CUCET 2027 Registration Begins At cucet.cuchd.in: How To Apply, Exam Mode and Scholarship Details
The Chandigarh University has released the CUCET 2027 Phase 1 application form for students seeking admission to its undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. Candidates can apply online or offline, select their preferred examination slot and check scholarship opportunities based on their performance.
CUCET 2027 Application Form: The Chandigarh University has started the registration process for the Chandigarh University Common Entrance Test (CUCET) 2027 Phase 1. Interested candidates, aiming to take admission into the university can fill out the application form online or through the offline mode.
Candidates can apply for the entrance examination on the official website, cucet.cuchd.in and are eligible for scholarships also.
How to Fill CUCET 2027 Application Form?
Candidates can follow these steps to complete the registration process:
- Visit the official Chandigarh University website, cucet.cuchd.in.
- Select the preferred campus and enter details such as name, email ID, mobile number, date of birth and city.
- Choose the preferred discipline and programme.
- Log in after registration and fill in the required personal, academic and contact details.
- Pay the application fee through the available online payment options, including net banking, credit card or debit card.
- Select the preferred examination date and slot to complete the process.
How To Apply Offline For CUCET 2027?
Candidates applying offline can purchase the application form for Rs 1,000 from the university’s admission offices or authorised centres. They must use the unique number provided on the form while registering on the official website.
CUCET 2027 Exam Mode And Requirements
CUCET 2027 Phase 1 will be conducted as a remote-proctored examination, allowing candidates to take the test from home. Candidates will need a laptop or desktop computer with a camera to appear for the examination.
The university will send examination-related details to candidates through their registered email IDs. Students should regularly check the official website for updates on the exam schedule and application deadline.
CUCET 2027 Scholarships
Candidates can also explore scholarship opportunities offered by the Chandigarh University. The university offers tuition fee waivers of up to 100 per cent, with the benefit depending on the applicable scholarship criteria and performance.
Direct Link To Apply For Scholarships At Chandigarh University
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Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.