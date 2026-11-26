New Zealand vs India 2nd Test 2026: Check Match Details, Squads and Live Streaming
With the WTC Final race on the line, India will eye a must-win result against New Zealand in the second Test. Check match details, squads, head-to-head record and live streaming information.
India's tour of New Zealand 2026 has now reached its final chapter, with the last match set to begin on Friday, November 27. The second Test between both sides will be played at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.
The first Test in Wellington ended in a draw on a flat surface. With both teams in contention in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final race, this match holds significant importance for both sides.
In this article, check out the match details, date, timing, venue, squads and live streaming details of the India vs New Zealand 2nd Test.
All eyes on the 2️⃣nd #NZvIND Test 🤩 All our focus on winning the series 🏆 Let's go #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 https://t.co/a4dBjJrpjL— BCCI (@BCCI) November 26, 2026
New Zealand vs India 2nd Test: Match Details
The second Test will start at its usual time of 3:30 PM IST, the same as the first match. Here are the key details:
|
Details
|
Information
|
Match
|
India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test
|
Series
|
India Tour of New Zealand 2026
|
Date
|
November 27 to December 1, 2026
|
Day
|
Friday to Tuesday
|
Time
|
3:30 PM IST
|
Toss
|
3:00 PM IST
|
Venue
|
Hagley Oval, Christchurch, New Zealand
IND vs NZ: Head-to-Head Record in Test
Both sides have played 66 Test matches against each other. India have dominated the overall record with 22 wins, while New Zealand have registered 16 victories. A total of 28 matches have ended in a draw.
-
Total matches: 66
-
India won: 22
-
New Zealand won: 16
-
Draw: 28
NZ vs IND 2nd Test 2026: Squads
New Zealand Squad
|
Player
|
Role
|
Tom Latham (C)
|
WK-Batter
|
Tom Blundell (WK)
|
WK-Batter
|
Devon Conway
|
WK-Batter
|
Henry Nicholls
|
Batter
|
Rachin Ravindra
|
Batting Allrounder
|
Daryl Mitchell
|
Batting Allrounder
|
Glenn Phillips
|
Batting Allrounder
|
Nathan Smith
|
Bowling Allrounder
|
Kyle Jamieson
|
Bowler
|
Matt Henry
|
Bowler
|
Jacob Duffy
|
Bowler
|
Will Young
|
Batter
|
Dean Foxcroft
|
Bowling Allrounder
|
Matthew Fisher
|
Bowler
India Squad
|
Player
|
Role
|
Shubman Gill (C)
|
Batter
|
Rishabh Pant (WK)
|
WK-Batter
|
WK-Batter
|
Yashasvi Jaiswal
|
Batter
|
Devdutt Padikkal
|
Batter
|
Washington Sundar
|
Bowling Allrounder
|
Dhruv Jurel
|
WK-Batter
|
Akash Deep
|
Bowler
|
Anshul Kamboj
|
Bowling Allrounder
|
Jasprit Bumrah
|
Bowler
|
Prasidh Krishna
|
Bowler
|
Ravindra Jadeja
|
Bowling Allrounder
|
Mohammed Siraj
|
Bowler
|
Sai Sudharsan
|
Batter
|
Nitish Kumar Reddy
|
Batting Allrounder
|
Gurnoor Brar
|
Bowler
New Zealand vs India 2nd Test 2026: Where to Watch Live
The second Test between India and New Zealand will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network. Fans can also watch the live streaming of the match on the SonyLIV app and website.
Also READ: New Zealand vs India Test Series 2026: Schedule, Head-to-Head Record, Squads and Live Streaming Details
Senior Executive - Editorial
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
For inquiries or professional insights, you can reach him directly at varun.verma@jagrannewmedia.com