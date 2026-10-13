BPSC 72nd CCE Prelims Exam 2026 Postponed Again, Check Official Notice & Expected Exam Date Here

Key Points The BPSC 72nd CCE Prelims Exam, initially set for 25 October 2026, is postponed.

The exam was previously scheduled for 26 July 2026 and 25 October 2026.

The exam has been postponed due to unavoidable reasons; no new date is announced.

BPSC 72nd Prelims Exam 2026: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a public notice which mentions that the exam for the 72nd CCE Preliminary Examination has been postponed due to unavoidable reasons. There is no mention of the exam date. Previously, the exam was scheduled to be held on 25 October 2026. As of now, the exam has been postponed twice, with the initial exam date being 26 July 2026 and the other date 25 October 2026. The notice in this regard has been released on the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bihar.gov.in. एकीकृत 72वीं संयुक्त (प्रारंभिक) प्रतियोगिता परीक्षा दिनांक 25 अक्टूबर, 2026 (रविवार) को आयोजित होनी थी। उक्त परीक्षा अपरिहार्य कारण से स्थगित की जाती है। परीक्षा आयोजन की नई तिथि की सूचना बाद में दी जाएगी। #BPSC #BPSCExam #BPSCNotice #BPSCUpdates #BPSCNotification #72thBPSC #72thCCE #BPSC72thExam #BPSC72thCCE — Bihar Public Service Commission (@BPSCOffice) October 12, 2026

BPSC 72nd Prelims Exam Date Notice 2026 The candidates who are aspiring for the BPSC 72nd CCE Prelims should check the official exam date notice released by the commission. As per the notice, the exam date has been postponed with no mention of the new dates. BPSC 72nd CCE Prelims Exam Date Notice 2026 Check Here BPSC 72nd Prelims Expected Exam Date 2026 The BPSC has been continuously postponing the 72nd CCE Prelims examination consecutively two times. Initially, the exam was scheduled to be held on 26 July 2026 and then it was rescheduled for 25 October 2026. Now, the exam is again postponed with no new dates assigned. The candidates who are preparing for the exam should keep a tab on the official website for any exam date related information. Why is the BPSC 72nd Prelims Exam 2026 Postponed?