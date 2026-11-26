CSPDCL Recruitment 2026: The Chhattisgarh State Power Companies has officially extended the last date to submit the online application form for CSPDCL Recruitment 2026. Earlier the application deadline was November 26, 2026 which has now been extended till December 3, 2026. Through this recruitment drive a total of 1,501 vacancies will be filled across Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Company Limited (CSPDCL), CSPTCL and CSPGCL. Interested and eligible candidates must complete their registration through the official website.

CSPDCL Recruitment 2026 Apply Link

Candidates who have not yet submitted their application forms can now complete the registration process by December 3, 2026. The recruitment includes various posts such as Assistant Engineer, Junior Engineer, Data Entry Operator, Attendant (Plant), Stenographer, Medical Officer and several other technical and non-technical posts. Check the direct link to apply online and official notification in the table below.