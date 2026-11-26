India A vs Sri Lanka A, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Semifinal 1: Check Toss, Playing XI and Team Changes
India A vs Sri Lanka A, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Check who won the toss, playing XIs of both teams, changes in the lineups and other important match details from the first semifinal.
In the first semifinal of the ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026, India A and Sri Lanka A will face each other on Thursday, November 26.
Both sides are filled with exciting young names who are making their mark across the cricketing world. The winner will qualify for the final of the tournament, while the losing team will be eliminated.
Check out the toss update, playing XI and other relevant details from the match.
Our Playing XI for the all important semi-final 🙌 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/RbuCirmUmQ #TeamIndia | #RisingStarsAsiaCup | #SLAvINDA https://t.co/sqodCK7aru— BCCI (@BCCI) November 26, 2026
India A vs Sri Lanka A Match Details
The semi final 1 of this tournament will be played at West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha. Here are all the details of the match.
Key Match Details
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Details
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Information
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Match
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India A vs Sri Lanka A, 1st Semifinal
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Tournament
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ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026
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Date
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Thursday, November 26
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Venue
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West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha
IND A vs SL A Toss Update
Indian skipper Tilak Varma has won the toss and decided to bat first against Sri Lanka A in the first semifinal of the ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026.
With pacers performing well in the second innings throughout the tournament, India's decision to bat first will be an important one.
India A Playing XI
India A have made just 1 change to their playing XI. Tanush Kotian comes into the side, replacing Prabhsimran Singh. The remaining 10 players are unchanged.
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Player
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Role
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Abhishek Sharma
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Batter
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Batter
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Tilak Varma (C)
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Batter
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Kumar Kushagra (WK)
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Wicketkeeper-Batter
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Rinku Singh (VC)
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Batter
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Shahbaz Ahmed
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All-rounder
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Suryansh Shedge
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All-rounder
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Tanush Kotian
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All-rounder
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Harsh Dubey
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All-rounder
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Harshit Rana
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Bowler
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Arshad Khan
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All-rounder
Sri Lanka A Playing XI
|Player
|Role
|Lasith Croospulle
|Batter
|Sineth Jayawardena
|Batter
|Nishan Madushka (WK)
|Wicketkeeper-Batter
|Pavan Rathnayake (C)
|Batter
|Nipun Dhananjaya
|Batter
|Janith Liyanage
|All-rounder
|Wanuja Sahan
|All-rounder
|Vijayakanth Viyaskanth
|Bowler
|Ravindu Fernando
|All-rounder
|Lahiru Samarakoon
|All-rounder
|Garuka Sanketh
|Bowler
Also READ: India A vs Sri Lanka A, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Match Details, Head-to-Head, Squads and Live Streaming
Senior Executive - Editorial
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
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