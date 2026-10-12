KEA KSET Answer Key 2026:The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the Karnataka SET (KSET) 2026 Answer Key for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET-2026) exam. Along with the provisional answer key and response sheet, the KEA has also released the detailed steps to raise objections, if any in online mode. The KEA had conducted the Karnataka State Eligibility Test on October 11, 2026, across the state. The answer keys is available to download for 37 specified subjects alongside General Studies (Paper-1) on the official website. Candidates who appeared in the written exam can download the KEA KSET Answer Key 2026 after using their login credentials at the link on the official website-https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. KEA KSET Answer Key 2026 Download Link The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) released the answer keys on October 12, 2026, for the exam conducted on October 11, 2026. Candidates can download the KSET Answer Key 2026 for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET-2026) through the link on the official website. You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-

KSET Answer Key 2026 Download Link What's Next After KSET 2026 Answer Key? All the candidates are advised to download the provisional answer key and raise their objections, if any, through the official website. Candidates can raise their objections, if any in online mode by October 14, 2026, at 10:30 AM. The subject expert committee will review all the submitted objections properly and address all the grievances. The Committee will determine the final answer key based on their verdict. Karnataka SET Answer Key 2026 Key Highlights The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is conducting KSET-2026 for Assistant Professor eligibility across 37 subjects on October 11, 2026. You can check the overview of the KSET-2026 given below Event Details Exam name Karnataka State Eligibility Test for Assistant Professors, 2026 (KSET-2026) Conducting body Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) Exam date October 11, 2026 Answer Key status Out Answer Key Release date October 12, 2026 Raise Objection till October 14, 2026 Official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

How to download Karnataka SET Answer Key 2026? Candidates can download the Karnataka SET Answer Key 2026 through the official website. Candidates can download the answer key pdf from the official KEA portal by following these steps: Open the official KEA portal: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Find the KSET 2026 Publication of KSET-2026 Answer Keys link on the homepage.

Click the link, and you will get the answer key on your screen.

Download and save the same for future reference. KSET Answer Key 2026: How To Raise an Objection? Candidates can download the KEA KSET Answer Key 2026 through the official website and raise their objections, if any in online mode. Candidates will have to submit objections online via the official KEA website by October 14, 2026, at 10:30 AM. You can raise your objections with all the crucial details such as paper, subject, exam date, version code, question number etc as per the guidelines. You will have to submit the supporting documents in PDF format, and a non-refundable fee of ₹50 per objection.

Know What Is KSET Marking Scheme 2026? The KSET (Karnataka State Eligibility Test), which is the gateway for Assistant Professor positions wah held on October 11, 2026, in an offline (OMR) based mode. Under the marking scheme, candidates can know details of the marks allotment for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test. Below are the details of the marking criteria that help you estimate your scores accurately. Marking Particulars Details Paper I Questions & Marks 50 Questions (100 Marks) Paper II Questions & Marks 100 Questions (200 Marks) Marks for Correct Answer +2 Marks Marks for Incorrect Answer 0 (No Negative Marking) Marks for Unattempted Questions 0 Marks Score Calculation Formula Total Score = (Total Correct Answers in Paper I + Paper II) × 2 Why is the KEA 2026 Answer Key Important?