Railway NTPC Application Status 2026: आरआरबी एनटीपीसी एप्लीकेशन फॉर्म स्टेटस ऑनलाइन करें चेक
Railway NTPC Application Status 2026: आरआरबी ने रेलवे एनटीपीसी CEN 06/2026 एप्लीकेशन फॉर्म का स्टेटस जारी किया है। रजिस्टर्ड उम्मीदवार लेख में दिए डायरेक्ट लिंक से अपने फॉर्म का स्टेटस चेक कर सकते हैं।
Railway NTPC Application Status 2026: रेलवे भर्ती बोर्ड (RRB) ने 26 नवंबर को RRB NTPC ग्रेजुएट एप्लीकेशन स्टेटस 2026 जारी किया है। जिन उम्मीदवारों ने आरआरबी एनटीपीसी ग्रेजुएट भर्ती 2026 के लिए रजिस्टर किया है, वे अपने फॉर्म का स्टेटस चेक कर सकते हैं। कैंडिडेट्स को अपना एप्लीकेशन स्टेटस चेक करने के लिए अपने रजिस्टर्ड यूजर क्रेडेंशियल्स का इस्तेमाल करके लॉग इन करना होगा। रेलवे रिक्रूटमेंट बोर्ड कैंडिडेट्स को उनके एप्लीकेशन स्टेटस के बारे में SMS और ईमेल अलर्ट भी भेजेगा।
RRB NTPC Application Status 2026 Notification
रेलवे रिक्रूटमेंट बोर्ड ने 26 नवंबर 2026 को RRB NTPC ग्रेजुएट एप्लीकेशन स्टेटस नोटिस PDF जारी किया है। ऑफिशियल नोटिस के अनुसार, CEN नंबर 06/2026 के तहत जमा किए गए एप्लीकेशन की स्क्रूटनी पूरी हो गई है। नोटिस में यह भी कहा गया है कि कैंडिडेट्स को उनके रजिस्टर्ड मोबाइल नंबर और ईमेल ID पर SMS और ईमेल अलर्ट भेजे जाएंगे। RRB NTPC एप्लीकेशन स्टेटस नोटिस डाउनलोड करने का डायरेक्ट लिंक नीचे दिया गया है:
RRB NTPC Application Status 2026 Link Active
जिन उम्मीदवारों ने CEN 06/2026 के तहत ग्रेजुएट-लेवल पोस्ट के लिए अप्लाई किया है, वे अपना एप्लीकेशन एक्सेप्टेंस या रिजेक्शन स्टेटस ऑनलाइन चेक कर सकते हैं। रिजेक्ट होने पर, कैंडिडेट के डैशबोर्ड पर कारण भी दिखाया जाएगा। RRB NTPC ग्रेजुएट एप्लीकेशन स्टेटस 2026 चेक करने का डायरेक्ट लिंक नीचे दिया गया है।
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आरआरबी एनटीपीसी एप्लीकेशन स्टेटस 2026
आरआरबी एनटीपीसी ग्रेजुएट एप्लीकेशन स्टेटस 2026 चेक करने के स्टेप्स
स्टेप 1: ऑफिशियल RRB एप्लीकेशन पोर्टल www.rrbapply.gov.in पर जाएं।
स्टेप 2: होमपेज पर उपलब्ध लॉगिन ऑप्शन पर क्लिक करें।
स्टेप 3: अपने रजिस्टर्ड यूज़र क्रेडेंशियल्स का इस्तेमाल करके अपने RRB अकाउंट में साइन इन करें।
स्टेप 4: अगर ज़रूरी हो, तो ऑथेंटिकेशन प्रोसेस पूरा करें।
स्टेप 5: नॉन-टेक्निकल पॉपुलर कैटेगरी (ग्रेजुएट) पोस्ट के लिए CEN नंबर 06/2026 चुनें।
स्टेप 6: RRB NTPC ग्रेजुएट एप्लीकेशन स्टेटस 2026 स्क्रीन पर दिखाई देगा।
स्टेप 7: अपने एप्लीकेशन का स्टेटस और रिजेक्शन का कारण या शर्तें, अगर लागू हों, तो चेक करें।
Executive - Editorial
Priyanka Pal is an accomplished Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience covering government jobs, recruitment notifications, board results, competitive examinations, and education-related news. She currently works with Jagran Josh, where she specializes in reporting on major recruitment and examination updates related to SSC, UPSC, BPSC, UPPSC, Railways, Banking, Defence and other government sectors.
Holding a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication from Ramlal Anand College (DU), Priyanka combines strong journalistic skills with a deep understanding of the education. She completed her schooling under the CBSE Board, where she developed a keen interest in writing and communication.
Priyanka has built expertise in creating accurate, reader-focused, and informative content that helps aspirants stay updated with the latest opportunities and examination developments. Her goal is to deliver content that not only informs but also empowers and inspires readers to achieve their academic and career aspirations.