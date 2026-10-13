Bangladesh has inked a $335.78 million concessional loan deal with China to expand and modernise Mongla Port, its second-largest seaport, which could in turn send strategic aftermaths for India. Located around 80 km from the Indian border, the port occupies a crucial position along the Bay of Bengal, thus positioning the agreement momentous beyond its economic objectives. Mongla Port is set to get new container terminals and cargo-handling facilities to bolster its capacity. What does the China-Bangladesh deal involve? The loan, granted by the Export-Import Bank of China, is worth 2.404 billion yuan, which is equivalent to approximately $335.78 million. According to Bangladesh’s Economic Relations Division, the financing posseses a concessional interest rate of 2 per cent, with a repayment period of 20 years, including a five-year grace period.

The project will involve constructing two container terminals, a container yard, a container delivery yard and designated cargo-handling facilities. The expansion is slated to boost the port’s efficiency and bolster Bangladesh’s maritime trade infrastructure. For Dhaka, the agreement provides an opportunity to elevate trade connectivity, handle larger cargo volumes and promote economic growth. For Beijing, financing strategically situated infrastructure deepens economic engagement with Bangladesh and bolsters its commercial footprint in South Asia. Why is India watching closely the Mongla Port? The port’s proximity to India makes the project especially critical and a pressing concern for India. Mongla is situated near the Indian border and offers access to the Bay of Bengal, a maritime region critical to India’s trade, energy security and naval interests.

Historically, India has regarded Bangladesh as an integral partner in its neighbourhood, especially because of the two countries’ shared border, trade links and connectivity around India’s northeastern states. However, China’s extending footprints with infrastructure presence in Bangladesh could complicate India’s stature and bid to sustain its strategic influence in the region. What fuels the doubts is the timing of the deal. In 2025, Bangladesh cancelled an Indian-backed economic zone project near Mongla after the proposed developer failed to start construction within the definite period. The land had originally been earmarked for India under a bilateral agreement signed in 2015. Thus, the subsequent extension of Chinese involvement around the same port underscores the soaring competition between China and India for economic and strategic partnerships in Bangladesh.