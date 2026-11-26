Constitution Day 2026: What Is Open and What Is Closed Today? Check Schools, Government Offices And Bank Holiday Status
Is November 26, 2026, a public holiday? Check what is open and closed on Constitution Day. Find out whether banks, schools, colleges, government offices, markets and public transport services will operate as usual.
Constitution Day 2026: India is celebrating Constitution Day, also known as Samvidhan Diwas, on Thursday, November 26.
This day marks the adoption of the Indian Constitution by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949. The Constitution of India came into effect much later, on January 26, 1950.
Constitution Day serves as a reminder of the democratic values of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity.
Many government institutions and educational organisations mark the occasion through Preamble readings, discussions and awareness programmes.
However, celebrations do not necessarily mean a day off. So, are banks, schools and offices open or closed today?
What Is Open And What Is Closed Today On Constitution Day 2026?
Are Banks Open or Closed Today on Constitution Day 2026?
Banks across India will remain open on Thursday, November 26, 2026, as Constitution Day is not a bank holiday. Customers can visit bank branches for deposits, withdrawals and cheque services. Online banking, UPI and ATM services will also remain available.
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November 24 was a bank holiday in several states for Guru Nanak Jayanti and Kartika Purnima, but November 26 is a working day.
Are Schools and Colleges Open Today?
Schools and colleges will remain open on November 26, 2026, with regular classes and special Constitution Day activities. CBSE and UGC have encouraged institutions to organise Preamble readings, quizzes, essay competitions and discussions on constitutional values.
Are Government and Private Offices Open Today?
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Government offices across India will function normally, as November 26 is an observance and not a nationwide gazetted public holiday.
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Government departments and public institutions are organising seminars, discussions, quizzes and collective readings of the Preamble to mark the occasion.
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Private offices and corporate workplaces are also expected to follow regular Thursday schedules, although individual employers may make separate internal arrangements.
Are Markets, Metro and Public Transport Open Today?
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Markets, shopping centres, malls and commercial establishments are expected to remain open, as Constitution Day does not mandate a nationwide commercial shutdown.
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Delhi Metro, buses and other public transport services are expected to operate according to their regular weekday schedules.
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Commuters should check local transport advisories for unexpected disruptions or changes in service timings.
What Is Closed Today?
There is no nationwide closure of banks, schools, colleges or government offices on Constitution Day. However, individual institutions may change their schedules, so check locally before visiting.
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