the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 admit cards which will be released online soon.
UP Board Examination Schedule 2027
Check below the timetable for the UP Board class 10 and class 12 board exam 2027
|Day and Date
|Time
|Subject & Paper (High School - Class 10)
|Subject & Paper (Intermediate - Class 12)
|Friday February 5, 2027
|8:30 AM to 11:45 AM
|Hindi, Elementary Hindi
|-
|2:00 PM to 5:15 PM
|-
|Hindi, General Hindi
|Monday
February 8, 2027
|8:30 AM to 11:45 AM
|Social Science
|Wood Craft, Book Craft, Tailoring, Fruit and Food Preservation, Cooking, Apparel Designing, Laundry and Dyeing, Baking and Confectionery, Textile Design, Weaving Technique, Nursery Teacher Training and Child Management, Library Science, Multipurpose Health Worker (including Med Lab Tech), Color Photography, Radio & Color TV, Automobiles, Beekeeping, Dairy Tech, Sericulture, Seed Production Tech, Crop Protection, Nursery, Soil Conservation, Accountancy & Auditing, Banking, Shorthand & Typing, Marketing & Salesmanship, Secretarial Practice, Insurance, Cooperation, Hindi & English Typing, Printing, Pottery Science, Artificial Limbs Tech, Embroidery, Hand Block Printing & Veg Dyeing, Metal Craft, Computer Tech & Maintenance, Domestic Electrical Appliances Repair, Retail Trade Security, Mobile Repairing, Tourism & Hospitality, IT/ITES, Healthcare - First Paper (Vocational Group I)
|2:00 PM to 5:15 PM
|NCC
|Anthropology
|Tuesday
February 9, 2027
|8:30 AM to 11:45 AM
|Human Science
|Agronomy - First Paper (For Agriculture Part-1)
Agronomy - Sixth Paper (For Agriculture Part-2)
|2:00 PM to 5:15 PM
|-
|Civics
|Wednesday
February 10, 2027
|8:30 AM to 11:45 AM
|English
|Vocational Subjects - Second Paper (Vocational Group I)
|2:00 PM to 5:15 PM
|Electrician, Healthcare, Automobile, Solar System Repair, Plumber, Security, IT/ITES, Mobile Repair, Disaster Management, Retail Trading
|History
|Friday
February 12, 2027
|8:30 AM to 11:45 AM
|Home Science (For Girls / Boys who opted)
|Vocational Subjects - Third Paper (Vocational Group I)
|2:00 PM to 5:15 PM
|-
|Biology, Mathematics
|Saturday
February 13, 2027
|8:30 AM to 11:45 AM
|Mathematics
|Agronomy (Vocational), Agricultural Botany II (Agri Part-1), Agricultural Economics VII (Agri Part-2)
|2:00 PM to 5:15 PM
|-
|Economics
|Monday
February 15, 2027
|8:30 AM to 11:45 AM
|Sanskrit
|Vocal Music, Instrumental Music, Dance
|2:00 PM to 5:15 PM
|Gujarati, Punjabi, Bengali, Marathi, Assamese, Odia, Kannada, Kashmiri, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Nepali
|Chemistry
|Tuesday
February 16, 2027
|8:30 AM to 11:45 AM
|-
|Sociology, Agricultural Physics & Climatology III (Agri Part-1), Agricultural Zoology VIII (Agri Part-2)
|2:00 PM to 5:15 PM
|-
|Geography
|Wednesday
February 17, 2027
|8:30 AM to 11:45 AM
|Science
|Vocational Subjects - Fourth Paper (Vocational Group I)
|2:00 PM to 5:15 PM
|Instrumental Music
|Physics, Military Science
|Thursday
February 18, 2027
|8:30 AM to 11:45 AM
|Computer
|Agricultural Engineering IV (Agri Part-1), Agricultural Animal Husbandry IX (Agri Part-2)
|2:00 PM to 5:15 PM
|Tailoring
|Drawing Design, Technical Drawing, Dyeing Art
|Friday
February 19, 2027
|8:30 AM to 11:45 AM
|Commerce
|Vocational Subjects - Fifth Paper (Vocational Group I)
|2:00 PM to 5:15 PM
|Urdu
|Anthropology
|Saturday
February 20, 2027
|8:30 AM to 11:45 AM
|-
|Urdu, Gujarati, Punjabi, Bengali, Marathi, Assamese, Odia, Kannada, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Nepali
|2:00 PM to 5:15 PM
|-
|Psychology, Pedagogy, Logic
|Monday
February 22, 2027
|8:30 AM to 11:45 AM
|Drawing, Dyeing Art
|General Foundation Subjects (Vocational Group), Agricultural Mathematics & Elementary Statistics V (Agri Part-1), Agricultural Chemistry X (Agri Part-2)
|2:00 PM to 5:15 PM
|-
|Business Studies (Commerce Group), Home Science
|Tuesday
February 23, 2027
|8:30 AM to 11:45 AM
|Vocal Music
|Accountancy (Commerce Group)
|2:00 PM to 5:15 PM
|Pali, Arabic, Persian
|NCC, Pali, Arabic, Persian
|Wednesday
February 24, 2027
|8:30 AM to 11:45 AM
|Agriculture
|Computer
|2:00 PM to 5:15 PM
|-
|Sanskrit
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.