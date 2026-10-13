DU Financial Support Scheme 2026-27: Application Deadline Extended, Check Eligibility and Fee Waiver

DU Financial Support Scheme 2026-27: The University of Delhi (DU) has extended the application deadline for its Financial Support Scheme (FSS) 2026-27, giving eligible students additional time to submit their applications for financial assistance.

The scheme, introduced through the Office of the Dean Students’ Welfare (DSW), provides fee waivers to eligible full-time undergraduate and postgraduate students based on their annual family income. The original deadline for submitting the online application was October 13, 2026.

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DU FSS 2026-27: Who Can Apply?

The Financial Support Scheme is open to full-time bonafide students enrolled in an UG or PG programme at a DU department, institute or centre, subject to the income and other eligibility conditions prescribed by the university.