CSPDCL Recruitment 2026 Last Date Extended, Apply for 1,501 Vacancies Till December 3
CSPDCL Recruitment 2026 Last Date Extended: Chhattisgarh State Power Companies have extended the application deadline for 1,501 vacancies under CSPDCL, CSPTCL and CSPGCL Recruitment 2026. Eligible candidates can now apply online till December 3, 2026 through the official website.
Key Points
- The application deadline for CSPDCL Recruitment 2026 is extended to December 3, 2026.
- A total of 1,501 vacancies will be filled across CSPDCL, CSPTCL, and CSPGCL.
- Posts include Assistant Engineer, Junior Engineer, Data Entry Operator, and more.
CSPDCL Recruitment 2026: The Chhattisgarh State Power Companies has officially extended the last date to submit the online application form for CSPDCL Recruitment 2026. Earlier the application deadline was November 26, 2026 which has now been extended till December 3, 2026. Through this recruitment drive a total of 1,501 vacancies will be filled across Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Company Limited (CSPDCL), CSPTCL and CSPGCL. Interested and eligible candidates must complete their registration through the official website.
CSPDCL Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
Candidates who have not yet submitted their application forms can now complete the registration process by December 3, 2026. The recruitment includes various posts such as Assistant Engineer, Junior Engineer, Data Entry Operator, Attendant (Plant), Stenographer, Medical Officer and several other technical and non-technical posts. Check the direct link to apply online and official notification in the table below.
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CSPDCL Recruitment 2026 Link
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CSPDCL Recruitment 2026 Official Notice
CSPDCL Recruitment 2026: Highlights
The recruitment notification was released under Advertisement No. 1/2026 and 2/2026. Check the important details below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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Chhattisgarh State Power Companies
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Recruitment Name
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CSPDCL Recruitment 2026
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Total Vacancies
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1,501
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Advertisement Number
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1/2026 and 2/2026
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Posts
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AE, JE, DEO and Others
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Application Mode
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Online
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Application Start Date
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November 6, 2026
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Old Last Date
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November 26, 2026
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Extended Last Date
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December 3, 2026
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Job Location
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Chhattisgarh
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Official Website
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cspc.co.in
CSPDCL Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Before applying candidates must possess the prescribed eligibility conditions as stated in the official notification. Check all the details below.
1. Educational Qualification
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Assistant Engineer: Must have a Four year B.E./B.Tech. degree in the relevant engineering discipline.
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Junior Engineer:Candidates must have an engineering diploma or four-year engineering degree in the relevant discipline.
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Data Entry Operator: Relevant computer science/IT qualification or a computer qualification.
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Medical Officer: MBBS degree with valid medical registration.
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Accounts Officer: CA, CMA or ICWA qualification.
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Attendant (Plant): Class 10 qualification and a relevant two-year ITI certificate.
2. Age Limit-
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The minimum age is 18 years or 21 years depending on the post.
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The maximum age varies as per category and domicile.
How to Apply Online for CSPDCL Recruitment 2026?
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to complete the online application process-
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Visit the official website at cspc.co.in.
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On the homepage click on the CSPDCL Recruitment 2026 application link.
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Now complete your registration using your basic details.
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Log in using your registration credentials.
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Fill the application form with personal and educational details.
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Upload the required photograph such as signature and documents.
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Pay the application fee online as per category.
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Check details once and submit the application form.
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Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.