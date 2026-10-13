NEET MDS 2026 Counselling: Qualifying Percentile Reduced, Check Revised Category-wise Cutoff Marks

The National Board of Examinations has reduced the qualifying percentile for NEET PG MDS Admissions. According to the official notification issued, the Ministry has decided to lower the qualifying cutoff percentile for NEET MDS 2026 by 20.576 percentile points for each category.

Admissions to the remaining seats will be conducted as per the revised cutoffs issued. It must be noted that the allotment result for the third round of counselling for NEET MDS 2026 is yet to be issued by the Medical Counselling Committee.

The cutoff has been reduced in pursuance of DCI MDS Regulations, 2027 and the 2nd proviso in clause 7(1)ol DCI Master of Dental Surgery Course (1st Amendment) Regulations, 2018.

NEET MDS cutoff Reduction 2026 Official Notification - Click Here