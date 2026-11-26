Who Is Vardhaman Jain? Businessman Donates 121 Kg Gold To Tirumala Temple; Check Its Value at Today's Gold Rates
Chennai businessman Vardhaman Jain donated 121 kg of gold ornaments to Tirumala Temple. Check the donation's estimated value at today's gold rates and learn about his business background.
In India, gold prices are currently in the spotlight. Indians consider gold an auspicious metal, traditionally used for religious offerings and donations at temples. The practice of donating gold holds great cultural and religious significance, particularly at the Tirumala Temple and other South Indian shrines.
A Chennai-based businessman, Vardhaman Jain, is making headlines after donating 121 kg of specially crafted gold ornaments to Lord Venkateswara at the Tirumala Temple in Andhra Pradesh.
The offering, valued between ₹160 crore and ₹206 crore, is reportedly the largest individual gold donation in the shrine's history.
The donation comes as gold prices crash in the Indian market, making its current bullion value particularly significant.
At today's rates, 121 kg of gold is worth approximately ₹152.51 crore for 24-karat and ₹139.82 crore for 22-karat gold. But who is Vardhaman Jain? Here is everything you need to know.
Gold Rates Today: How Much Does 121 Kg of Gold Cost Today?
As of November 26, 2026, the estimated raw metal value of 121 kg of gold is approximately ₹152.51 crore for 24-karat gold and ₹139.82 crore for 22-karat gold, based on Delhi's retail bullion rates.
The calculation is based on 1,21,000 grams of gold, equivalent to 121 kg.
121 Kg Gold Rate in India Today
|
Gold Purity
|
Delhi Rate (per 10g)
|
Value of 121 Kg
|
24 Karat
|
₹1,26,040
|
₹152.51 crore
|
22 Karat
|
₹1,15,550
|
₹139.82 crore
In Chennai, the estimated Gold Rate is slightly different:
|
Gold Purity
|
Chennai Rate (per 10g)
|
Value of 121 Kg
|
24 Karat
|
₹1,25,890
|
₹152.33 crore
|
22 Karat
|
₹1,15,400
|
₹139.63 crore
These figures represent the estimated bullion value and exclude GST and jewellery-making charges.
What Does Vardhaman Jain's 121 Kg Gold Donation Include?
The offering reportedly comprises 45 to 47 specially crafted gold ornaments arranged into nine sets. The collection took approximately 15 months to complete.
Some of its key components include:
-
Srivari Crown: A specially designed gold crown for Lord Venkateswara.
-
Padma Paadalu: Gold ornaments representing the deity's sacred lotus feet.
-
Vaddanam: An ornamental gold waist belt.
-
Bhujakeertulu: Traditional shoulder ornaments.
-
Sankhu-Chakralu: Gold representations of the sacred conch and discus.
-
Abhaya Hastalu: Protective hand ornaments.
Also Read: Gold Rate Today: Gold Prices Crash Over ₹4,000 in India; Will the Yellow Metal Lose More Shine? Check 24K Rates in 20 Cities And 30-Day Trend
Senior Executive - Editorial
Aishwarya Samant is a journalist with over 4 years of experience navigating the fast-paced corporate media landscape. She specializes in decoding business news, world economy, personal finance, and stock market trends, often adding a subtle touch of political perspective to keep things interesting.
Having worked with reputed organizations like ZEE, TV9, News24, and NewsX, she is no stranger to the newsroom hustle and the demands of real-time storytelling. Her writing style is fast-paced, engaging, and crafted to connect seamlessly with diverse audiences across platforms. She approaches every story from the reader’s point of view, breaking down complex topics into clear, relatable narratives backed by solid facts and credible sources. While she’s confident in expressing strong viewpoints, she ensures balance with insights. Sharp, fact-driven content that informs, engages, and keeps readers coming back for more.