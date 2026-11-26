US Inflation Rises To 3.8% in October 2026: How Will It Affect Gold Rates, Stock Markets, Interest Rates And India?
US inflation climbed to 3.8% in October 2026, while core PCE inflation reached 3.3%. With inflation remaining above the Federal Reserve's 2% target, investors are watching for possible interest rate hikes and their impact on gold, global stock markets, the US dollar and India.
US Inflation Data, October 2026: The whole investor community was holding on to the release of the US inflation data. It is out and has crossed the expectations of even the Fed.
The US inflation data is keeping investors on their toes, and this has to be the most logical reason behind the sentiment shift.
The latest October 2026 report shows headline Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation rising to 3.8%. Core inflation climbed to 3.3%, its highest level since 2023. This is when investors lose hope in the Fed's decision.
Both figures remain well above the Federal Reserve's 2% target. With the US economy also growing at a strong 4.3% in the third quarter, hopes of interest rate cuts are fading and expectations of a rate hike are growing.
From gold prices and stock markets to the US dollar and India's economy, rising inflation could have effects far beyond American households.
Let's dig into the effects and reasons.
What Do the Latest US Inflation Figures Show?
According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) and the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), US inflation remained elevated in October 2026. Here is a breakdown of the latest figures:
|
Inflation Indicator
|
October 2026
|
September 2026
|
Key Details
|
Headline PCE
|
3.8%
|
3.7%
|
Annual inflation increased
|
Core PCE
|
3.3%
|
3.1%
|
Excludes food and energy
|
Headline CPI (MoM)
|
0.4%
|
0.6%
|
Monthly consumer prices rose
|
Headline PPI (YoY)
|
6.5%
|
—
|
Highest annual increase since November 2022
|
Headline PCE (MoM)
|
0.3%
|
—
|
Monthly increase
|
Core PCE (MoM)
|
0.3%
|
—
|
Monthly increase
These figures show that inflationary pressures are affecting both consumers and businesses. While PCE tracks changes in consumer spending prices, PPI measures price changes at the wholesale level.
How Is Rising US Inflation Affecting The Federal Reserve?
The pressure on the Federal Reserve is high right now. The entire sentiment shift depends on its next move. Its upcoming decision will make or break investor and trader confidence.
The Federal Reserve faces a difficult balancing act, bringing inflation down to its 2% target without slowing economic growth.
Persistent price pressures and strong economic activity are making interest rate cuts less likely.
Markets increasingly expect a 25-basis-point hike in December, potentially taking rates to 4.00%–4.25%.
Also Read: Gold Rate Today: Gold Prices Crash Over ₹4,000 in India; Will the Yellow Metal Lose More Shine? Check 24K Rates in 20 Cities and 30-Day Trend
Senior Executive - Editorial
Aishwarya Samant is a journalist with over 4 years of experience navigating the fast-paced corporate media landscape. She specializes in decoding business news, world economy, personal finance, and stock market trends, often adding a subtle touch of political perspective to keep things interesting.
Having worked with reputed organizations like ZEE, TV9, News24, and NewsX, she is no stranger to the newsroom hustle and the demands of real-time storytelling. Her writing style is fast-paced, engaging, and crafted to connect seamlessly with diverse audiences across platforms. She approaches every story from the reader’s point of view, breaking down complex topics into clear, relatable narratives backed by solid facts and credible sources. While she’s confident in expressing strong viewpoints, she ensures balance with insights. Sharp, fact-driven content that informs, engages, and keeps readers coming back for more.