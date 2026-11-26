US Inflation Data, October 2026: The whole investor community was holding on to the release of the US inflation data. It is out and has crossed the expectations of even the Fed.

The US inflation data is keeping investors on their toes, and this has to be the most logical reason behind the sentiment shift.

The latest October 2026 report shows headline Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation rising to 3.8%. Core inflation climbed to 3.3%, its highest level since 2023. This is when investors lose hope in the Fed's decision.

Both figures remain well above the Federal Reserve's 2% target. With the US economy also growing at a strong 4.3% in the third quarter, hopes of interest rate cuts are fading and expectations of a rate hike are growing.

From gold prices and stock markets to the US dollar and India's economy, rising inflation could have effects far beyond American households.