Constitution Day 2026: India is celebrating Constitution Day, also known as Samvidhan Diwas, on Thursday, November 26.

This day marks the adoption of the Indian Constitution by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949. The Constitution of India came into effect much later, on January 26, 1950.

Constitution Day serves as a reminder of the democratic values of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity.

Many government institutions and educational organisations mark the occasion through Preamble readings, discussions and awareness programmes.

However, celebrations do not necessarily mean a day off. So, are banks, schools and offices open or closed today?

What Is Open And What Is Closed Today On Constitution Day 2026?

Are Banks Open or Closed Today on Constitution Day 2026?

Banks across India will remain open on Thursday, November 26, 2026, as Constitution Day is not a bank holiday. Customers can visit bank branches for deposits, withdrawals and cheque services. Online banking, UPI and ATM services will also remain available.