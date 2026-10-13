CUCET 2027 Registration Begins At cucet.cuchd.in: How To Apply, Exam Mode and Scholarship Details

CUCET 2027 Application Form: The Chandigarh University has started the registration process for the Chandigarh University Common Entrance Test (CUCET) 2027 Phase 1. Interested candidates, aiming to take admission into the university can fill out the application form online or through the offline mode.

Candidates can apply for the entrance examination on the official website, cucet.cuchd.in⁠ and are eligible for scholarships also.

How to Fill CUCET 2027 Application Form?

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the registration process: