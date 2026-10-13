NEET MDS 2026 Counselling: Qualifying Percentile Reduced, Check Revised Category-wise Cutoff Marks
NEET MDS 2026 counselling cutoff marks for admissions have been reduced for all categories by 20.576 percentile.
The National Board of Examinations has reduced the qualifying percentile for NEET PG MDS Admissions. According to the official notification issued, the Ministry has decided to lower the qualifying cutoff percentile for NEET MDS 2026 by 20.576 percentile points for each category.
Admissions to the remaining seats will be conducted as per the revised cutoffs issued. It must be noted that the allotment result for the third round of counselling for NEET MDS 2026 is yet to be issued by the Medical Counselling Committee.
The cutoff has been reduced in pursuance of DCI MDS Regulations, 2027 and the 2nd proviso in clause 7(1)ol DCI Master of Dental Surgery Course (1st Amendment) Regulations, 2018.
NEET MDS cutoff Reduction 2026 Official Notification - Click Here
NEET MDS Counselling 2026: Category-wise Cutoff Reduction
The reduced cutoff for each category, along with the prescribed cutoff percentile is provided below
|
Category
|
Prescribed cutoff percentile (As per Information Bulletin)
|
Revised cutoff percentile
|
General Category
(UR/EWS)
|
50
|
29.424
|
SC/ST/OBC (lncluding
PWD of SC/ST/OBC)
|
40
|
19.424
|
UR.PWD
|
45
|
24.424
NEET MDS Counselling 2026: Round 3 Seat Allotment
As per the counselling schedule released, the NEET MDS Counselling Round 3 seat allotment result was to be released between October 10 and 12, 2026. MCC has yet to release the third-round seat allotment result. An official notification regarding the NEET MDS Round 3 provisional allotment result is expected soon. Students are advised to keep visiting the website for updates.
What After NEET MDS Round 3 Allotment Result
After the third round seat allotment result is announced, students allotted seats are required to report to the allotted colleges with the required documents for verification and admission. Students must complete the document verification and admission process within the deadline provided. After the admissions to the third round of counselling is completed, the online stray vacancy round will be conducted depending on the seat vacancy after the previous counselling round. Candidates can register for the online stray vacancy round through the link on the official counselling website.
Also Read: UP Scholarship 2026-27 Eligibility Criteria: Check Income Limit, Qualification and Category-Wise Rules
CUCET 2027 Registration Begins At cucet.cuchd.in: How To Apply, Exam Mode and Scholarship Details
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.