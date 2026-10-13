DU Financial Support Scheme 2026-27: Application Deadline Extended, Check Eligibility and Fee Waiver
DU has extended the application deadline for Financial Support Scheme 2026-27. Check eligibility, fee waiver, documents required and latest application details.
DU Financial Support Scheme 2026-27: The University of Delhi (DU) has extended the application deadline for its Financial Support Scheme (FSS) 2026-27, giving eligible students additional time to submit their applications for financial assistance.
The scheme, introduced through the Office of the Dean Students’ Welfare (DSW), provides fee waivers to eligible full-time undergraduate and postgraduate students based on their annual family income. The original deadline for submitting the online application was October 13, 2026.
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DU FSS 2026-27: Who Can Apply?
The Financial Support Scheme is open to full-time bonafide students enrolled in an UG or PG programme at a DU department, institute or centre, subject to the income and other eligibility conditions prescribed by the university.
Students whose annual family income is up to Rs 8 lakh can be considered under the two income categories specified by DU.
|
Category
|
Annual Family Income
|
Fee Waiver
|
Maximum Waiver
|
Category I
|
Up to Rs 4 lakh
|
Up to 100%
|
Actual fee or Rs 15,000
|
Category II
|
Rs 4 lakh to Rs 8 lakh
|
Up to 50%
|
Actual fee or Rs 10,000
Students should check the official DU notification carefully before applying, as eligibility is also subject to programme and academic conditions.
DU Financial Support Scheme 2026-27: Who Is Not Eligible?
Students enrolled in DU colleges, BTech programmes except CIC, five-year integrated law programmes, School of Open Learning (SOL) and NCWEB are not eligible under the scheme. Students who have an Essential Repeat (ER) in any previous examination are also excluded.
The scheme is specifically intended for full-time bonafide students studying in eligible DU departments, institutes and centres.
DU Financial Support Scheme 2026-27: Official NOTICE
Documents Required for DU FSS 2026-27
Students applying for the DU Financial Support Scheme should keep the required documents ready. These include:
- EWS/OBC-NCL certificate or annual family income certificate for financial year 2025-26
- Self-attested latest Income Tax Returns, wherever applicable
- PAN cards of eligible family members
- Signed undertaking form
- Bonafide certificate signed by the Head/Director of the concerned department, institute or centre
- Marksheet of the last examination passed
- Latest fee receipt
- Bank passbook showing the student's name, account number and IFSC, or a cancelled cheque
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Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.