Chandigarh:- Punjab Police has officially released the category-wise cutoff marks for Stage III (Document Scrutiny) under the Recruitment for the Post of Police Constable in District and Armed Police Cadre-2026. Candidates who cleared the Computer-Based Test (CBT) and Physical Measurement and Screening Test (PMT/PST) can now check their official overall and female cutoff marks on the official website, i.e., punjabpolice.gov.in. For the General or Unreserved category candidates, the Stage III Document Verification cutoff marks stand at 81.96858 for overall candidates and 73.80161 for female candidates, while the Backwards Classes (Punjab) CUTOFF IS 79.64943 overall and 67.94401 for female candidates.

Punjab Police Constable PST/ PMT Cutoff Marks 2026

The category-wise cutoff marks for the Punjab Police constable have been released on the official website at punjabpolice.gov.in. The cutoff marks PDF includes details like the category of the candidates, overall cutoff marks and the female cutoff marks. Candidates can check their category-wise cutoff marks from the official PDF given below:-