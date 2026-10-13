GATE 2027 Correction Window Opens Tomorrow at gate2027.iitm.ac.in; Check Details

IIT Madras will activate the GATE 2027 correction window tomorrow, October 14, 2026, for all registered candidates. Candidates who have completed their GATE 2027 registration and paid the application fee can log in to the GOAPS portal and rectify the details they filled in by mistake. The GATE 2027 correction window will remain open for a week, and the last date to make corrections is October 21, 2026. No request will be accepted after the GATE 2027 correction window closes, so candidates should use this one chance carefully. The organising institute, IIT Madras, has already closed regular registration on October 5, 2026 and extended registration with late fee on October 12, 2026, which means the GATE 2027 correction window is now the only route left for fixing application errors. GATE 2027: Important Dates

Candidates can refer to the table and mark their calendar in order to not miss any important event related to GATE 2027. Activity Date Day Opening of GATE 2027 application rectification (correction window) 14 October 2026 Wednesday Closing of GATE 2027 application rectification (correction window) 21 October 2026 Wednesday City allotment notification 4 January 2027 Monday Admit card download To be notified To be notified GATE 2027 examination – Week 1 6 and 7 February 2027 Saturday, Sunday GATE 2027 examination – Week 2 13 and 14 February 2027 Saturday, Sunday GATE 2027 examination – Week 3 20 and 21 February 2027 Saturday, Sunday Announcement of GATE 2027 results 19 March 2027 Friday GATE 2027 Correction Window Official Website

Candidates can visit gate2027.iitm.ac.in to make any correction in the application form. The link for the GATE 2027 correction window is placed inside the GOAPS portal, which opens from the same website. Logging in with the enrolment ID and password is enough to reach the edit option, and there is no separate registration needed for the GATE 2027 correction window. The helpdesk of the GATE-JAM Office at IIT Madras can also be contacted for any technical trouble faced during the correction process. How to Edit GATE 2027 Application Form The GATE 2027 correction window is simple to use, and the whole process takes only a few minutes. Candidates must keep their documents ready before starting, because some changes need proof to be uploaded in PDF format. The steps given below explain how to edit the GATE 2027 application form:

Open the official website gate2027.iitm.ac.in and go to the GOAPS portal.

Log in using your GATE 2027 enrolment ID and password.

On the dashboard, click on the correction link or the edit application form option.

Select the details you want to change and enter the correct information.

Upload the supporting document wherever it is asked, such as a name change document or the 10th marksheet for a date of birth change.

Pay the correction fee online if your change falls under the paid category.

Review every edited field once again before the final submission.

Submit the form and download the revised application PDF for future use. Note: Corrections can be submitted only once during the GATE 2027 correction window, so all mistakes should be fixed in a single attempt. List of Editable Details in GATE 2027 Application Form

IIT Madras allows candidates to edit only a few selected details during the GATE 2027 correction window. Most of the personal, academic and exam related information can be changed, but some of these changes need a document and a fee. The details that can be edited by a candidate are: Name of the candidate, with a name change document in PDF format of 10 KB to 600 KB

Date of birth, with the 10th marksheet or a valid date of birth document

Gender

Category, which means a shift between General, OBC, SC and ST

PwD or dyslexic status, along with other similar learning abilities

Address details of parents or guardians, and the correspondence address

College name, college location, roll number and registration number

Details of the qualifying degree

Choice of examination cities

Existing test paper, and adding a second paper as per the allowed paper combination

Non Editable Fields in GATE Application Form 2027 A few entries in the application are locked permanently, and no amount of fee or document can change them during the GATE 2027 correction window. These fields are treated as identity records, and the organising institute does not entertain any request for them through email, phone or post. The fields that a candidate cannot change are: The email ID used at the time of registration, since all future communication is sent to it

The registered mobile number linked with the application

Nationality, which cannot be switched from Indian to foreign national or the other way round

The enrolment ID and the login credentials of the GOAPS account

Documents that the scrutiny committee has already accepted, as those files are locked Note: Candidates are also reminded not to delete their verified or unverified DigiLocker accounts after the application and fee payment, because all future communication from GATE 2027 is made only through that DigiLocker account.

What is the application fee for GATE 2027? The fee for correcting an application depends on the type of change, and not every correction costs money. Changes such as the details of parents or guardians, the correspondence address, the college name and location, the roll number and the qualifying degree details are free of cost. A fixed charge of ₹500 applies per paper for changes like the name, date of birth, choice of examination cities, the existing paper and a change of category to SC or ST. Shifts that move a candidate from a reserved or female status to a general status cost more, since the difference of the application fee is also recovered. Adding a second paper is a separate case, where the candidate pays the ₹500 correction charge along with the full application fee for the second paper, which is ₹900 for female, SC, ST and PwD candidates and ₹1800 for General, OBC and EWS candidates. The payment is made online through the GOAPS portal, and the correction is processed only after the transaction shows success. Candidates must also remember that the fee differs from one change to another, so the exact amount should be checked in the table below before starting.

Type of Change Fee Charged Change in name ₹500 Change in date of birth ₹500 Change in choice of examination cities ₹500 Change of existing paper ₹500 Change of gender to female ₹500 Change of category to SC or ST ₹500 Change from non-PwD to PwD or dyslexic ₹500 Any other category change ₹500 Change of gender from female to any other gender ₹500 for SC, ST and PwD candidates; ₹1500 for all other candidates Change of category from SC or ST to any other category ₹500 for female and PwD candidates; ₹1500 for all other candidates Change from PwD or dyslexic to non-PwD or non-dyslexic ₹500 for female, SC and ST candidates; ₹1500 for all other candidates Adding a second test paper ₹500 plus the application fee of the second paper (₹900 for female, SC, ST and PwD; ₹1800 for General, OBC and EWS) Parents or guardian details and correspondence address Nil College name, location and roll number Nil Details of the qualifying degree Nil