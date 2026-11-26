Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2026 Out for Stage III Document Verification; Check Category-Wise Marks
Punjab Police Constable Cutoff marks 2026 have been released by the Punjab Police on its official website. Candidates who have qualified the PST/PMT stage will now be called for the Document Verification stage. Check the complete details below.
Key Points
- Punjab Police released Stage III cutoff marks for Constable recruitment 2026.
- Candidates can check official category-wise cutoffs at punjabpolice.gov.in.
- General category cutoffs for 2026 are 81.96858 (overall) & 73.80161 (female).
Chandigarh:- Punjab Police has officially released the category-wise cutoff marks for Stage III (Document Scrutiny) under the Recruitment for the Post of Police Constable in District and Armed Police Cadre-2026. Candidates who cleared the Computer-Based Test (CBT) and Physical Measurement and Screening Test (PMT/PST) can now check their official overall and female cutoff marks on the official website, i.e., punjabpolice.gov.in. For the General or Unreserved category candidates, the Stage III Document Verification cutoff marks stand at 81.96858 for overall candidates and 73.80161 for female candidates, while the Backwards Classes (Punjab) CUTOFF IS 79.64943 overall and 67.94401 for female candidates.
Punjab Police Constable PST/ PMT Cutoff Marks 2026
The category-wise cutoff marks for the Punjab Police constable have been released on the official website at punjabpolice.gov.in. The cutoff marks PDF includes details like the category of the candidates, overall cutoff marks and the female cutoff marks. Candidates can check their category-wise cutoff marks from the official PDF given below:-
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Punjab Police Constable PST/PMT Cutoff Marks 2026
Also check, Punjab Police Constable Result 2026 (OUT)
Punjab Police Constable PST/PMT Category-Wise Cutoff Marks 2026
The recruitment body for the Punjab Police Constable posts has released the PST/PMT cutoff marks in a PDF format. The PDF contains the overall cutoff and the female cutoff marks obtained by the candidates in the PST/PMT stage. Given below are the complete category-wise cutoff marks for the candidates who appeared for the second stage of the selection process for the recruitment of Punjab Police Constable 2026:-
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Candidate Category
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Overall Cutoff Marks
|
Female Cutoff Marks
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Backward Classes, Punjab
|
79.64943
|
67.94401
|
Economically Weaker Sections, Punjab
|
73.45092
|
61.56921
|
Ex-Serviceman (General), Punjab
|
54.99493
|
–
|
Ex-Serviceman Backwards Classes, Punjab
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53.26677
|
–
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Ex-Serviceman Scheduled Castes Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikh, Punjab
|
47.83204
|
–
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Ex-Serviceman Scheduled Castes Ramdasia & Others, Punjab
|
55.92004
|
–
|
General / Open / Unreserved
|
81.96858
|
73.80161
|
Scheduled Castes Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikhs, Punjab
|
73.45092
|
65.55093
|
Scheduled Castes Ramdasia & Others, Punjab
|
73.45092
|
65.55093
|
Scheduled Castes Ramdasia & Others, Punjab
|
78.7695
|
67.94401
|
Wards of Freedom Fighters, Punjab
|
45.47548
|
43.51347
|
Wards of Police Personnel
|
43.90641
|
44.87981
What After Qualifying PMT/PST Stage of Punjab Police Constable 2026?
Candidates who meet or exceed the Stage-III cutoff marks in their respective categories will now be called for the next stage of the selection process, that is, Document Verification. Candidates who have been shortlisted for the Document Verification stage should keep their original education certificates, Punjab domicile, category certificates, date of birth proof, and printed application form ready for the document verification stage.
Also check, Odisha Police CPSE 2026 Exam Date OUT at ousssc.odisha.gov.in; check subject-wise dates and Shift Timings
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