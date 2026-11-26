In the first semifinal of the ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026, India A and Sri Lanka A will face each other on Thursday, November 26.

Both sides are filled with exciting young names who are making their mark across the cricketing world. The winner will qualify for the final of the tournament, while the losing team will be eliminated.

Check out the toss update, playing XI and other relevant details from the match.

Our Playing XI for the all important semi-final 🙌 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/RbuCirmUmQ #TeamIndia | #RisingStarsAsiaCup | #SLAvINDA https://t.co/sqodCK7aru — BCCI (@BCCI) November 26, 2026

India A vs Sri Lanka A Match Details

The semi final 1 of this tournament will be played at West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha. Here are all the details of the match.

Key Match Details