In India, gold prices are currently in the spotlight. Indians consider gold an auspicious metal, traditionally used for religious offerings and donations at temples. The practice of donating gold holds great cultural and religious significance, particularly at the Tirumala Temple and other South Indian shrines.

A Chennai-based businessman, Vardhaman Jain, is making headlines after donating 121 kg of specially crafted gold ornaments to Lord Venkateswara at the Tirumala Temple in Andhra Pradesh.

The offering, valued between ₹160 crore and ₹206 crore, is reportedly the largest individual gold donation in the shrine's history.

The donation comes as gold prices crash in the Indian market, making its current bullion value particularly significant.

At today's rates, 121 kg of gold is worth approximately ₹152.51 crore for 24-karat and ₹139.82 crore for 22-karat gold. But who is Vardhaman Jain? Here is everything you need to know.