India's tour of New Zealand 2026 has now reached its final chapter, with the last match set to begin on Friday, November 27. The second Test between both sides will be played at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

The first Test in Wellington ended in a draw on a flat surface. With both teams in contention in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final race, this match holds significant importance for both sides.

In this article, check out the match details, date, timing, venue, squads and live streaming details of the India vs New Zealand 2nd Test.

All eyes on the 2️⃣nd #NZvIND Test 🤩 All our focus on winning the series 🏆 Let's go #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 https://t.co/a4dBjJrpjL — BCCI (@BCCI) November 26, 2026

New Zealand vs India 2nd Test: Match Details

The second Test will start at its usual time of 3:30 PM IST, the same as the first match. Here are the key details: