BPSC 72nd CCE Prelims Exam 2026 Postponed Again, Check Official Notice & Expected Exam Date Here
BPSC 72nd Prelims Exam 2026: The BPSC has once again postponed the Integrated 72nd Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination. The candidates who have applied for the exam can check this article to download the notice and know other details.
Key Points
- The BPSC 72nd CCE Prelims Exam, initially set for 25 October 2026, is postponed.
- The exam was previously scheduled for 26 July 2026 and 25 October 2026.
- The exam has been postponed due to unavoidable reasons; no new date is announced.
BPSC 72nd Prelims Exam 2026: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a public notice which mentions that the exam for the 72nd CCE Preliminary Examination has been postponed due to unavoidable reasons. There is no mention of the exam date. Previously, the exam was scheduled to be held on 25 October 2026. As of now, the exam has been postponed twice, with the initial exam date being 26 July 2026 and the other date 25 October 2026. The notice in this regard has been released on the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bihar.gov.in.
एकीकृत 72वीं संयुक्त (प्रारंभिक) प्रतियोगिता परीक्षा दिनांक 25 अक्टूबर, 2026 (रविवार) को आयोजित होनी थी। उक्त परीक्षा अपरिहार्य कारण से स्थगित की जाती है। परीक्षा आयोजन की नई तिथि की सूचना बाद में दी जाएगी। #BPSC #BPSCExam #BPSCNotice #BPSCUpdates #BPSCNotification #72thBPSC #72thCCE #BPSC72thExam #BPSC72thCCE— Bihar Public Service Commission (@BPSCOffice) October 12, 2026
BPSC 72nd Prelims Exam Date Notice 2026
The candidates who are aspiring for the BPSC 72nd CCE Prelims should check the official exam date notice released by the commission. As per the notice, the exam date has been postponed with no mention of the new dates.
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BPSC 72nd CCE Prelims Exam Date Notice 2026
BPSC 72nd Prelims Expected Exam Date 2026
The BPSC has been continuously postponing the 72nd CCE Prelims examination consecutively two times. Initially, the exam was scheduled to be held on 26 July 2026 and then it was rescheduled for 25 October 2026. Now, the exam is again postponed with no new dates assigned. The candidates who are preparing for the exam should keep a tab on the official website for any exam date related information.
Why is the BPSC 72nd Prelims Exam 2026 Postponed?
According to the official notice published by the BPSC, “The preliminary exam, originally scheduled for Sunday, October 25, 2026, has been postponed due to unavoidable reasons”. Other than this, no reason is mentioned for the postponement of the examination.
What Should the Candidates Do Now?
The candidates who have applied for the BPSC 72nd CCE should not distract themselves from these postponements. Instead, they should wisely use this time to prepare more strategically and cover their remaining parts of the syllabus (is left any). Here are some points or tips to follow for now:
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Stick to Your Preparation: As there is no official information about the prelims exam date, the candidates should not stop their preparation midway. They should stick to the preparation and try to make it stronger by revision and practice.
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Attempt Mock Tests: Try and attempt more mock tests- section-wise as well as full length tests. This will help you strengthen your topics and prepare well for the exam.
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Keep a Note of Weak Points: While analysing your performance through the mock tests, the candidates should note the topics where they are lagging behind or which questions they are making mistakes at. Revise them thoroughly.
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.